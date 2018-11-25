OUT! Bowled'em! Right through Rohit Sharma! It was the zooter from Zampa. Rohit pays the price of going on the backfoot as the ball skids after pitching and crashes into the middle stump. A little comeback from Australia in the last balls. Rohit Sharma b A Zampa 23(16)

Back of the hand from Zampa and Rohit plays on. India are suddenly 67-2, albeit still mighty up on that run-rate. But the middle order is their problem and it starts here... number four in. Is there still a twist here?

Virat Kohli is playing his 250th T20 today. The last he played at Sydney he scored 50 runs (in 2016).

After 7 overs,India 67/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 0, KL Rahul 0) Australia respond quickly after Dhawan and Rohit went beserk in the first five. Brilliant start for Adam Zampa – a maiden wicket straight up. KL Rahul in at number 4. Two new batsmen at the crease.

SIX! Tad short and KL Rahul goes after it. Didn't get it right from the middle, however there still enough on it to clear the man in the deep. Just about though.

After 8 overs,India 78/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , KL Rahul 7) Coulter-Nile is called back into the attack by Finch. Rahul gets off the mark with six over mid wicket. Again a very good over for India, taking 11 off it.

After 9 overs,India 81/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , KL Rahul 8) A very tidy start for Maxwell there. Only three singles as he keeps it wicket-to-wicket. India in no hurry here, 84 required off 66 balls, a touch over 7.5 runs an over.

FOUR! Touch wide and shot from Zampa and VK rocks back to cut it for a boundary. He did well to cut it in front of square to take complete advantage there.

After 10 overs,India 92/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , KL Rahul 9) Finch rotating his bowlers around. Only an over from NCN as Zampa is back on. Kohli's last ball boundary makes it an expensive over from Australia. India collect 11 and at halfway stage they are cruising towards their target.

After 11 overs,India 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , KL Rahul 11) Another good over from Maxwell. Besides KL Rahul's failed attempt to play reverse paddle – that was nothing but visually disturbing – not much to talk about.

After 12 overs,India 102/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , KL Rahul 13) Lynn's misfield costs Australia two vital runs. Get a feeling Rahul is itching to do something different every ball, while Kohli has looked extremely composed as he does most times while chasing. Seven runs off Zampa's third over.

Required run rate has steadily crept past 7/over again. As long as Kohli is there, India might not have reason to worry. However, Rahul isn't looking completely convincing. That six to open his account was a monster hit though!

OUT! Eventually the pressure got to Rahul. Advances down the track and Maxwell pulled the length behind, which meant KL couldn't get under the ball to smack it over long off boundary. He holes out to long off. Rahul c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 14(20)

After 13 overs,India 108/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , ) Maxwell comes on for his tthird over and he almost had Kohli, who was drawn into a false stroke. Kohli tried create some room and go inside out, somehow manages to get over the grasp of point fielder. Rahul in turn holes out later in the over.

There was an inevitability about Rahul's wicket. He was starting to eat up deliveries and went for the big shot. Didn't time it properly and is gone. Blessing in disguise for India perhaps? Rishabh Pant always looks to attack.

OUT! Poor from Rishabh Pant! Andrew Tye has a wicket of the first ball of his spell. Digs in the short ball that grips the surface. Spongy bounce, cause it was the knuckle ball. Pan't didn't pick was eager to play the pull, ends up getting a top edge and the ball lobs up for Alex Carey to complete an easy catch. Pant c Carey b Tye 0(1)

Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian keeper to be dismissed for a golden duck in T20Is.

Pant gone first ball. Slower short ball and he simply edged it. Sometimes you get the feeling that Pant plays the shot first and then thinks whether he should have played it or not.

After 14 overs,India 109/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Dinesh Karthik 1) Terrific start from Andrew Tye to his bowling spell. Just a single and a wicket of the over. DK gets off the mark with a single. This is getting interesting.Need 56 off 36.

After 15 overs,India 113/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Dinesh Karthik 3) Zampa comes on to bowl his final over and he finishes with a very discplined over, giving away only four singles. The required rate has climbed over 10.

FOUR! Kohli scythes it past backward point for a boundary. Hits it on the up. Much-needed for India.

SIX! Kohli steps out of his crease and lofts it over long off boundary for a huge six.

And Virat goes... to the boundaries I mean. Spanking shots and he is ready to open up. Time is now.

After 16 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Dinesh Karthik 3) With a four and a six, Kohli is able to break the shackles. A wide a t the start off the over and a single gives India 12 runs off the over. Four overs remaining. 40 needed. Two from Tye and one from Starc, who will bowl the 17th?

Dinesh Karthik remained not out eight times in run-chases in T20Is and his team won all the matches before today. Can he do it for India today in the company of the skipper?

SIX! Kohlllliii! Dances down the wicket and flicks it off his pads over wide long on and is caught by the security personnel outside the boundary ropes

After 17 overs,India 138/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Dinesh Karthik 8) Couple of braces off the final two balls and a six mid over allows India to take 13. Kohli is pacing this expertly. Maxwell bowls out. His figures read 4-0-25-1.

FIFTY! A series decider and the Indian captain steps up. The SCG rises and applauds as Kohli brings up his half-century.

SIX! There is the big shot from Dinesh Karthik. Pulls it into the second tier. This will ease the pressure.

After 18 overs,India 149/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Dinesh Karthik 15) Tye begins the 18th over with 27 left in the bank. Kohli runs two with a deft push on the leg side. He knows he can get India home in twos. DK with a pressure releasing six in the over. Sixteen runs needed off 12 balls.

FOUR! This is smart batting from Dinesh Karthik. Opens the face of the bat to a full ball, directing it past the point fielder and earns four runs. Superb from Karthik

After 19 overs,India 160/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Dinesh Karthik 22) Starc is back for the penultimate over of the innings.Karthik has played a perfect sidekick to Kohli's heroic half-century. He is someone India is blessed to have at number six. Eleven come from Strac's final over. India need 5 from last 6 balls to draw level.

DK playing able folly to Kohli's masterclass here. India have this under control now, barring any last over shenanigans. With Kohli at the crease, this was always India's chase. Now to finish this off.

FOUR! Length ball and Kohli goes down the ground. No stopping that. India close in

Result : India win the third T20I by six wickets at the SCG, series ends at 1-1. Virat Kohli caps off the victory with a boundary as he clears the infield easily. A boundary to wide long on. After a blitzkrieg from Dhawan and Rohit at the start, Australia fought back with timely strikes, trying their best to create pressure but Kohli was unfazed.He had set sights on 165 and he made sure he takes India home. The Indian captain gets their with unbeaten 61 to announce his arrival before the much-anticipated Test series. He is warmed up nicely for the Australian summer. Roll on. Players shake hands and share smile as the first bout of the three rounds ends just as a stalemate.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against an opposition in T20Is (v Australia), going past Martin Guptill's record of 463 runs against Pakistan in T20Is.

India have never lost the third match of a bilateral T20I series:

And Virat Kohli wraps it up in style. The chase master has done it when needed most. The series is level 1-1. What a treat it is to watch him bat for India!

Krunal : Obviously it feels good. I was preparing myself after the first game. I had to back myself. Feels really good when you overcome such hurdles. All the wickets very good. overall I am happy with the way I bowled.

Shikhar Dhawan: I like entertaining people and enjoy playing entertaining cricket. Really great to see the support for India. It's good that we could draw this series and ending on a winning note.

Finch, Australia captain : They batted extremely well in the powerplay. Always tough to bring it back from 1/67. The way that we fought was brilliant. Rohit and Dhawan are totally different styles of batsmen which is tough for bowlers. That's why they've been such a good opening combination. Still fair bit of work to do but we're going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests. Will get down to Brisbane and prepare for 5-6 days.

Virat Kohli: Things become pretty easy when those two guys do the job for us. We thought the wicket slowed down with the old ball. That's how T20 cricket goes. You lose momentum, you gain it. DK did really well at the end. Maxi and Zampa both bowled well, especially Maxi who has a gut feel of the batsmen. Overall, skill wise, we were better on the day than Australia. When our openers get into the zone they're difficult to stop. I come in at three and attempt to take us home. With the ball, we were more professional today. I thought it was a 180 wicket. Weather is uncontrollable. These are things you have to accept as a sportsman. A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played. Tonight also the fans were really loud and motivated us to the win.

Alright so that brings us to the end of T20-leg of this long tour. In less than two weeks from now we will have the Tests. India are due to play a practice game on 28th Novemeber against Cricket Austalia XI before we get to Adelaide. Thank you for company. Its a goodbye for now.

Toss: Australia win the toss, Aaron Finch decides to bat first. Mitchell Starc included in place of Jason Behrendorff in playing XI for Aussies. No changes for India.

OUT! Finally a wicket for India as Kuldeep strikes. Finch tried to sweep Kuldeep but could only find the top edge and Pandya takes an easy catch at short fine leg.

OUT! Shorts gets out LBW trying to sweep Pandya. It was pitched in line from around the wicket as Short tried to play a sweep but missed the ball. He reviewed it but that was plumb.

OUT! Consecutive wickets for Pandya. McDermott tried to play the sweep across the line on a full delivery and gets out LBW

OUT! Pandya removes dangerous Maxwell. The batsman was under pressure to score quick runs and tried to pull Pandya's short ball but didn't get enough on it as Rohit took the catch at long-on.

OUT! Lynn is run out here. Stoinis took a few strides after playing a drive as Lynn set off for a single but had to return as Stoinis refused. He was already half-way down and tried his best but Bumrah collected the ball, turned back and hit the stumps at bowler's end directly.

15 runs from final over from Bumrah as Australia reach 164 in 20 overs. They would be happy to reach there. Finch and Short made a great start but Indian bowlers cameback strongly in the middle only for some late flourish from Stoinis and Coulter-Nile to help Aussies reach a respectful total. The star of Indian bowling was Krunal, who took four wickets.

India need 165 to win the final T20I and level the series

OUT! Superb review from Starc. He knew that the ball had thudded into the pads first before coming in contact with the bat. Forced Finch into taking the review and he was vindicated. Full straight and fast. Dhawan beaten for pace, made The leading run scorer in T20Is in 2018 like a club cricketer. Australia breathe a sigh of relief. S Dhawan lbw b Starc 41(22)

Result : India win the third T20I by six wickets at the SCG, series ends at 1-1. Virat Kohli caps off the victory with a boundary as he clears the infield easily. A boundary to wide long on. After a blitzkrieg from Dhawan and Rohit at the start, Australia fought back with timely strikes, trying their best to create pressure but Kohli was unfazed.He had set sights on 165 and he made sure he takes India home. The Indian captain gets their with unbeaten 61 to announce his arrival before the much-anticipated Test series. He is warmed up nicely for the Australian summer. Roll on. Players shake hands and share smile as the first bout of the three rounds ends just as a stalemate.

The third T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.

Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.

Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.

However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.

Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.

On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.

Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from IANS