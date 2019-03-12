First Cricket
India vs Australia, 5th ODI LIVE Streaming and Broadcast List Online: When and Where to watch match in India time

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the fifth ODI between India and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 12, 2019 12:52:42 IST

India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI on Wednesday.

The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali provided a harsh reality check.

India will look to bounce back in the final ODI against Australia. AP

The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. He would now look to carry forward the momentum at his home ground.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games.

Usman Khawaja has been a vital cog for Australia in this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides.

The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making it players' final chance to make an impression on the selector's minds.

Here's everything you need to know about the fifth ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will take place on 13 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fifth ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With PTI inputs

 

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 12:52:42 IST

