  India vs Australia Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Australia pull off record chase, seal place in semis

India Women Vs Australia Women At Eden Park, Auckland, 19 March, 2022

19 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
India Women

India Women

277/7 (50.0 ov)

Australia Women

Australia Women

280/4 (49.3 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets

India Women Australia Women
277/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.54 280/4 (49.3 ov) - R/R 5.66

Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets

Tahlia McGrath - 0

Beth Mooney - 10

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Beth Mooney not out 30 20 4 0
Tahlia McGrath not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 9.3 0 64 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 270/4 (48.4)

10 (10) R/R: 12

Beth Mooney 10(3)

Meg Lanning (C) 97(107) S.R (90.65)

c Pooja Vastrakar b Meghna Singh
14:26 (IST)

Stopping Australia seems like an impossible task at the moment! Meg Lanning and Co are through to the semis with two games to spare, winning five out of five and looking set to sweep their way through the group stage. India, on the other hand, did well to bowl tight lines after resumption of play, and took the game all the way till the final over so as to not affect their Net Run Rate, which is still the best after Australia’s.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Australia-India encounter, the first of the 2022 World Cup to take place as Auckland’s iconic Eden Park. The match between England and New Zealand tomorrow becomes a virtual quarter-final, with the loser set to bid their hopes of making it to the semis goodbye!

For now, this time Amit Banerjee singing off, wishing you all a happy weekend ahead.

14:26 (IST)

A new record has been set today!

14:25 (IST)

Meg Lanning: You knew heading into this game… a team with some world-class players. It’s something we can improve upon. We were a bit fumbly in the field as well. We’ll take the win today, but understand we have areas to work upon. Pretty difficult, because the pockets are massive as well. Very unique, all the grounds in New Zealand are such. We knew we had it under control. Moons came in real nice and took the pressure off me. Healy and Haynes got us off to a top start. We’ve had different people step up at different times. She had that steely look on her face.

14:25 (IST)

Mithali Raj: When you lose you always feel you’re 10-15 runs short. The way the Australians started the innings, they were ahead of the required run rate. The fielding didn’t support the bowling. It has a lot to do with the girls playing the league in Australia and playing against and alongside the best in the world. Batting was something we wanted to improve upon which we did, but the bowling department didn’t. The next two games are very important for us. I just want to thank all the people, especially the Indians who turned up to support us. It’s incredible for a fast bowler to play so many years and games. Takes a lot of discipline. Definitely a role model for many players.

14:21 (IST)

Some good news for the Indians

14:20 (IST)

What an ice cool finish from the Aussie No 5

14:15 (IST)

Meg Lanning (97) is the Player of the Match!

Lanning: Personally, it was nice to contribute. Disappointed in the last two games. Nice to execute and contribute to a win. It was a belter of a wicket, came on nicely, there wasn’t a lot of turn. We have very different games, which really helps us. It’s nice to have someone down there who’s comfortable and experienced.

14:10 (IST)
four

49.3 FOUR! Mooney finishes off in style, as Australia pull off a record chase to become the first team in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup to book their place in the semis. AUS 280/4

14:10 (IST)

49.2 TWO! Mooney steers the ball through cover, getting enough time to come back for a second thanks to a fumble by Mandhana in the deep. AUS 276/4; need 2 off 4

14:09 (IST)
four

49.1 FOUR! Mooney collects a boundary off the first ball! Poor start for Goswami! AUS 274/4; need 4 off 5

14:10 (IST)

49.3 FOUR! Mooney finishes off in style, as Australia pull off a record chase to become the first team in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup to book their place in the semis. AUS 280/4
14:05 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Vastrakar at point as Meg Lanning misses out on her ton by a whisker! She'll be gutted to have missed out on the magic three-figure number today. AUS 270/4

Lanning c Vastrakar b Singh 97(107)
13:37 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar strikes on the other side of the rain break as Perry chips the ball straight to Raj at extra cover off a full toss. The third umpire checks the delivery for height, and turns out to be a legal delivery. The third-wicket stand has been broken after all! AUS 226/3; need 52 off 52

Perry c Mithali b Vastrakar 28(51)
13:18 (IST)

Play halted due to rain!

