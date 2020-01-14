-
Live Updates
India vs Australia, Highlights, 1st ODI in Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Warner, Finch slam tons as Aussies go 1-0 up with 10-wicket win
Date: Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 20:49 IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Ended
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
This over 37.4
- 0
- 0
- 1(1WD)
- 4
- 4
batsman
- 128 (112)
- 4s X 17
- 6s X 3
- 110 (114)
- 4s X 13
- 6s X 2
bowler
- 58 (7.4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 50 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
258 ( 37.4 ) R/R: 6.84
David Warner 128(112)
Aaron Finch 110(114)
Highlights
-
20:46 (IST)
Aaron Finch, winning captain: Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were batting very well, we thought they will go onto score big as they usually do. So, I am proud of the way the boys fought back. We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India.
-
20:25 (IST)
It's over! Warner hits a boundary to take his team to the victory line. A 258-run opening partnership between Finch and Warner takes Australia to a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI. They take a 1-0 lead in the series. India have been completely decimated today. One of the worst losses ever.
After 38 overs,Australia 258/0 ( David Warner 128 , Aaron Finch (C) 110)
-
20:15 (IST)
MILESTONE ALERT:
— This is the first ever instance of both the openers scoring a century in a same innings while chasing against India in ODIs.
— This is now the highest stand for Australia against India in ODIs, going past 242 runs’ stand between George Bailey and Steve Smith. They did it at Perth in 2016 for the third wicket.
-
20:14 (IST)
CENTURY! Just like Warner, Finch has also reached to the landmark with a boundary. This is his 16th ODI ton.
-
19:57 (IST)
HUNDRED! Warner gets to his ton with a boundary through third man area and brings out his typical celebration. Jumps in the air and throws up the fist in the air to celebrate. Well played, Warner.
-
18:57 (IST)
FIFTY! After Warner, Aussie skipper Finch gets to his half-century. He gets to his 25th ODI fifty in 52 balls.
-
18:53 (IST)
FIFTY! Warner pushes the delivery to long off for a single and completes his half-century in 40 balls. His 21st in ODIs.
-
17:16 (IST)
After 49.1 overs,India 255/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )
OUT! Shami departs off the first delivery of the final over, skieing the ball off a thick top edge, with Carey collecting the ball safely in the end as India's innings comes to a close, having just about crossed the 250-run mark. India will be disappointed with their collapse from a solid position of 134/1 at the end of the 27th over, and it will be upto the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling unit to bail them out of a defeat today. India 255 all out!
Shami c Carey b Richardson 10(15)
-
17:14 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep fails to make it to the striker's end on time after responding to a call for a single from Shami, thanks to an accurate throw from Smith standing behind point. He departs after a cameo that includes a couple of valuable boundaries. IND 255/9
Kuldeep run out (Smith) 17(15)
-
16:55 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Starc flattens Thakur's off stump with a vicious delivery and there's little he could've done to fend that — would've ruffled the best of batsmen. He's on his way back after a promising cameo, although his dismissal will certainly shave at least 10-15 runs off India's total. IND 229/8
Thakur b Starc 13(10)
-
16:46 (IST)
OUT! Massive blow to Indian hopes as it's Rishabh Pant now who has to march back to the pavilion, Cummins getting the big wicket in his penultimate over by shortening his length to the keeper-bat, with Pant getting a top-edge with the ball then deflecting off his helmet before lobbing over to the fielder at square. IND 217/7
Pant c Turner b Cummins 28(33)
-
16:39 (IST)
OUT! Richardson snaps the dangerous-looking partnership between Jadeja and Pant, the stand ending at the 49-run mark after the former's cramped for room and ends up nicking it to the wicket-keeper Carey for his second catch of the day. Was a tad slower this delivery, and a bit of an extra bounce as well. IND 213/6
Jadeja c Carey b Richardson 25(32)
-
15:59 (IST)
OUT! Now Shreyas Iyer departs after nicking one to the keeper, and it's turning into a bit of a procession for the hosts now, who already face the disadvantage of bowling in the dew-laden conditions later this evening. IND 164/5
Iyer c Carey b Starc 4(9)
-
15:51 (IST)
OUT! Silence at the Wankhede as it's Virat Kohli this time who finds himself walking back to the pavilion for a low score. This was hit hard, straight down the ground, unfortunately for the batsman goes straight to the bowler. Make no mistake, this was no easy catch though and Zampa had to show some lightning-quick reflexes to pull that off. Drinks taken after the dismissal, and it's advantage Australia now! IND 156/4
Kohli c and b Zampa 16(14)
-
15:41 (IST)
OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Shikhar Dhawan finds himself walking back to the pavilion after getting a leading edge off Cummins, Agar running towards extra cover and putting in a dive to collect it safely. IND 140/3
