Pat Cummins’ Australia are bracing up for a tough challenge against hosts India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and one of the challenges for the Aussies will be turning tracks on offer at venues.

An experienced player like Steve Smith has a decent record in Tests on Indian conditions, having scored 660 runs from six matches at an average of 60, but former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels that Marnus Labuschagne ‘has a better range’ than Smith.

Labuschagne has so far played seven Tests on Asian soil, having scored 400 runs at an average of 33.33, although he is yet to play a Test in India. The 28-year-old had made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2018 in Dubai, with Australia having last toured India for a Test series in 2017.

“Very similar to the plan you would make against Steve Smith. He has got a better range than Steve Smith but how he is going to face when Ravichandran Ashwin uses the rough and bowls the off-spin or takes the ball away?”, questioned Irfan Pathan during a discussion on Star Sports’ Game Plan show.

Pathan, who has played six Tests against Australia during his five-year Test career, felt Labuschagne might find it difficult to face Indian spinners in the upcoming series.

“How he is going counter the rough against the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja and maybe Axar Patel, that’s going to be seen. Can he take out the sweep and can he take out the counter against the spin, I am really looking forward to it, but numbers don’t make him very, very happy in Asia and as an Indian, I hope it stays that way,” added the 38-year-old.

Australia’s last series triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came in 2014/15, and are yet to win a Test series on Indian soil since 2004/05.

India emerged victorious last time out Down Under, where the visitors managed to pull off a remarkable heist at the Gabba on the final day of the final Test in 2021.

The Test series commences on 9 February, with the first Test taking place at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.