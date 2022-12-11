Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia: 'Absolute QUEEN', Twitterati in awe of Smriti Mandhana as hosts win big in 2nd T20I

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Absolute QUEEN', Twitterati in awe of Smriti Mandhana as hosts win big in 2nd T20I

A 61-run stand between Harmanpreet and Mandhana for the third wicket put India right back in the chase, but it was Richa Ghosh (26*) and Devaki Vaidya (11*) that took India to 187/5 from 20 overs.

India vs Australia: 'Absolute QUEEN', Twitterati in awe of Smriti Mandhana as hosts win big in 2nd T20I

India got off to a strong start in reply, with Smriti Mandhana (79) and Shafali Verma (34) forging 76 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed. Twitter @BCCIWomen

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outplayed Alyssa Healy’s Australia in a second T20 that went down to the wire at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the Women in Blue emerging victorious via a Super Over.

With the win, India women levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Winning the toss and opting to field first, Deepti Sharma got the only wicket of the Aussies, removing Alyssa Healy (25) in the fourth over. Australia were 29/1 at that time, and Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahlia McGrath (70*) added a record 158 runs between them for the second wicket to take Australia to 187/1.

India got off to a strong start in reply, with Smriti Mandhana (79) and Shafali Verma (34) forging 76 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed, and even Jemimah Rodrigues (4) failed to make an impression.

A 61-run stand between Harmanpreet and Mandhana for the third wicket put the hosts right back in the chase, but it was Richa Ghosh (26*) and Devaki Vaidya (11*) that took India to 187/5 from 20 overs.

Super Over followed. India batted first, and Mandhana played a major role, hitting a four and a six to take India to 20/1.

Australia started off with a four from Alyssa Healy, but the wicket of Gardener and conceding just a run off McGrath meant the ball was in India’s court. Australia needed 15 runs off two balls, and Healy hit a four and then a six off the last two balls, but that was not enough for the Aussies.

This was Australia’s first loss in women’s T20Is.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to that epic finale:

Updated Date: December 11, 2022 23:28:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

49% international cricketers ready to reject central contracts for T20 leagues: FICA Report
First Cricket News

49% international cricketers ready to reject central contracts for T20 leagues: FICA Report

As per the FICA report, "49% would consider rejecting a central contract if they were paid more to play in domestic leagues".

Women's IPL will bridge gap between international and domestic cricket, feels Harmanpreet Kaur
First Cricket News

Women's IPL will bridge gap between international and domestic cricket, feels Harmanpreet Kaur

The inaugural women's IPL is set to be held in March and some of the country's top players, from national team captain Harmanpreet to senior opener Mandhana, are looking forward to the event that will also see participation from overseas stars.

India vs Australia: Focus on middle-order as hosts aim to get ready for T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Focus on middle-order as hosts aim to get ready for T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India take on Australia in a five-match T20I series starting 9 December.