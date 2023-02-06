Cricket fans around the globe have been gearing up for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Both sides will square off for the first match of the four-Test series on 9 February at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

While India — the reigning winner of the bilateral series — will look to continue their dominance on home soil, the Aussies are preparing their best to put up a great challenge against the hosts. Ahead of the first game, Cricket Australia shared a post on its official Twitter recalling India’s disastrous batting in the opening Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

All out for 36 The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv08jytTS7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023



In what can be called one of the biggest collapses in the format’s history, the Indian team was bundled out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the day-night Test. Following the below-par batting, the visitors suffered a massive 8-wicket defeat.

However, India managed to turn the tables around in the coming fixtures in a dramatic fashion.

They came roaring back in the second match in Melbourne and levelled the series. Then, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari’s heroics helped the Indian side end the Sydney Test in a draw before registering the historic win in the final Gabba Test, to win the series 2-1.

Referring to the ultimate result of the said series which was in the favour of India, former India cricketer Akash Chopra took a dig at Cricket Australia and gave a sarcastic reply to the above-mentioned tweet. Responding to the video which comprises India’s 36-all-out innings, the commentator quipped, “And the series score-line? Just asking.”



Australia have been going through special training sessions in order to get accustomed to the slower pitches in the subcontinent. Their major concern remains Indian spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who are part of the squad and are expected to don the whites in the opening fixture.

Apart from them, a number of senior batters including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will also return to action. Additionally, in-form youngsters like Shubman Gill, who has been in spectacular form recently, could work as a huge confidence boost for the hosts.

