  • India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI in Chennai: Australia defeat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI in Chennai: Australia defeat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Highlights and Latest Update: Kuldeep Yadav is the last Indian batter to fall as India are bowled out for 248 after being set 270 to win by Australia.

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI in Chennai: Australia defeat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Australia celebrate after beating India by 21 runs in the ODI series decider in Chennai With the win, Australia clinched the ODI series 2-1. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 22 March, 2023

22 March, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

269/10 (49.0 ov)

3rd ODI
India

India

248/10 (49.1 ov)

Australia beat India by 21 runs

Live Blog
22:36 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third and final one-dayer between India and Australia in Chennai, and with that, the curtains come down on India's home season and it's time for us to shift out attention to the Indian Premier League that kicks off in less than 10 days!

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

22:35 (IST)

Steve Smith: It’s been a pretty enjoyable tour, the way we pulled through after that third Test. We didn’t play the best cricket, but we pulled through across the line. I thought we left a few out there with the bat, a few rash shots. Spinners bowled beautifully, and it was a really good performance. I’m not sure what the turning point was, I think it was just a big grind out there in the middle. The way the tail stuck around and got us to 270 when we were looking at 220.

22:32 (IST)

Mitchell Marsh is the Player of the Series for collecting 194 runs at an average of 97 and a strike-rate of 131.08.

22:30 (IST)

Adam Zampa is the Player of the Match for his haul of 4/45, which included the wickets of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

22:27 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: Partnerships are crucial, and it is something that we failed to do today. It is important to apply yourself and try and give yourself a chance. It was important for one batter to take the game deep. These things happen, we tried our best, but it just didn’t happen. Loss like this really hurts, but we understand what we need to do as a crew. It’s a collective failure from everyone which we need to look at.

22:25 (IST)

Something for the Chepauk crowd to smile about

22:24 (IST)

The Indians and Aussies certainly do relish challenging one another

22:23 (IST)

The streak... is over!

22:20 (IST)

Both World Cup years

22:18 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

This is now the second time in a row that India have lost a bilateral ODI series against Australia in a World Cup year. And what's common between their 3-2 loss in 2019 and the 2-1 defeat in this series is the fact that the Men in Blue were ahead on both occasions — leading the 2019 series 2-0 before losing three in a row. Tells you skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have a lot of work to do on this team as they aim to regain the coveted trophy on home soil later this year.

For now, the Aussies will relish regaining the top spot in the ODI rankings and flying back home with the ODI series trophy as a consolation after losing out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the trip.

22:09 (IST)

After 49.1 overs,India 248/10 ( Mohammed Siraj 3 , )

OUT! India's chase ends with a mix-up as Kuldeep is run-out at the striker's end after running halfway down the track at the start of the final over.

And with that, Australia win by 21 runs, and win the ODI series 2-1! The series victory — their second on Indian soil in the ODI format in four years — also propels them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings!

Kuldeep run out (Stoinis/Carey) 6
22:01 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! And just like that, Stoinis snuffs out the challenge posed by Shami, who misses while attempting another wild heave and getting his off pole rattled as a result! IND 243/9

Shami b Stoinis 14(10)
21:49 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! And that should be the game, as well as the series, as Zampa snuffs out the last Indian threat by dismissing Jadeja in his final over. Much like Pandya, Jadeja too gets a thick leading edge, resulting in a sitter for the man at backward point. Unless the Indian tailenders are able to collect valuable runs the way their Australian counterparts were able to, this is Australia's game to lose. IND 225/8

Jadeja c Stoinis b Zampa 18(33)
21:36 (IST)

AUS vs IND LIVE Score

OUT! Huge wicket for the Aussies, who now have one hand on the series trophy! Pandya goes for a wild heave, and ends up getting a thick leading edge, skieing the ball towards cover point. Smith calls out for the catch, and pouches it safely as India lose their seventh wicket. IND 218/7

Pandya c Smith b Zampa 40(40)
20:51 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

BOWLED! A hat-trick of golden ducks for Suryakumar Yadav in this series as the T20 star is bowled first ball by Ashton Agar, who finds himself on a hat-trick at the start of his final over! Surya's expression after the dismissal says it all — he just stares the ground for a full minute before marching towards the pavilion. IND 185/6

