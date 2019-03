Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 5th ODI between India and Australia played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Virat Kohli and Co will aim for a much improved performance in the final match of the series as they look to beat a resurgent Australia for the series victory.

Dew or no dew? It is the question on everyone's lips at the moment ahead of the fifth and the deciding match at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi. In both of India's losses in the series, the hosts have cited the ‘dew factor' as one of the reasons for their failures. In the pre-match press conference, bowling coach Bharat Arun also bought up topic, stating that while the team didn't want to make excuses, it was important for the bowlers to find a solution if the ball does get wet. Read the full preview of the fifth ODI between India and Australia by Gaurav Joshi here .

Opinion: If India have to make home advantage count for something then the BCCI too needs to play it smart. They cannot sit back and watch the potency of their spinners being ruined by factors that the cricket board can easily minimise or eliminate if they were a lot more savvy, writes Vedam Jaishankar. Read more on the dew factor from him here .

Firstpost's piece on the match timings and dew factor has started a discussion on Twitter. Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi too has something to say about it!

"Warner and Smith might come back into the team, the current bunch are performing well so it is only healthy for the Australian side that success is starting to come our way. We have got tomorrow to focus on but we are confident heading into the final game," Alex Carey said. Read more from him here .

Use of camouflage caps by Indian team in the Ranch ODI created quite a stir. A Pakistan minister even asked ICC to take action against BCCI for mixing politics with cricket. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun has spoken on the whole issue. Read what he said here .

If Australian cricket team win this ODI series, it will be a huge morale booster for them ahead of the upcoming World Cup!

Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar at pitch report: Looks like there is a grass covering on the pitch. Dew factor will kick in today. Captain should keep that in mind at the toss. Spinners will get grip here but nothing too much to trouble the batsman. If a team gets around 250, it will get difficult to chase.

India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI Latest Match Updates, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

With the series poised at 2-2, Virat Kohli will be forced to do a balancing act as India aim to clinch the series with a win in the fifth and final ODI and also look to get the team balance right in the final match before 2019 World Cup.

The 5th India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the 5th ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.

Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.

Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.

The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.

Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With PTI inputs