Dhawan c Agar b Cummins 74(91)
-
15:33 (IST)
OUT! The change of ends works in favour of Agar and the Aussies as Rahul falls just three short of his half-century, driving the ball straight to Smith at extra cover! The partnership has finally been broken, although the bigger challenge lies ahead in the form of Kohli. IND 134/2
Rahul c Smith b Agar 47(61)
-
15:14 (IST)
Century-partnership up between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul for the second wicket, the pair consuming 113 balls to get there. Rahul drives the ball down the ground for a single to bring up the milestone. IND 113/1
-
15:01 (IST)
Fifty up for Shikhar Dhawan off 66 balls — his 28th in one-day internationals and his second consecutive in white-ball cricket this year! Dhawan's rediscovered his confidence after being drafted back into the side following a spell on the sidelines. The southpaw will hope to convert this into a big one and seal the opener's slot for himself as a result. IND 94/1
-
14:37 (IST)
FOUR! KL Rahul punches the ball through backward point to collect the second boundary of his innings, and bring up the fifty-run stand with Dhawan for the second wicket off 53 deliveries. IND 65/1
-
13:52 (IST)
OUT! Starc strikes early for the Aussies and it's the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma — who doesn't quite get off to an ideal start in the new year! Chips the cross-seamer straight to Warner at mid off.IND 13/1
Rohit c Warner b Starc 10(15)
-
13:07 (IST)
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
-
13:06 (IST)
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
-
13:01 (IST)
Toss update!
Australia win the toss and they elect to bowl first.
We are just glad the day is over for the Indian team. The start to the much-anticipated India-Australia series has been completely unexpected. India have been humbled in their own backyard as Australia take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series with a thumping 10-wicket. With the other two matches coming thick and fast, India have very little time to recover and mount a comeback. But a team like India is never going to give it up easily. Which means we have two exciting games coming up. Hope you enjoyed our coverage today. We will see you for the second ODI on 17 January. Till then, good bye!
David Warner is the Man of the Match!
Warner: I've always had the hunger and desire to put my best foot forward for the team. We got off to a flier with Finchy and myself, and (we had to) just hang in there. For us in the middle period it's about rotating the strike, try and hit a boundary and exerting some pressure. It's about hanging in there. For me it's about putting in a hundred percent effort all the time. I really do everything at a hundred percent.
Aaron Finch, winning captain: Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were batting very well, we thought they will go onto score big as they usually do. So, I am proud of the way the boys fought back. We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India.
— Highest targets chased down without losing a wicket in ODIs:
279 : SA v Ban, Kimberley, 2017
256 : Aus v Ind, Mumbai, 2020*
255 : Eng v SL, Edgbaston, 2016
— This is India’s third consecutive loss at Mumbai (Wankhede) in ODIs.
— Highest stands for Australia in ODIs:
284 : Head/Warner v Pak, Adelaide, 2017
260 : Smith/Warner v Afg, Perth, 2015
258* : Finch/Warner v Ind, Mumbai, 2020*
Virat Kohli, India captain: Totally outplayed in all three departments. It's a very strong Australian team and they'll hurt you if you're not upto the mark. We were too respectful to the bowlers in certain phases. It's another challenge for us to bounce back from here, but today, total credit has to go to them. The more game time these guys get, whether T20 cricket or ODI cricket... it's an opportunity for the youngsters to step up against the top sides in the world. (On Kohli at 4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well. The way KL's batting, we've tried to include him in the batting line up. We'll probably have to think about that now. It's about wanting to test guys and put them in there, and people need not panic after one game.
Will have to wait a little longer to watch Labuschagne bat in the yellow jersey
So much for wanting to see how Labuschagne goes in ODI cricket.#INDvAUS— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) January 14, 2020
Australia outclassed India in all departments today
Australia have been magnificent. With bat, and especially with ball. For India, a game to forget.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020
India have been given a 'reality check', feels spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi
Australians give Indns a crushing ‘reality check’...!None o Indn bowlers were really taken to the cleaners..which indicates OZ clinical precision..but Indn batting must recover frm this jolt ASAP..Congrats Aust..commiserations India..!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 14, 2020
FOUR! This is extremely poor from Shami. Angled delivery into Warner and there's no fine leg fielder as the opener pulls it to the fence
After 37 overs,Australia 249/0 ( David Warner 120 , Aaron Finch (C) 110)
Jadeja continues. Five off this over as Warner and Finch continue to rotate the strike. We are just seven runs away from Australia winning the match.
