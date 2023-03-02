Stumps have been declared at the Holkar Stadium following Nathan Lyon's dismissal of Mohammed Siraj, bringing to an end a whirlwind Day 2 that witnessed 16 wickets fall for just 204 runs.

Australia will begin their chase of the modest 76-run target tomorrow and will back themselves to get those runs in a little over a session even if the ball is turning a country mile on this pitch at the moment. India, on the other hand, will need a miracle if they are to clinch the series with a game to spare.

That also brings us to the end of our coverage of the second day's play. See you tomorrow morning for what should be the final day of this match.