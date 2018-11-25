- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
India in Australia 3 T20 International Series 2018 3rd T20I Match Result India beat Australia by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Result: India win the third T20I by six wickets at the SCG, series ends at 1-1. Virat Kohli caps off the victory with a boundary as he clears the infield easily. A boundary to wide long on.
After a blitzkrieg from Dhawan and Rohit at the start, Australia fought back with timely strikes, trying their best to create pressure but Kohli was unfazed.He had set sights on 165 and he made sure he takes India home. The Indian captain gets their with unbeaten 61 to announce his arrival before the much-anticipated Test series. He is warmed up nicely for the Australian summer. Roll on.
Players shake hands and share smile as the first bout of the three rounds ends just as a stalemate.
SIX! There is the big shot from Dinesh Karthik. Pulls it into the second tier. This will ease the pressure.
FIFTY! A series decider and the Indian captain steps up. The SCG rises and applauds as Kohli brings up his half-century.
OUT! Poor from Rishabh Pant! Andrew Tye has a wicket of the first ball of his spell. Digs in the short ball that grips the surface. Spongy bounce, cause it was the knuckle ball. Pan't didn't pick was eager to play the pull, ends up getting a top edge and the ball lobs up for Alex Carey to complete an easy catch.
Pant c Carey b Tye 0(1)
OUT! Eventually the pressure got to Rahul. Advances down the track and Maxwell pulled the length behind, which meant KL couldn't get under the ball to smack it over long off boundary. He holes out to long off.
Rahul c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 14(20)
OUT! Bowled'em! Right through Rohit Sharma! It was the zooter from Zampa. Rohit pays the price of going on the backfoot as the ball skids after pitching and crashes into the middle stump. A little comeback from Australia in the last balls.
Rohit Sharma b A Zampa 23(16)
OUT! Superb review from Starc. He knew that the ball had thudded into the pads first before coming in contact with the bat. Forced Finch into taking the review and he was vindicated. Full straight and fast. Dhawan beaten for pace, made The leading run scorer in T20Is in 2018 like a club cricketer. Australia breathe a sigh of relief.
S Dhawan lbw b Starc 41(22)
India need 165 to win the final T20I and level the series
15 runs from final over from Bumrah as Australia reach 164 in 20 overs. They would be happy to reach there. Finch and Short made a great start but Indian bowlers cameback strongly in the middle only for some late flourish from Stoinis and Coulter-Nile to help Aussies reach a respectful total. The star of Indian bowling was Krunal, who took four wickets.
After 20 overs,Australia 164/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 25 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 13)
OUT! Lynn is run out here. Stoinis took a few strides after playing a drive as Lynn set off for a single but had to return as Stoinis refused. He was already half-way down and tried his best but Bumrah collected the ball, turned back and hit the stumps at bowler's end directly.
Chris Lynn run out (Bumrah) 13(10)
OUT! Pandya removes dangerous Maxwell. The batsman was under pressure to score quick runs and tried to pull Pandya's short ball but didn't get enough on it as Rohit took the catch at long-on.
Maxwell c Rohit b Krunal Pandya 13(16)
OUT! Consecutive wickets for Pandya. McDermott tried to play the sweep across the line on a full delivery and gets out LBW
McDermott lbw b Krunal Pandya 0(1)
OUT! Shorts gets out LBW trying to sweep Pandya. It was pitched in line from around the wicket as Short tried to play a sweep but missed the ball. He reviewed it but that was plumb.
D Arcy Short lbw b Krunal Pandya 33(29)
OUT! Finally a wicket for India as Kuldeep strikes. Finch tried to sweep Kuldeep but could only find the top edge and Pandya takes an easy catch at short fine leg.
Finch c Krunal Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 28(23)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Toss: Australia win the toss, Aaron Finch decides to bat first. Mitchell Starc included in place of Jason Behrendorff in playing XI for Aussies. No changes for India.
Alright so that brings us to the end of T20-leg of this long tour. In less than two weeks from now we will have the Tests. India are due to play a practice game on 28th Novemeber against Cricket Austalia XI before we get to Adelaide. Thank you for company. Its a goodbye for now.
Virat Kohli: Things become pretty easy when those two guys do the job for us. We thought the wicket slowed down with the old ball. That's how T20 cricket goes. You lose momentum, you gain it. DK did really well at the end. Maxi and Zampa both bowled well, especially Maxi who has a gut feel of the batsmen. Overall, skill wise, we were better on the day than Australia. When our openers get into the zone they're difficult to stop. I come in at three and attempt to take us home. With the ball, we were more professional today. I thought it was a 180 wicket. Weather is uncontrollable. These are things you have to accept as a sportsman. A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played. Tonight also the fans were really loud and motivated us to the win.
