  • India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final: Australia hammer India by 209 runs to be crowned World Test champions

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 5 Latest Updates: IND 234 all out; Mohammed Siraj is the last Indian batter to fall, with Nathan Lyon grabbing the final wicket to finish with figures of 4/41 as Australia win by 209 runs and a crowned world Test champions!

Australia celebrate after hammering India by 209 runs to win the ICC World Test Championship Final. Reuters

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

270/8 (84.3 ov)

Final
India

India

296/10 (69.4 ov)

234/10 (63.3 ov)

Australia beat India by 209 runs

Live Blog
18:01 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the ICC World Test Championship final, with Australia being crowned deserved champions after dishing out a dominant performance at The Oval. India started off on a positive note after winning the toss, but were always playing catch-up after the game-changing partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith — which ultimately turned out to be the difference between the two sides. Australia couldn't have asked for a better start to their tour of the United Kingdom, where they take on England in the Ashes starting Friday. India, meanwhile, will be left to rue missing out on yet another ICC title.

On that note, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a happy Sunday ahead and leaving you with this image of the victorious Australian team with the mace.

18:01 (IST)
17:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Pat Cummins, Australia captain: I imagined we were certainly gonna have a bowl. But the way Travis and Smithy batted gave us some comfort. He has been throughout the campaign, puts the pressure right back on the bowlers. We left Day 1 on top mainly because of those two guys. At times, we lost wickets. I thought couple of days ago, we could have really wrapped it up, but we allowed India to fight back. Fantastic. Scotty Boland, he’s now my favourite player. Coming in after a bit of break, everyone was switched on. Everyone had slightly different preparations, but played well in the end. It’s our favourite format. Grew up watching Test cricket, love it. Turnout this week has been fantastic

17:42 (IST)
17:37 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Rohit Sharma, India captain: It was a tough one. I thought we started well, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the first session. We let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to their batters. Travis Head batted pretty well along with Steve Smith, caught us off guard. We spoke of tighter lines, but things didn’t work out. Sometimes it comes off really well, sometimes it doesn’t. Was a great fightback from both Rahane and Shardul. Second innings as well, we bowled pretty well. Again, we failed with the bat, didn’t apply ourselves. It was a good pitch to bat on. We worked really hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is a good achievement. The Test Championship Final comes once in two years. Cannot take away credit from what we did in those two years. Been unfortunate that we couldn’t go and win, but we’ll keep our heads high. It’s been absolutely brilliant. One behalf of the team, I would like to thank each one of them for supporting us.

17:37 (IST)
17:27 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Australia's ICC title count swells to nine now with this victory. Here's a detailed look at their titles in world events:

ODI World Cup: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015

T20 World Cup: 2021

Champions Trophy: 2006, 2009

World Test Championship: 2023

17:27 (IST)
17:19 (IST)

Travis Head is the Player of the Match for his game-changing knock of 163 in the first innings!

Head: “It’s nice to come here and win. Hard work over two years has paid off. I wanted to be proactive and score if the balls were there and then if they bowl in nice areas you try and be good enough to stay out there for long periods. I’ve always been open to change and learning. Try to be as consistent as I possibly can. Nice for it to work out in such a big game.”

17:19 (IST)
17:08 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Nathan Lyon grabs the final wicket as Australia hammer India by 209 runs to win the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship! Siraj attempts a reverse sweep, and ends up hitting the ball straight to the Aussie skipper standing at backward point, bringing to an end a two-year WTC cycle.

Australia had narrowly missed out on the WTC Final in 2021 after being penalised due to slow over rates, but have more than made up for it this time around!

India have been bundled out for 234, losing their last seven wickets inside the morning session!

Siraj c Cummins b Lyon 1(6)

17:08 (IST)
17:03 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! FOUR! Shami decides to have some fun at Mitch Starc's expense, even if he's going down with the sinking ship. Goes for a lofted drive down the ground at the start of the 63rd followed by a pull towards the fine leg fence, with the senior Indian bowler moving to double figures. Expect a simiilar approach from Siraj as well. IND 232/9 after 62.2
 

17:03 (IST)
17:01 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Australia are one wicket away from victory, and might just wrap this up by lunch! Bharat had survived a stumping chance earlier in Lyon's 15th over, but perishes just three balls later after skieng the ball high in the air while attempting a wild heave, resulting in a simple return catch for the senior offie. Wicket-maiden for Lyon. IND 224/9

Bharat c and b Lyon 23(41)

17:01 (IST)
16:52 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Starc bounces Umesh out, the latter getting a faint nick while attempting to fend it, with Carey stretching his right arm to pull off a one-handed grab. With that, Australia need two more wickets to win the World Test Championship! IND 220/8

Umesh c Carey b Starc 1(12)

16:52 (IST)
16:50 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 60 overs,India 220/7 ( KS Bharat (W) 23 , Umesh Yadav 1)

Bharat taps the ball towards gully for a single, and an ambitious throw by Green not only misses the stumps, but ends up going all the way to the fence resulting in overthrows, much to Starc's frustration. Couple of singles collected in the next over off Lyon's bowling, with Umesh opening his account. Bharat's batting on 23 and will hope to get to his half-century.

16:50 (IST)
India vs Australia Day 5 LIVE, WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj is the last Indian batter to fall, with Nathan Lyon grabbing the final wicket to finish with figures of 4/41 as Australia win by 209 runs and a crowned world Test champions!

India vs Australia Day 5, WTC Final 2023 Preview: The day of reckoning is here as India face a difficult challenge to win the 2023 WTC final. Waiting for their first ICC title since 2013, India need 280 runs on Day 5 of the 2023 World Test Championship final to end the drought.

They have Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease after finishing Day 4 of 164/3. Shubman Gill got out on 18 while Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 and 27 respectively.

For Australia, the equation is simple. They are seven wickets away from the championship title.

Rain however could play spoilsport on Day 5 as there’s a good chance of precipitation around the afternoon at The Oval in London. 12 June (Monday) is the reserve day for the WTC final and the match could be completed tomorrow in case rain interrupts the game on Sunday.

However, if the interruption is minor like something an hour, the game could be extended on Day 5 to finish the match. In case multiple hours are lost then reserve day will come into play. The hours lost on Day 5 will be compensated on reserve day.

In case the match ends in a draw or tied, both India and Australia will be declared as joint winners.

Coming back to the chase. Kohli will be the key for India but chasing is not an easy task at The Oval. In fact, the record for highest successful 4th innings chase at the ground is 263 which came in 1902.

The record for highest successful chase in Test cricket is 418 which was achieved by West Indies in 2003.

India’s record is 406 against West Indies, achieved in 1976.

This, however, has not deterred Indian cricketers from believing in themselves. Mohammed Shami said the team believes that it can win the match.

“We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable,” Shami said after the end of play on Day 4.

Updated Date: June 11, 2023 18:02:03 IST

