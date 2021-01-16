Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Australia Vs India At Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

15 January, 2021
Starts 05:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

369/10 (115.2 ov)

4th Test
India

India

62/2 (26.0 ov)

Live Blog
Australia India
369/10 (115.2 ov) - R/R 3.2 62/2 (26.0 ov) - R/R 2.38

Stumps

India trail by 307 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Ajinkya Rahane (C) - 2

Cheteshwar Pujara - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 8 49 0 0
Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batting 2 19 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 8 4 11 0
Nathan Lyon 6 2 10 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 60/2 (19.5)

2 (2) R/R: 0.32

Rohit Sharma 44(74) S.R (59.45)

c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon
India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Play abandoned due to wet outfield as visitors trail by 307 runs

India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Play abandoned due to wet outfield as visitors trail by 307 runs

12:26 (IST)

So the whole last session has been lost and the officials have decided to make up for it by resuming the game half an earlier tomorrow. Day 2 honours should go to India. With an inexperienced bowling attack, they restricted Australian first innings to 369 after the hosts resumed innings today at 274/5. Rohit batted well for his 44 before his attacking style of play led to his fall, yet again. Pujara and Rahane have looked assured in the middle and India, trailing by 307, need them to carry on for long.

The coverage starts tomorrow at 4 am and remember the game resumes at 5 am and not 5.30 am IST.

Take care and good-bye. 

Full Scorecard
12:21 (IST)

That's that for today from Brisbane

Full Scorecard
11:56 (IST)

The umpires had a look at the pitch and conditions. There will be one more inspection at 12.15 pm IST to see if the conditions get better to resume the game.

Full Scorecard
11:29 (IST)

Meanwhile at Galle, England captain Joe Root has smashed a double hundred in first Test against Sri Lanka. Head over to our blog to check score and read ball-by-ball commentary. 

Full Scorecard
11:23 (IST)

Hopefully some overs possible today

Full Scorecard
11:20 (IST)

The covers are off now and we will have an inspection in 25 minutes, tweets cricket.com.au.

Full Scorecard
11:13 (IST)

The rain has stopped, tweets cricket.com.au. We may have an inspection soon.

Full Scorecard
10:52 (IST)

LIVE C̶r̶i̶c̶k̶e̶t̶  rain

Full Scorecard
10:48 (IST)

The visuals are not great. Pouring down at Gabba. But Harsha Bholgle says on air, it can turn into a lake soon but will be drained out in minutes at Brisbane.

Full Scorecard
10:34 (IST)

Bad news: It is raining heavily at Gabba. Stay tuned for more updates.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

09:50 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket this. Rohit walks back to the pavilion after finding Starc in the deep on the leg side. Lyon with the breakthrough, just enticing the right-hander with a tossed up delivery. Rohit c Starc b Lyon 44(74) 
08:46 (IST)

OUT! Cummins with the first breakthrough for Australia. Gill in two minds there, wasn’t sure whether to leave or play. In the end, he pokes an away shaping delivery from Cummins and the outside edge carries to Smith in the slips. Shubman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7(15)
07:36 (IST)

OUT! Natarajan uproots the off stump and the final wicket has been taken. 369 all out. Natarajan fuller and hits the stump, gets Hazlewood. Hazlewood b T Natarajan 11(27) 
07:09 (IST)

OUT! Fuller and straighter from Sundar, Lyon attempted the sweep to the wrong ball, the ball hit the middle and leg, missing the connection with the bat completely. Nine down Australia. Lyon b Washington Sundar 24(22) 
06:41 (IST)

OUT! Shardul gets the wicket. Hit Cummins on the full, it was tailing back in, Indians appealed and onfield umpire raised his finger. Cummins took the review. Ball trackers says in line and hitting stumps. Will have to go. Australia eight down. Cummins lbw b Thakur 2(8)
06:36 (IST)

OUT! Another Australia wicket goes down. Green completely missed the line. Ball pitched on off stump and didn't spin while Green played for the turn, and missed it completely, played down the wrong line, ball hit the middle of the middle stump. Second wicket for Sundar. Seven down Aussies. Green b Washington Sundar 47(107)  
06:28 (IST)

OUT! The plan works finally. Shardul gets the wicket. Paine goes. He was lured int the drive with a fuller length delivery, shaping away outside the off stump, Paine went for a cover drive, ball kissed the edge and flew to Rohit at second slip. Australia six down. Paine c Rohit b Thakur 50(104)


 Day 1 report: Thangarasu Natarajan arrived in Australia last November as a net bowler for the India squad, never expecting to get a shot at a test debut Down Under.

He celebrated his elevation from backup bowler to cricket's most elite level by taking a pair of key wickets to peg back Australia to 274-5 on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba on Friday.

The 29-year-old left-armer played his first one-day international and his first Twenty20 international in December and completed the full set of formats when he was given a Test debut. It was a kind of a last-man-standing chance after a string of injuries to bowlers culminated in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Brisbane match before Friday's coin toss.

With one ODI and three T20 internationals worth of experience, Natarajan was straight into action, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj, who was leading a bowling attack which had only a combined four previous test caps, after the Australians won the toss and decided to bat.

India had Australia in early trouble at 17-2 before Marnus Labuschagne rallied the innings, posting his fifth test century and sharing partnerships of 70 with Steve Smith (36) and 113 with Matthew Wade (45) to get the hosts to 200-3 and on the verge of accelerating the scoring. That’s when Natarajan struck twice, quickly, to slow the momentum.

Wade and Labuschange both misjudged his length and top-edged attempted pull shots. Wade was caught at mid-on in Natarajan's 13th over and Labuschagne, after surviving dropped catches on 37 and 48, was finally out for 108 after facing 204 deliveries when he skied one to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the rookie bowler's 14th.

Natarajan finished the day with figures of 2-63 from 20 overs.

Australia allrounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 28 and captain Tim Paine was 38 not out at stumps.

Labuschagne said the attack — India's least experienced ever in a test match — bowled with discipline early and showed they were quality cricketers.

But he was still conscious he missed a chance to make a bigger century.

“I’m definitely disappointed not going on and getting a really big score that would have put us in a better position as a team," he said. “We’ll still take the position we’re in — 5-274. Still a good position."

The Gabba is a venue where Australia hasn't lost a cricket test since 1988. But for the second consecutive day of test cricket, India's gritty, injury-depleted lineup troubled Australia.

The Indian players batted through the full final day in the third test in Sydney on Monday, losing only three wickets, to salvage a draw and keep the series level at 1-1 going into the last match.

A squad already missing injured veteran bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami and skipper Virat Kohli, who returned to India for the birth of his first child, had its depth tested even further when Bumrah (abdominal muscles), Ravichandran Ashwin (back), Ravindra Jadeja (thumb) and Hanuma Vihari (hamstring) were all ruled out for the Brisbane match.

Enter Natarajan and allrounder Washington Sundar for their first tests and the recalls for Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal. India only needs to draw at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

But the inexperienced bowlers showed they’re here to win.

Siraj led the attack in just his third test appearance and produced a breakthrough in the first over when he had David Warner (1) well caught by Rohit Sharma at second slip.

Thakur dismissed Marcus Harris (5) in the 9th over to make it 17-2, his first test wicket — he only bowled 1.4 overs in his only previous test after sustaining an injury.

Sundar also collected his first wicket — achieving it before he'd conceded a run — when he had former Australia captain Smith caught at short mid-wicket with his first ball in the post-lunch session after his morning spell contained three maiden overs.

Australia could have been in deeper trouble, but stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane put down a routine chance at gully from Labuschagne when the hosts were 93-3.

Also souring that missed opportunity was a groin strain for the bowler, Navdeep Saini, which kept him out of the attack for the remainder of the day.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 16, 2021 12:32:37 IST

Tags:

