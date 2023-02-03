Ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to be played between India and Australia from February 9 in Nagpur, the Men in Blue’s stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya provided a big update on his future in Test cricket.

Notably, Pandya, who made a successful comeback into the national team after facing a serious injury during the T20 World Cup 2021, recently led India to their second straight T20I series win as they defeated New Zealand 2-1. The win against the Kiwis means that the 29-year-old has so far led India to victory in four series and is yet to lose one.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Pandya opened up on his potential Test comeback and said, “Right now, I’m going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I’ll give (the long format) a try.”

It is worth noting that Pandya made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium in 2017 and he has played 11 Test matches so far. He last played a Test match in 2018 against England. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder has 17 wickets and 532 runs under his belt which includes a century and four fifty-plus scores.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.