Finch, Australia captain: They batted extremely well in the powerplay. Always tough to bring it back from 1/67. The way that we fought was brilliant. Rohit and Dhawan are totally different styles of batsmen which is tough for bowlers. That's why they've been such a good opening combination. Still fair bit of work to do but we're going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests. Will get down to Brisbane and prepare for 5-6 days.
Shikhar Dhawan: I like entertaining people and enjoy playing entertaining cricket. Really great to see the support for India. It's good that we could draw this series and ending on a winning note.
Shikhar Dhawan is the Player of the Series
Krunal: Obviously it feels good. I was preparing myself after the first game. I had to back myself. Feels really good when you overcome such hurdles. All the wickets very good. overall I am happy with the way I bowled.
Krunal Pandya is the Player of the Match
In T20Is,
No. of times Kohli remained unbeaten in chases - 12 times
No. of times India won - 12 times
No. of Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten in chases - 9 times
No. of times India won - 9 times
And Virat Kohli wraps it up in style. The chase master has done it when needed most. The series is level 1-1. What a treat it is to watch him bat for India!
India have never lost the third match of a bilateral T20I series:
Beat Australia by 7 wickets, 2016
Beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets, 2016
Beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs, 2016
Beat England by 75 runs, 2017
Beat New Zealand by 6 runs, 2017
Beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, 2017
Beat South Africa by 7 runs, 2018
Beat England by 7 wickets, 2018
Beat Windies by 6 wickets, 2018
Beat Australia by 6 wickets, 2018*
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against an opposition in T20Is (v Australia), going past Martin Guptill's record of 463 runs against Pakistan in T20Is.
Result: India win the third T20I by six wickets at the SCG, series ends at 1-1. Virat Kohli caps off the victory with a boundary as he clears the infield easily. A boundary to wide long on.
After a blitzkrieg from Dhawan and Rohit at the start, Australia fought back with timely strikes, trying their best to create pressure but Kohli was unfazed.He had set sights on 165 and he made sure he takes India home. The Indian captain gets their with unbeaten 61 to announce his arrival before the much-anticipated Test series. He is warmed up nicely for the Australian summer. Roll on.
Players shake hands and share smile as the first bout of the three rounds ends just as a stalemate.
FOUR! Length ball and Kohli goes down the ground. No stopping that. India close in
DK playing able folly to Kohli's masterclass here. India have this under control now, barring any last over shenanigans. With Kohli at the crease, this was always India's chase. Now to finish this off.
After 19 overs,India 160/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Dinesh Karthik 22)
Starc is back for the penultimate over of the innings.Karthik has played a perfect sidekick to Kohli's heroic half-century. He is someone India is blessed to have at number six. Eleven come from Strac's final over. India need 5 from last 6 balls to draw level.
FOUR! This is smart batting from Dinesh Karthik. Opens the face of the bat to a full ball, directing it past the point fielder and earns four runs. Superb from Karthik
Is there a Starc special?
Most 50-plus scores in T20Is:
19 - Rohit Sharma
19 - VIRAT KOHLI*
16 - Martin Guptill
15 - Chris Gayle
15 - Brendon McCullum
After 18 overs,India 149/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Dinesh Karthik 15)
Tye begins the 18th over with 27 left in the bank. Kohli runs two with a deft push on the leg side. He knows he can get India home in twos. DK with a pressure releasing six in the over. Sixteen runs needed off 12 balls.
SIX! There is the big shot from Dinesh Karthik. Pulls it into the second tier. This will ease the pressure.
FIFTY! A series decider and the Indian captain steps up. The SCG rises and applauds as Kohli brings up his half-century.
After 17 overs,India 138/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Dinesh Karthik 8)
Couple of braces off the final two balls and a six mid over allows India to take 13. Kohli is pacing this expertly. Maxwell bowls out. His figures read 4-0-25-1.
SIX! Kohlllliii! Dances down the wicket and flicks it off his pads over wide long on and is caught by the security personnel outside the boundary ropes
Dinesh Karthik remained not out eight times in run-chases in T20Is and his team won all the matches before today. Can he do it for India today in the company of the skipper?
After 16 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Dinesh Karthik 3)
With a four and a six, Kohli is able to break the shackles. A wide a t the start off the over and a single gives India 12 runs off the over. Four overs remaining. 40 needed. Two from Tye and one from Starc, who will bowl the 17th?
And Virat goes... to the boundaries I mean. Spanking shots and he is ready to open up. Time is now.
SIX! Kohli steps out of his crease and lofts it over long off boundary for a huge six.