The heavens open up above Auckland, and the players and umpires have to march back to the pavilion with Australia already setting their sights on a comfortable win. Lanning and Perry have added 102 so far for the third wicket, leaving Australia just 53 more to win from 54 with eight wickets in hand. The DLS par score is 197, so the Aussies are well ahead, and will be declared victors should play be called off from here.
13:10 (IST)

The century stand comes up between Lanning and Perry for the third wicket, the former bringing up the milestone courtesy an overthrow. Australia firm favourites to romp home to a comfortable victory now. AUS 223/2
12:45 (IST)

FIFTY up for Meg Lanning of 56 balls! The Aussie skipper brings up the milestone with a brace off Rana. She's led Australia's counterattack after they lost both set openers in quick succession, and has helped shift the balance in her team's favour again. AUS 187/2
12:39 (IST)

FOUR! Lanning goes for a square cut off Meghna, nearly serving Gayakwad a catch at point, the ball then racing away to the fence for a boundary that brings up the fifty stand. AUS 176/2
11:55 (IST)

OUT! India are back in the game with a couple of quick wickets as Vastrakar gets rid of the other set batter in Haynes, the leading run-scorer in the tournament at the moment who departs after a patient 43. Tried to hook a short ball from Vastrakar and ended up tickling it into the keeper's gloves. AUS 123/2

Haynes c Ghosh b Vastrakar 43(53)
11:50 (IST)

OUT! The marathon opening stand has finally been broken, as Alyssa Healy, who had been timing the ball with authority so far today, reverse sweeps straight to Mithali Raj at short third man to depart for 72. AUS 120/1

Healy c Raj b Rana 72(65)
11:37 (IST)

FOUR! Healy brings up the century opening stand with Haynes with a powerful sweep towards the square leg fence off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. AUS 101/0
11:22 (IST)

Fifty for Alyssa Healy! Another fine knock from the Aussie keeper-batter, who had acted as the aggressor in the first powerplay. Brings up the milestone at a shade better than run-a-ball, collecting six boundaries along the way. AUS 87/0
10:49 (IST)

FOUR! Rachael Haynes brings up the fifty stand with Alyssa Healy with a paddle sweep towards fine leg off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. AUS 50/0
09:51 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar's run out in the final ball of the innings, hitting the ball straight towards Jonassen with Kaur pretty much having sprinted halfway down the track. But she's done her part with a superb 34 off 28, forging a quickfire seventh-wicket stand with Kaur that helps India finish on 277/7 after being asked to bat by Australia.

Vastrakar run out (Jonassen) 34(28)
09:46 (IST)

SIX! Vastrakar smashes the ball into the stands beyond long on to bring up the fifty partnership with Kaur in just 40 deliveries! IND 268/6
09:42 (IST)

Fifty up for Harmanpreet Kaur in 42 balls! The India vice-captain brings up the milestone for the 15th time in one-dayers, this also being her third fifty-plus score in the ongoing tournament. IND 257/6
09:22 (IST)

OUT! Bowled through the gate, is Sneh Rana as she disappoints with the bat yet again. This one held the line after pitching along middle. First wicket of the day for Jonassen at the start of a new spell. India 213/6

Rana b Jonassen 0(5)
09:16 (IST)

OUT! Healy whips the bails off in a flash after Ghosh misses while looking to smash the ball down the ground. Was the loopy delivery from King that tempted her to dance down the track, but King managed to beat her with turn. IND 212/5

Ghosh st Healy b King 8(14)
09:00 (IST)

OUT! Raj's stay at the crease has finally come to an end as Perry collects her second catch of the day. The skipper was looking to accelerate after a period of collecting singles, but didn't get the required timing on the shot. IND 186/4

Raj c Perry b King 68(96)
08:33 (IST)