After 36 overs,Australia 244/0 ( David Warner 116 , Aaron Finch (C) 109)
Shami back into attack. It has been a batting exhibition today by the Aussie openers. It's a good pitch to bat and they have made most of it with beautiful shots. Eight off this over with a boundary for Finch who showed some great deft touch to guide the wide of off delivery to third man fence. We are nearing the end now.
This has been an embarrassing performance by India. They have looked lacklustere and been outplayed. Finch and Warner just keep stamping their authority as one of the finest opening partnerships. Lots of thinking to do for the Men in Blue. Australian bowling has set this up this victory.
FOUR! Brilliantly played by Finch. He waited for the ball to come to him and guided it to the third man fence with a late cut to beat the wide fielder
After 35 overs,Australia 236/0 ( David Warner 115 , Aaron Finch (C) 102)
Jadeja continues. Finch sees the opportunity and plays the sweep shot fine to score a boundary which also takes him to his century. He celebrates by taking off his helmet. This is his 16th ODI ton. Seven off the over.
After 34 overs,Australia 229/0 ( David Warner 114 , Aaron Finch (C) 96)
Kuldeep has been spared this time, thanks to him sticking to the tight lines. Just three singles came from the over. Australia now just need 27 in the remaining 96 deliveries.
After 33 overs,Australia 226/0 ( David Warner 113 , Aaron Finch (C) 94)
Every Indian bowler has been taken to the cleaners today. Even Bumrah has not be spared. 11 off the over with Warner slamming two boundaries on the last two deliveries. He moved back a bit to crash the short ball past cover fielders for the first boundary before driving the slower ball away from mid off fielder for the same result.
FOUR! Bumrah having a bad day in the office and Warner is taking advantage of it. This was slower delivery which Warner thrashed to the fence with a check-bat drive
FOUR! It's so easy out there for Warner. Short delivery, Warner shuffled back a little to give himself room and placed his shot past the cover fielders
After 32 overs,Australia 215/0 ( David Warner 104 , Aaron Finch (C) 92)
Kuldeep continues. Massive six in the over for Finch as he gets closer to his ton. He picked the googly this time and dispatched it over long on boundary for a biggie. 10 off the over as Australia race towards the target.
A one-sided start so far to a highly-anticipated battle of the top dogs
Kind of thrashing that India haven't seen in many years. Australia superb in the field and even better in chasing modest target. Warner's got to a ton, Finch should too if he doesn't make an unforced error, the packed house has been reduced to disbelieving silence at the rout— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 14, 2020
SIX! Fantastic shot from Finch. This time he read the googly from Kuldeep perfectly. Took a stride forward and went with the shot, launching the ball over long on
After 31 overs,Australia 205/0 ( David Warner 104 , Aaron Finch (C) 83)
Bumrah back into attack. The great Warner brings up his century with a fantastic shot towards third man for a boundary. Celebrates with the typical jump and fist-pump. His 18th ODI ton. Adds another boundary in the over as he slams the fuller delivery downtown. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Warner is not going to keep quite even though the century is done. He saw the opportunity with a fuller delivery from Bumrah and slammed it down the ground.
HUNDRED! Warner gets to his ton with a boundary through third man area and brings out his typical celebration. Jumps in the air and throws up the fist in the air to celebrate. Well played, Warner.
After 30 overs,Australia 197/0 ( David Warner 96 , Aaron Finch (C) 83)
Kuldeep back into attack. Things are a mere formality now with Indians lacking all the necessary fizz. Eight off the over including a boundary for Warner who planted himself on back foot to slam the short ball to cover fence.
FOUR! Kuldeep pitches is short and wide, giving Warner the invitation to get onto back foot as he smashes this on the offside
After 29 overs,Australia 189/0 ( David Warner 90 , Aaron Finch (C) 81)
Just two runs from Jadeja's over which also had him partly dismissing Warner. The opener was given out lbw but he immediately reviewed it and got the decision overturned as there was an inside edge. India's happiness was cut short within seconds.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
Jadeja and co are celebrating after dismissing Warner. But the opener quickly reviews the lbw decision and UltraEdge shows he had inside-edged it.
After 28 overs,Australia 187/0 ( David Warner 89 , Aaron Finch (C) 81)
So the boundary delivery arrived in this over. After taking few singles and a leg bye, Warner was presented with a misdirected bouncer from Shardul which the opener swiftly tucked away to the fine leg fence, Eight off the over. Aussies need just 69 more from remaining 22 overs.
FOUR! Tucked away beautifully. Shoulder height bouncer by Shardul and Warner swivels on his feet to guide the short ball to fine leg fence
After 27 overs,Australia 179/0 ( David Warner 83 , Aaron Finch (C) 80)
Jadeja continues. There's no pressure on the Aussie batsmen here and there's no need for them to take any risk. They are waiting for the bad deliveries and till the time it arrives, they are happy to deal in singles as they did in the over. Four off the over.
After 26 overs,Australia 176/0 ( David Warner 82 , Aaron Finch (C) 79)
Another bowling change. Shardul replaces Shami. Starts off with a wide but finishes on a decent note as Aussie batsman rotate the strike to keep things moving. Four off the over.
After 25 overs,Australia 173/0 ( David Warner 81 , Aaron Finch (C) 77)
Jadeja into the attack now. Six off the over with a boundary for Warner. He was looking to play a drive as Jadeja tossed up the ball, it spun back in, took the inside edge and ran past the keeper for a boundary.
FOUR! Warner went for a drive on a ball from Jadeja that pitched on middle and spun back in, took the inside edge and escaped the keeper to get to the fence
After 24 overs,Australia 166/0 ( David Warner 76 , Aaron Finch (C) 76)
Shami continues. Expensive over this from the pacer with Finch and Warner ruling the roost. The short delivery on off was cut towards square for a boundary by Finch while a similar delivery was smartly played to third man fence for second boundary. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Well played, Finch! Short and wide delivery from Shami but Finch smartly opened the face of the bat late to guide it to third man fence
FOUR! Brilliant timing on the shot from Finch. A bit short and wide delivery from Shami but Finch did brilliantly to cut it on off for a boundary
After 23 overs,Australia 156/0 ( David Warner 76 , Aaron Finch (C) 66)
Kuldeep continues. 10 off the over including a massive six for Warner over long on. Australia have now crossed the 150-run mark. The opening partnership is now also past 150 while India continue search for a wicket.
SIX! Tossed up delivery from Kuldeep and Warner read it perfectly to shimmie down and slams it over long on fence
After 22 overs,Australia 146/0 ( David Warner 69 , Aaron Finch (C) 63)
Shami brought back into attack. Good over from the pacer. Just three runs off it. The run flow has slowed down a bit but you can understand it. The field is spread and the asking rate is below 4.
After 21 overs,Australia 143/0 ( David Warner 67 , Aaron Finch (C) 62)
Kuldeep continues. Stumping appeal on the first ball as Finch is drawn out with the ball beating him but he was safe. LBW appeal against Finch on last ball but umpire was not interested and it was going over the stumps. Three off the over.
After 20 overs,Australia 140/0 ( David Warner 66 , Aaron Finch (C) 61)
Huge appeal for lbw against Finch off Jadeja as he got beaten trying to play for a spin. Umpire was not interested and India took a review but an inside edge saved the opener. India lose the review. Seven off the over including a boundary for Warner.
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Updates: It's over! Warner hits a boundary to take his team to the victory line. A 258-run opening partnership between Finch and Warner takes Australia to a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI. They take a 1-0 lead in the series. India have been completely decimated today. One of the worst losses ever.
Preview: After back-to-back T20I series, the attention shifts to the 50-over format as the ODI series between India and Australia kicks off in Mumbai on Tuesday (14 January). The series will mark the return of regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma who was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.
This is a very strong Australian ODI outfit visiting India, led by Aaron Finch, who has shaped into an able leader since taking the reins from then banned Steve Smith. One can say that most of the Australian players feel at home in India and conditions and pitch would not really bother them. Courtesy the Indian Premier League (IPL), they spend at least a month playing in the league across the country in different stadiums.
Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins are some of the IPL regulars and their experience of playing in Indian conditions will be very handy for the visitors. Despite such a star-studded squad, most focus will be on Marnus Labuschagne, who has been a phenomenon in Tests since coming in as concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes. He is expected to feature in the playing XI in Mumbai in the first ODI.
India will be bolstered by the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to the ODI setup as well. After almost a four-month layoff due to back injury, Bumrah made his comeback in the T20I series where he did well. Bowling 10-over spell will test his fitness further and get him into ODI groove as well.
India have a pretty strong squad in place. But they do have a sweet headache to take care of. And that is KL Rahul. Given the form that he is in, it is going to be very difficult to ask him to warm the bench but that will mean resting Shikhar Dhawan who has not so bad to get dropped. Also, dropping Dhawan means team management plays unnecessarily with well-settled opening combination.
So does Rahul play at No. 4? If that happens, would he be as successful? Is it justice for Shreyas Iyer who has been so good at No. 4 recently? Does Kohli go back at No. 4? There are many questions that the Indian team management will have to answer on 14 January. Nevertheless, it is a great headache to have for any team.
Squads:
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav
Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