FOUR! Kohli scythes it past backward point for a boundary. Hits it on the up. Much-needed for India.
After 15 overs,India 113/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Dinesh Karthik 3)
Zampa comes on to bowl his final over and he finishes with a very discplined over, giving away only four singles. The required rate has climbed over 10.
After 14 overs,India 109/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Dinesh Karthik 1)
Terrific start from Andrew Tye to his bowling spell. Just a single and a wicket of the over. DK gets off the mark with a single. This is getting interesting.Need 56 off 36.
Pant gone first ball. Slower short ball and he simply edged it. Sometimes you get the feeling that Pant plays the shot first and then thinks whether he should have played it or not.
Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian keeper to be dismissed for a golden duck in T20Is.
OUT! Poor from Rishabh Pant! Andrew Tye has a wicket of the first ball of his spell. Digs in the short ball that grips the surface. Spongy bounce, cause it was the knuckle ball. Pan't didn't pick was eager to play the pull, ends up getting a top edge and the ball lobs up for Alex Carey to complete an easy catch.
Pant c Carey b Tye 0(1)
There was an inevitability about Rahul's wicket. He was starting to eat up deliveries and went for the big shot. Didn't time it properly and is gone. Blessing in disguise for India perhaps? Rishabh Pant always looks to attack.
After 13 overs,India 108/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , )
Maxwell comes on for his tthird over and he almost had Kohli, who was drawn into a false stroke. Kohli tried create some room and go inside out, somehow manages to get over the grasp of point fielder. Rahul in turn holes out later in the over.
OUT! Eventually the pressure got to Rahul. Advances down the track and Maxwell pulled the length behind, which meant KL couldn't get under the ball to smack it over long off boundary. He holes out to long off.
Rahul c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 14(20)
Required run rate has steadily crept past 7/over again. As long as Kohli is there, India might not have reason to worry. However, Rahul isn't looking completely convincing. That six to open his account was a monster hit though!
After 12 overs,India 102/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , KL Rahul 13)
Lynn's misfield costs Australia two vital runs. Get a feeling Rahul is itching to do something different every ball, while Kohli has looked extremely composed as he does most times while chasing. Seven runs off Zampa's third over.
10-overs comparison today:
Australia - 76/3
India - 92/2
After 11 overs,India 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , KL Rahul 11)
Another good over from Maxwell. Besides KL Rahul's failed attempt to play reverse paddle – that was nothing but visually disturbing – not much to talk about.
After 10 overs,India 92/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , KL Rahul 9)
Finch rotating his bowlers around. Only an over from NCN as Zampa is back on. Kohli's last ball boundary makes it an expensive over from Australia. India collect 11 and at halfway stage they are cruising towards their target.
FOUR! Touch wide and shot from Zampa and VK rocks back to cut it for a boundary. He did well to cut it in front of square to take complete advantage there.
After 9 overs,India 81/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , KL Rahul 8)
A very tidy start for Maxwell there. Only three singles as he keeps it wicket-to-wicket. India in no hurry here, 84 required off 66 balls, a touch over 7.5 runs an over.
Glenn Maxwell is brought into the attack
After 8 overs,India 78/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , KL Rahul 7)
Coulter-Nile is called back into the attack by Finch. Rahul gets off the mark with six over mid wicket. Again a very good over for India, taking 11 off it.
SIX! Tad short and KL Rahul goes after it. Didn't get it right from the middle, however there still enough on it to clear the man in the deep. Just about though.
After 7 overs,India 67/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 0, KL Rahul 0)
Australia respond quickly after Dhawan and Rohit went beserk in the first five. Brilliant start for Adam Zampa – a maiden wicket straight up. KL Rahul in at number 4. Two new batsmen at the crease.
Virat Kohli is playing his 250th T20 today. The last he played at Sydney he scored 50 runs (in 2016).
Back of the hand from Zampa and Rohit plays on. India are suddenly 67-2, albeit still mighty up on that run-rate. But the middle order is their problem and it starts here... number four in. Is there still a twist here?
OUT! Bowled'em! Right through Rohit Sharma! It was the zooter from Zampa. Rohit pays the price of going on the backfoot as the ball skids after pitching and crashes into the middle stump. A little comeback from Australia in the last balls.
Rohit Sharma b A Zampa 23(16)
Latest Updates: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I – Result: India win the third T20I at the SCG, series ends at 1-1. Virat Kohli caps off the victory with a boundary as he clears the infield easily. A boundary to wide long on.
The third T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.
Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.
After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.
The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.
Aaron Finch (L) and Virat Kohli, captain of Australia and India respectively. AFP
Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.
Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.
Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.
The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.
However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.
Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.
Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.
On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.
Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.
Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2018