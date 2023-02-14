Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to join an elite list, when India take on Australia in the second Test, starting in New Delhi on Friday (17 February).

When he takes the field in three days’ time, Pujara will become the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests. Among the current Team India Test squad, Pujara will be only the second cricketer to achieve the landmark. Virat Kohli had played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar (200 Tests) leads the list, followed by current India head coach Rahul Dravid (163) and VVS Laxman (134 Tests). The list also features Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly among Indians to have played 100 Tests or more.

Pujara had, in fact, made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru on 9 October, 2010. While coming into bat at number five in the first innings of that match, Pujara managed to score just four runs.

However, he was promoted to number three in the second innings, and scored a match-winning 72, as India beat Australia by seven wickets to clinch the series 2-0.

In the 99 Tests he has played so far, Pujara has amassed 7021 runs, at an average of 44.15.

Pujara enjoys a good record against Australia in Tests, having scored 1900 runs from 21 matches at an average of 52.77, with five centuries and 10 fifties. Pujara was also the leading run-scorer during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, with 521 runs from four Tests, as India clinched their maiden Test series victory Down Under.

India lead the ongoing Test series 1-0 after their innings victory in Nagpur. The second Test will be followed by the third Test in Indore (1 March) and the fourth Test in Ahmedabad (9 March).

