Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on trot, India will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in third and final T20 International on Sunday.

India were in with a very good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132 for 7 in 19 overs but rain put paid to their hopes.

Now a win at the SCG will at least let Virat Kohli's team share the bragging rights and more importantly remain in a good frame of mind before the real test begins at Adelaide on December 6.

India are unbeaten in T20I engagements since July 2017, when they last lost to Windies in a one-off game in the Caribbean. They have won 20 out of 27 T20Is since then in different conditions and against varying opposition.

In doing so, India are unbeaten in nine consecutive T20I series since August 2017, including a drawn two-match contest against Australia at home (October 2017).

They have won seven consecutive T20I series since the Nidahas Trophy win in the tri-series in Sri Lanka (also including Bangladesh) and beating England away 2-1 in the summer gone past, are the highlights of this unbeaten run.

Last time in Australia, back in 2016, India had won the T20I series with an unprecedented 3-0 margin.

Rain though has played spoilsport with their chance of winning a second consecutive T20I series Down Under. Perhaps the only silver lining is that they still can maintain their unbeaten record in this format with victory on Sunday.

In order to achieve this, India will like to carry on from where they left off in Melbourne. The surprisingly unchanged bowling attack put in a more disciplined performance as compared to their Brisbane outing, and both pacers and spinners were able to put the Australian batting order under constant pressure.

Here's everything you need to know about the third T20I between India and Australia:

When will the India vs Australia fixture take place?

The third T20I between India and Australia will take on 25 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The third India vs Australia T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney .

What time does the match begin?

The third T20I will begin at 13.20 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 12.50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch all the LIVE scores, updates and commentary on firstpost.com.

With PTI inputs