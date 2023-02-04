India have played Australia in 102 Tests over a period of more than 75 years in 27 series. While India have won 10 of those, Australia have come on top on 12 occasions.
India will face Australia in another exhilarating Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on 9 February in Nagpur which will be the 28th bilateral Test series between the two nations.
India travelled to Australia immediately after their independence, playing the first-ever Test series Down Under, but they lost 4-0 (5) miserably. However, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was established only in 1996/97. Prior to that, the teams would travel at irregular intervals and the number of Tests in a series were also largely different.
Despite several defeats at the outset of the rivalry, over a period of time, India have strengthened their performances and now holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for six straight years, including back-to-back series wins away from home, in Australia.
While numbers do not display a complete picture, they do give a comprehensive overview. We take a look at the ever-increasing fire that has now turned into a conflagration.
India vs Australia Head-to-head
Matches played – 102
Won by India – 30
Won by Australia – 43
Matches Drawn – 28
Matches Tied – 1
Series played – 27
Series won by India – 10
Series won by Australia – 12
Series Drawn – 5
Last five Tests (most recent first): India, Draw, India, Australia, Draw
India vs Australia Form Guide:
(Most recent first)
India – W, W, L, W, W
Australia – D, W, W, W, W
India vs Australia biggest win margins
India – innings and 219 runs in March 1998 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Australia – Innings and 226 runs in November 1947 at the Gabba in Brisbane
India vs Australia Highest run-scorers
Sachin Tendulkar – 3,630 runs [11 x 100, 16 x 50]
Ricky Ponting – 2,555 runs [8 x 100, 12 x 50]
VVS Laxman – 2,434 runs [6 x 100, 12 x 50]
Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith are the highest run-scorers for their sides among the current players
Cheteshwar Pujara – 1,893 runs [5 x 100, 10 x 50]
Steve Smith – 1,742 runs [8 x 100, 5 x 50]
India vs Australia Most centuries
Sachin Tendulkar – 11
Ricky Ponting – 8
Sunil Gavaskar/ Steve Smith – 8
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have the most number of centuries for their sides among the current players
Virat Kohli – 7
India vs Australia leading wicket-takers
Anil Kumble – 111 wickets [10 x 5w, 2 x 10w]
Harbhajan Singh – 95 wickets [7 x 5w, 3 x 10w]
Nathan Lyon – 94 wickets [7 x 5w, 1 x 10w]
Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin are the leading wicket-takers for their sides amongst the current players
Ravichandran Ashwin – 89 wickets [5 x 5w, 1 x 10w]
India vs Australia Highest Individual score
Michael Clarke – 329* in January 2012 at the SCG in Sydney
VVS Laxman – 281 in March 2001 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
India vs Australia Best bowling figures
Jasubhai Patel – 9/69 in December 1959 at the Green Park in Kanpur
Nathan Lyon – 8/50 in March 2017 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
India vs Australia other interesting stats and facts
– Ahmedabad will host its first Test match between India and Australia.
– Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to have received Player of the Series thrice – 1997/98, 1999/00, and 2010/11.
– India’s 329/7 at the Gabba in 2021 is the highest-ever run chase by India against Australia in Test cricket and second highest run chase in the history between the two nations.
– 342/8 by Australia at the WACA in Perth in 1977 is to date the highest successful run chase in the Test history between the two nations.
