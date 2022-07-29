That's all we have for you from this game of the Commonwealth Games. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage, until next time, it's goodbye for now.
Australia Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
|India Women
|Australia Women
|154/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7
|157/7 (19.0 ov) - R/R 8.26
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ashleigh Gardner
|not out
|52
|35
|9
|0
|Alana King
|not out
|18
|16
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Meghna Singh
|4
|0
|38
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|4
|0
|24
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 110/7 (14.2)
|
47 (47) R/R: 10.07
Ashleigh Gardner 27(12)
Alana King 18(16)
|
Jess Jonassen 3(5) S.R (60)
c & b Deepti Sharma
India Women vs Australia Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Radha Yadav in for her penultimate over. Ashleigh Gardner collects a welcome boundary for Australia in these tough times on the field. Seven off the over, Australia need 36 runs off 24 balls.
After 19 overs,Australia Women 157/7 ( Ashleigh Gardner 52 , Alana King 18)
VICTORY for Australia! What a comeback by the Aussies as they break a million Indian hearts. Chasing a target of 155, Australia were 49/5 at one stage but Ashleigh Gardner (57) and Alana King (18) took them over the finish line. Grace Harris (37) too did her bot in the chase.
FIFTY! Half-century for Ashleigh Gardner! Her fifth T20I fifty, will this be a match-winning one?
After 18 overs,Australia Women 146/7 ( Ashleigh Gardner 45 , Alana King 14)
Radha Yadav into the attack. Australia changing gears now, and despite their early hiccups, they remain on track in the chase. A couple of fours from Gardner in the over has put the pressure back on India. Australia need just nine runs off 12 balls.
After 16 overs,Australia Women 119/7 ( Ashleigh Gardner 30 , Alana King 3)
OUT! Caught and bowled by Deepti Sharma and Jonassen has to depart. Jess Jonassen c & b Sharma 3
After 14 overs,Australia Women 110/6 ( Ashleigh Gardner 25 , Jess Jonassen 3)
India currently on top, but Australia would be hoping for a miracle in Birmingham. Meghna Singh struck to get rid of Grace Harris for 37 and in comes Jess Jonassen. Harmanpreet Kaur bowls the 14th over and 10 runs come from it.
OUT! Grace Harris was looking in good touch at the moment, but Australia have lost another wicket. Caught by Harmanpreet Kaur as Meghna Singh strikes. Grace Harris c Kaur b Meghna Singh 37
SIX! Harris comes down the track and hits that straight over bowler's head. Australia need some more of those as they are in a spot of bother after losing five
WICKET! One MOREEE...Deepti Sharma has a wicket now. The spinner tosses that up, bowls it away from the batter and Haynes throws the bat on it, doesn't time that one and the ball has gone straight up. Radha Yadav stationed at backward point completes the catch
WICKET! One MOREEE...Deepti Sharma has a wicket now. The spinner tosses that up, bowls it away from the batter and Haynes throws the bat on it, doesn't time that one and the ball has gone straight up. Radha Yadav stationed at backward point completes the catch
WICKET! Keep adding to that tally. Renuka has the fourth one and that's a massive wicket of McGrath. Bowls that full, swinging into the right-hander and McGrath who went for the drive completely misses the ball and it disturbs the wood work behind
WICKET! Renuka is bowling a brilliant spell here. She has the third wicket in the match and a a big one. Beth Mooney tries to cut that length ball, moving away on to the stumps and Australia are three down
WICKET! This is what we were talking about. Renuka has another one. She bowls that length ball, offers some width and Meg lanning again tries to cut that but finds Radha Yadav in the point region
WICKET! What a start for India. That's a huge one. Renuka Singh bowls that full, outside off to Healy and the batter edges that straight Deepti Sharma at first slip
WICKET! Harmanpreet Kaur had shuffled again as the bowler bowled a perfect yorker but that was going down the leg. The ball hits the bat as Kaur tries to negotiate it behind and hit the stumps
WICKET! After being hit for a boundary first up, Jess Jonassen has another wicket. She has picked her fourth in the match. Harleen Deol once again wanted to go over the covers but this time miscued her stroke and gave an easy catch to McGrath stationed at the cover
WICKET! Second wicket in the over. A soft dismissal for Australia and India are in a spot of bother as they lose five. Jonassen tosses that up again and Deepti Sharma who went for the spin plays it straight back to the bowler
WICKET! Australia have a wicket here. Jess Jonassen once again tosses that up, bowls it around the off stump line and Jemimah tried to go over the mid off fielder but couldn't time the stroke well and is caught
WICKET! Shafali Verma is finally gone as Healy takes a good catch behind the stumps. The batter tried to sweep that length ball around the leg stump line but feathers it. The on field umpire had give not out initially but the decision was changed after Meg Lanning took the review
WICKET! Australia do have a wicket here, courtesy a mix-up betwene the two batters in the middle. Alana King bowled a tossed up delivery to Yastika Bhatia who negotiated it to the on side and called for the run. Shafali Verma wasn't really interested in the run as she sends Bhatia backs but she is way short of the crease and has to depart
WICKET! Here's the wicket that Australia needed. Smriti Mandhana is GONE! She had already got two boundaries in that over and didn't need to play stroke. Brown bowled that touch fuller and way outside the off, Mandhana went for the cut but only managed to edge it to the wicket-keeper
India Women vs Australia Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: India play Australia in the first match
PREVIEW: The Indian women's team will begin the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign against Australia in Birmingham.
TEAMS
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana,
Australia women: Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington
