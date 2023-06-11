India vs Australia Day 5 LIVE, WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj is the last Indian batter to fall, with Nathan Lyon grabbing the final wicket to finish with figures of 4/41 as Australia win by 209 runs and a crowned world Test champions!

India vs Australia Day 5, WTC Final 2023 Preview: The day of reckoning is here as India face a difficult challenge to win the 2023 WTC final. Waiting for their first ICC title since 2013, India need 280 runs on Day 5 of the 2023 World Test Championship final to end the drought.

They have Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease after finishing Day 4 of 164/3. Shubman Gill got out on 18 while Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 and 27 respectively.

For Australia, the equation is simple. They are seven wickets away from the championship title.

Rain however could play spoilsport on Day 5 as there’s a good chance of precipitation around the afternoon at The Oval in London. 12 June (Monday) is the reserve day for the WTC final and the match could be completed tomorrow in case rain interrupts the game on Sunday.

However, if the interruption is minor like something an hour, the game could be extended on Day 5 to finish the match. In case multiple hours are lost then reserve day will come into play. The hours lost on Day 5 will be compensated on reserve day.

In case the match ends in a draw or tied, both India and Australia will be declared as joint winners.

Coming back to the chase. Kohli will be the key for India but chasing is not an easy task at The Oval. In fact, the record for highest successful 4th innings chase at the ground is 263 which came in 1902.

The record for highest successful chase in Test cricket is 418 which was achieved by West Indies in 2003.

India’s record is 406 against West Indies, achieved in 1976.

This, however, has not deterred Indian cricketers from believing in themselves. Mohammed Shami said the team believes that it can win the match.

“We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable,” Shami said after the end of play on Day 4.