Surya b Agar 0(1)
20:49 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

OUT! Huge wicket for the Aussies as Kohli falls for 54 at a crucial stage of the chase! Third time lucky for Agar after the ball had fallen short of Warner a couple of times at long off. This time Kohli got enough power on the shot, even if he hit it off the toe end, for it to carry all the way for the catch. IND 185/5

Kohli c Warner b Agar 54(72)
20:29 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score

FIFTY to Virat Kohli — his 65th in one-day internationals! Brings up the milestone with a quick single off Abbott, dashing through for the first run after guiding the ball behind square leg and pushing for a second run, only to be denied by Pandya. Has been a patient knock from VK, who has collected two fours and a six in the 61 deliveries that he has faced so far today. IND 153/4
20:20 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Superb piece of fielding by Smith at midwicket as Axar is sent back by Kohli after dashing more than halfway down the pitch. He's well short of the popping crease by the time Carey knocks the stumps over after putting in a slide. Two quick wickets for the Indians, and suddenly they find themselves on the backfoot. IND 151/4

Axar run out (Smith/Carey) 2(4)
20:12 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

OUT! Zampa with the breakthrough, as Rahul ends up playing a shot too many to depart for 32. Goes for the big hit, but this one comes off the toe end of his blade, resulting in a catch for long on. IND 146/3

Rahul c Abbott b Zampa 32(50)
20:03 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! Rahul brings up the fifty stand with Kohli in style, smashing the ball straight down the ground to collect the first boundary in more than eight overs! The pair certainly have taken their time, with 82 deliveries having been consumed during the stand. IND 130/2
19:28 (IST)

AUS vs IND LIVE Score

After 18 overs,India 104/2 ( Virat Kohli 25 , KL Rahul (W) 10)

100 up for India and Kohli takes the team to the three-figure mark with a six over extra over, making most of the lofted ball. This after he hit Agar for a four to the mid-wicket.
19:08 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Excellent review by the Aussies as Zampa traps Gill LBW for 37, bringing to an end a superb innings that should have been converted into a fifty or more. The umpire must've assumed it to be a case of an inside deflection. Replays however, show the ball to be brushing the base of Gill's front pad before hitting the inside half of the toe end of his blade. And HawkEye shows three reds, giving the Aussies their second wicket. Wicketkeeper Carey apparently deserves the credit for the review as he was the one pushing Smith and Zampa to take it upstairs. IND 77/2

Gill LBW Zampa 37(49)
18:50 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! It's his favourite pull shot that leads to his dismissal as India skipper Rohit Sharma departs after getting off to a promising start, hitting straight to Starc at deep square leg off a short-of-length ball from Abbott. End of a superb opening stand. IND 65/1

Rohit c Starc b Abbott 30(17)
18:47 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

After 8 overs,India 55/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Shubman Gill 31)

FOUR! Rohit brings up the fifty opening partnership with a boundary off Abbott, shuffling to his right and paddling the ball towards fine leg. Follows it up with another boundary two balls later, this time pulling over the midwicket region. 11 off the eighth over — Abbott's first of the evening — with 24 coming off the last two. Just the start India would've hoped for in what is a challenging chase.
17:36 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

After 49 overs,Australia 269/10 ( Adam Zampa 10 , )

OUT! And this time Starc is caught by Jadeja while attempting another ambitious pull off a short delivery from Siraj. Jadeja ends up pulling off a fine, low catch at the deep square leg region.

And with that, Australia have been bowled out for 269 after opting to bat in the ODI series decider in Chennai! A decent recovery for the visitors after getting reduced to 138/5 at one stage when the possibility of getting shot out for less than 200 for a second time in the series looked quite probably.
17:23 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Australia have lost wickets in pairs for the most part today, with Ashton Agar perishing shortly after Sean Abbott's dismissal, holing out to the man at deep midwicket while looking to smash Mohammed Siraj for a maximum. Australia one wicket away from getting bowled out now. AUS 247/9

Agar c Patel b Siraj 17(21)
17:21 (IST)

AUS vs IND LIVE Score

BOWLED! Straight and simple does the trick for Axar as he ends up rattling the stumps, with Abbott missing the ball completely while looking for another big hit. The over started poorly for Axar, but ended on a sweet note. AUS 245/8

Abbott b Axar 26(23)
16:39 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

BOWLED! Kuldeep cleans Carey up with a beauty, getting the extra turn and bounce to clip the top of off while the southpaw is shaping to block as Australia lose another set batter in a space of a couple of overs! The Aussie batting now enters its tail with Carey, the last recognised batter, back in the dugout! AUS 203/7

Carey b Kuldeep 38(45)
16:31 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

After 37 overs,Australia 196/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 32 , Sean Abbott 0)

OUT! A wicket for the Indians against the run of play as Axar gets rid of the dangerous Stoinis, who ends up getting caught by Gill in the cow corner region after hitting off the toe end of his bat. End of a fine sixth-wicket stand that has brought the Aussies back into contention for a sizeable total though with Stoinis gone, getting to 300 will be all the more difficult.