OUT! Darcie Brown's among the wickets again, as she breaks the flourishing third-wicket stand by getting rid of Yastika Bhatia, who departs after holing out to Perry at sweeper cover. Time for the players to have a drink now. IND 158/3

Bhatia c Perry b Brown 59(83)
08:30 (IST)

FOUR! Yastika Bhatia brings up her half-century the very next over after Mithali, going for a late cut off Gardner's bowling to complete the milestone in 77 deliveries. IND 151/2
08:25 (IST)

FIFTY up for Mithali Raj — her 63rd in ODI cricket! Brings up the milestone with a single in the penultimate ball of the 30th over. Has consumed 77 balls so far, collecting three fours and a six, and will be delighted to be back among the runs after struggling in the previous four games. IND 144/2
08:12 (IST)

The century stand comes up between Bhatia and Mithali for the third wicket, the pair having consumed 139 deliveries so far. Mithali sweeps towards fine leg for a single off Jonassen's bowling to bring up the milestone. IND 128/2
 
07:42 (IST)

FIFTY partnership up between Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj for the third wicket, thanks to three wides being added to the Indian total in the fifth ball of the 18th over after Ash Gardner fires one down the leg side that deflects off the keeper's pad. IND 80/2
06:55 (IST)

OUT! Shafali Verma departs after a promising start, thanks to a superb catch at gully by Beth Mooney! What a spell this is turning out to be for Darcie Brown! IND 28/2

Verma c Mooney b Brown 12(16)
06:46 (IST)

OUT! Edged... and taken! Darcie Brown gets the early breakthrough, and it is the in-form Mandhana who departs for 10 after getting a thick outside edge to Lanning at first slip. Full and wide from Brown, Mandhana was tempted into the cover drive. A bit too wide for that shot though. IND 11/1

Mandhana c Lanning b Brown 10(11)
06:08 (IST)

Teams:

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia XI:  Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
06:05 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Meg Lanning opts to bowl

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: FOUR! Mooney finishes off in style, as Australia pull off a record chase to become the first team in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup to book their place in the semis.

Preview: Having put up an "up and down" show so far, India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women's World Cup on Saturday if they want to bring their campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent with the team sitting at two wins and as many losses after four games.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

"If I had an explanation (for batting inconsistency), I would have definitely discussed in the dressing room. In the NZ series, our batters did well, the last four matches (in WC) the batting has not clicked as a unit and it is something we need work on," said star opener Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Australia clash.

"I am confident tomorrow will be a perfect game for the batters. The bowlers are doing an amazing job for us, they need more support from batters."

With four wins out of four games, Australia have looked unstoppable but if there is one team that can halt their juggernaut, it is India.

The Mithali Raj-led squad lost a closely contested series in Australia last year and ended Meg Lanning's team 26-match winning streak.

Indian batters have come up with special individual performances but not fired as a group.

Mithali and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have exchanged places at number three in the first four games but both are yet to make notable contributions.

Smriti has shown top form and Harmanpreet being back among runs gives a massive boost to the team.

Smriti and Harmanpreet smashed centuries against the West Indies and shared a match-wining partnership. Former India captain Diana Edulji is of the opinion that now that Harmanpreet is back in form, she should bat higher than her current number five position.

More changes could be on the cards in the batting order for the Australia game as the earlier experiments have not yielded the desired results.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing her 200th ODI, has made an impact in all the games so far and will be expected to provide the early breakthroughs against the formidable Australians.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been the leading wicket-taker for India with eight wickets.

India managed only 134 in the last game but the bowlers still managed to stretch the game and got six English batters out.

They will have to find a way to dismiss in-form opener Rachael Haynes who has amassed 277 runs at an average of 92. Most of the Australian players have contributed to the team's unbeaten run in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry has starred both with bat and ball while spinners Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner have also been effective.

Both the teams have developed an intense rivalry over the years and Australia will be looking to avenge their semifinal loss in the 2017 edition when they take the field at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Teams (From):

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, 19 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will take place at Eden Park in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 19, 2022 14:33:49 IST

