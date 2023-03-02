Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 in Indore: Lyon's 8/64 restricts India to 163; AUS need 76 to win

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 in Indore: Lyon's 8/64 restricts India to 163; AUS need 76 to win

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Nathan Lyon finishes with 8/64 as India are bowled out for 163, leaving Australia needing just 76 to win the Indore Test.

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 in Indore: Lyon's 8/64 restricts India to 163; AUS need 76 to win

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith with India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 01 March, 2023

01 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

109/10 (33.2 ov)

163/10 (60.3 ov)

3rd Test
Australia

Australia

197/10 (76.3 ov)

Live Blog
17:15 (IST)

Stumps have been declared at the Holkar Stadium following Nathan Lyon's dismissal of Mohammed Siraj, bringing to an end a whirlwind Day 2 that witnessed 16 wickets fall for just 204 runs.

Australia will begin their chase of the modest 76-run target tomorrow and will back themselves to get those runs in a little over a session even if the ball is turning a country mile on this pitch at the moment. India, on the other hand, will need a miracle if they are to clinch the series with a game to spare.

That also brings us to the end of our coverage of the second day's play. See you tomorrow morning for what should be the final day of this match.

17:10 (IST)

Can Team India buck the trend?

17:09 (IST)

Did India miss a trick by not sending Axar up the order?

16:57 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

BOWLED! Lyon finishes with 8/64 as Siraj is the last man to fall — missing the ball completely after charging down the ground, getting his stumps shattered as a result!

With that, India have been bowled out for 163, leaving Australia needing just 76 to collect their first win of the tour!

Siraj b Lyon 0(7)

16:53 (IST)
six

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

SIX! Axar gets down on one knee and smashes the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket off Lyon's bowling, adding crucial runs to the Indian total! Even the batter did not know where he hit the ball, and was asking Siraj. IND 162/9
 

16:37 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

After 57 overs,India 155/9 ( Axar Patel 7 , Mohammed Siraj 0)

Lyon suddenly turns the game on its head with a double-wicket maiden, getting the key wicket of Pujara that automatically makes Australia favourites to win this Test. Mohammed Siraj walks to the centre, and Axar Patel will hope he's able to hold on to his wicket and allows him to make valuable additons to the Indian total.

16:34 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Nathan Lyon — who now has seven wickets to his name! Umesh Yadav looks to smash the ball out of the park, but unfortunaly for him, he hits it in the direction of the tallest member of the oppostion, resulting in an easy catch for Cameron Green. IND 155/9

Umesh c Green b Lyon 0(2)

16:29 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! WHAT A GRAB BY STEVE SMITH! The stand-in Australian skipper pulls off a one-handed stunner at leg slip, reacting in a fraction of a second as Cheteshwar Pujara's long vigil finally comes to an end. Major blow for the hosts, for whom setting a target in excess of 100 just got a lot more difficult! IND 155/8

Pujara c Smith b Lyon 59(142)

16:26 (IST)

Did you know?

16:19 (IST)
six

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

SIX! Pujara dances down the track and smashes the ball into the stands beyond midwicket for his first six of the innings! Rohit had been having an animated chat with substitute Kishan just before the latter dashed out to the centre with drinks in hand, perhaps asking him to tell Pujara and Axar to accelerate, with the former responding in style. Also brings up the 150 for India in the process. IND 151/7

16:57 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

BOWLED! Lyon finishes with 8/64 as Siraj is the last man to fall — missing the ball completely after charging down the ground, getting his stumps shattered as a result!

With that, India have been bowled out for 163, leaving Australia needing just 76 to collect their first win of the tour!

Siraj b Lyon 0(7)
16:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Nathan Lyon — who now has seven wickets to his name! Umesh Yadav looks to smash the ball out of the park, but unfortunaly for him, he hits it in the direction of the tallest member of the oppostion, resulting in an easy catch for Cameron Green. IND 155/9

Umesh c Green b Lyon 0(2)
16:29 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! WHAT A GRAB BY STEVE SMITH! The stand-in Australian skipper pulls off a one-handed stunner at leg slip, reacting in a fraction of a second as Cheteshwar Pujara's long vigil finally comes to an end. Major blow for the hosts, for whom setting a target in excess of 100 just got a lot more difficult! IND 155/8

Pujara c Smith b Lyon 59(142)
15:49 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

OUT! Another on-field decision by Joel Wilson that the Aussies manage to overturn, as Nathan Lyon ends up trapping Ravichandran Ashwin to complete his 23rd Test five-for — his ninth against the Indians. This also turns out to be his 50th Test wicket in India. Drinks called on the field after Ashwin's dismissal. IND 140/7

Ashwin LBW Lyon 16(28)
15:37 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara in 108 deliveries — his 35th in the Test format and arguably one of his better knocks, given the nature of the surface on which he has scored it. IND 133/6
15:22 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