Stoinis c Gill b Axar 25(26)
16:26 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

FOUR! Drilled down the ground by Stoinis off Shami as the all-rounder brings up the fifty partnership with Carey for the sixth wicket! The pair have consumed 45 deliveries so far in the sixth-wicket partnership. AUS 191/5
15:50 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

OUT! Another wicket for Kuldeep, and this one's not very different from the Warner dismissal, as Labuschagne ends up mishitting the ball after skipping down the track and looking to go big downtown. Gill gobbles this up at long off, redeeming himself for a dropped chance earlier. Labuschagne isn't happy with his shot selection at all, knowing he threw his wicket away when his presence would've been crucial for the team to post a sizeable total. AUS 138/5

Labuschagne c Gill b Kuldeep 28(45)
15:33 (IST)

Australia vs India LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Pandya plays his part in another dismissal, this time in the outfield with a fine grab near long off after a mishit by Warner off Kuldeep. The southpaw, playing his first game of this series, will be gutted by his shot selection. End of what was turning out to be another fine partnership for the Aussies. AUS 125/4

Warner c Pandya b Kuldeep 23(31)
14:50 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! What a spell this has turned out to be from Hardik Pandya, who now gets the prized wicket of Mitch Marsh as the in-form opener ends up falling just three short of his half-century after chopping the ball onto the middle stump, knocking it over in the process. Marsh whirls his bat in the air in disappointment after missing out on his third consecutive fifty of the series. AUS 84/3

Marsh b Pandya 47(47)
14:35 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Two wickets in as many overs for Hardik Pandya, who gets opposition skipper Steve Smith caught-behind for a three-ball duck! The Indians are back in the game after bleeding runs in the powerplay! AUS 74/2

Smith c Rahul b Pandya 0(3)
14:28 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

OUT! Gill's dropped chance doesn't cost India dearly after all as Kuldeep latches on to the ball after Head guides it straight towards him at third man while going for an uppercut. Not much of a celebration from Pandya though. AUS 68/1

Head c Kuldeep b Pandya 33(31)
14:10 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Aussie openers Head and Marsh, who are carrying on from where they left off in Vizag. The opening duo was cautious against Axar in his first over. Not this time as Head clobbers the first ball over the over for a straight six. Marsh then goes for an aerial drive over extra cover to bring up the milestone. AUS 52/0
13:06 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

Rohit Sharma: We were actually thinking of fielding on this wicket. If at all, there will be some help for the bowlers. In these heaty conditions, we can try and utilise the spinners. Deciders are always interesting. Always nice to be in this kind of situation. It’s important that we try and test ourselves against quality opposition. We’re playing with the same team. It’s important to give the guys a bit of a run.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
13:04 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

Steve Smith: Looks like a pretty dry surface, pretty hot out here. It’s been good fun. We love playing in crunch games. Should be exciting. It’s dry out here. We’ve brought in Agar for Ellis, and Warner comes in for Green, who’s a bit unwell today.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
13:03 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bat

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI preview: Australia will be aiming to become first the time in four years to defeat India in a bilateral series in their own backyard when they face the Men in Blue in the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Aussies, incidentally, happen to be the last team to beat India in India, having won the five-match ODI series 3-2 in 2019 after losing the first two games.

The Steve Smith-led side will be backing itself to end the tour on a high after their dominant 10-wicket thrashing of the hosts in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, where the Indians were bundled out for 117 in 26 overs before the visitors chased the target down in just 11 overs.

For the Indians, the focus once again will be on their shaky top-order, which has suffered back-to-back collapses though they were rescued by the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the series opener in Mumbai.

The Indian top-four has so far struggled against some sensational swing bowling from Mitchell Starc, who has collected nine wickets in two games including a five-for in Vizag, and might want to make a change or two to their combination heading into the series decider.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 22:37:38 IST

