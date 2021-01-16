Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Galle

Togggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 summary: Skipper Joe Root completed his 18th Test century to push England towards a big lead on a rain-hit day two of the opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Root moved from 99 to 100 with a single off spinner Dilruwan Perera on the second ball after lunch as the tourists reached 207 for three in response to Sri Lanka's 135. They lead by 72 runs.

The star batsman, who passed 12,000 runs in his first-class career in the morning session that started late due to rain, raised his bat after reaching the landmark and hugged partner Dan Lawrence, batting on 40.

Root, who made his debut in 2012 against India in Nagpur, reached the hundred in 163 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 with English off-spinner Dominic Bess taking five wickets. Pacer Stuart Broad scalped three.

Dinesh Chandimal was the highest run-getter for Sri Lanka as he scored 28 off 71 deliveries.

With AFP inputs