BOWLED! Bharat misses the ball completely while attempting to block it as Lyon gets wicket number four! Pujara's starting to run out of partners now, and he sure needs someone to stick around for a while if the hosts are to get to 200 and beyond. IND 118/6

Bharat b Lyon 3(8)
14:57 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Not for the first time in this series does Usman Khawaja grab a stunner, diving to his left and pulling off a low grab to bring Shreyas Iyer's entertaining cameo to an end! The decision to bring Starc back into the attack pays off for the Aussies! The umpires though, send it upstairs with soft signal out, and it is ruled in favour of the fielding side in the end. IND 113/5

Iyer c Khawaja b Starc 26(27)
14:39 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! What a way for Shreyas Iyer to get off the mark! Transfers his weight on the backfoot and comfortably pulls this over cow corner to put the hosts in the lead! Turning out to be a very expensive over from Kuhnemann with 11 coming off it so far. IND 91/4; lead by 3
13:34 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Virat Kohli ends up playing a shot too many, getting trapped leg-before right after smashing Kuhnemann for a boundary. Looks to whip this through the midwicket region, but misses it completely and is rapped on the pad in front of middle and leg, leading to the umpire raising his finger. IND 54/3

Kohli LBW Kuhnemann 13(26)
12:59 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Rohit Sharma's stay at the crease comes to an end as umpire Joel Wilson raises his finger following a confident shout for LBW by Nathan Lyon and the rest of the Aussies. The Indian skipper ends up burning one of the team's reviews before beginning the slow walk back to the dressing room, getting three reds on HawkEye. Lyon accounts for the wicket of both openers after lunch. IND 32/2

Rohit LBW Lyon 12(33)
12:24 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Nathan Lyon strikes after lunch as Shubman Gill gets clean bowled for five, missing completely while attempting to smash the ball towards the midwicket region! Lyon took off a bit of pace on that delivery and beat him in flight, resulting in the ball crashing into the middle stump. IND 15/1

Gill b Lyon 5(15)
11:10 (IST)

After 76.3 overs,Australia 197 (  , Matthew Kuhnemann 0)

BOWLED! The demolition is complete with Ashwin grabbing the final Aussie wicket as Nathan Lyon ends up getting his stumps rattled after missing an attempted slog sweep! And with that, Australia have been bowled out for 197, losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs!

Lyon b Ashwin 0
11:07 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Second time Umesh has sent the off stump on a cartwheel today as Toddy Murphy gets bowled for a six-ball duck! What a terrific phase this has turned out to be for the Indians after the drinks interval, with the Aussies losing five wickets for just 11 runs!

Murphy b Umesh 0(6)
11:05 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Second wicket for Ashwin this morning, successfully appealing for leg-before against Alex Carey! The Aussie keeper-batter goes for the review, and ends up burning it after getting three reds. AUS 196/8

Carey LBW Ashwin 3(7)
10:53 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

BOWLED! Umesh completes 100 Test wickets in India with a pearler, beating Mitchell Starc's outside edge and sending the off stump on a cartwheel! What a comeback this has been from the Indians after the drinks interval! AUS 192/7

Starc b Yadav 1(3)
10:46 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! One wicket leads to another as both overnight batters depart in a space of a few deliveries! Umesh Yadav appeals for LBW against Cameron Green and umpire Joel Wilson slowly raises the dreaded finger. Green reviews, but gets Umpire's Call on HawkEye. AUS 188/6

Green LBW Yadav 21(57)
10:39 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Ashwin delivers the breakthrough! The strategy of bowling round the wicket with a short-leg in place pays off for the hosts as Peter Handscomb's patient, 98-ball knock finally comes to an end! AUS 186/5

Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19(98)

Day 1 recap: India will be hoping to bounce back on the second day of the third Test against Australia in Indore after getting outplayed on the opening day.

The hosts, who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with commanding wins in Nagpur and Delhi, crumbled in the face of quality spin bowling from Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, getting shot out for just 109 after opting to bat.

Left-arm spinner Kuhnemann ended up collecting his maiden Test five-for (5/16) in just his second appearance, having made his debut in Delhi last month after being flown in as a last-minute addition to the squad. He was ably supported by senior offie Lyon (3/35), while Todd Murphy once again accounted for Indian batting star Virat Kohli’s wicket.

Australia, in reply, got off to a shaky start with Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Travis Head early, but soon seized control through the second-wicket stand between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, worth 96. Khawaja, meanwhile, continued his good form in the ongoing series by bringing up a second half-century in as many matches.

Jadeja, meanwhile, accounted for all four Australian wickets that fell on the opening day. After dismissing Head, the all-rounder became only the second Indian cricketer to achieve the international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets.

Steve Smith took over captaincy of the side after Pat Cummins had to fly back to Australia to attend to his mother, who has been moved to palliative care. Both teams made multiple changes; while the hosts brought Shubman Gill in place of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green returned to action for the visitors.

