FOUR! SHOT OF THE DAY from Stoinis, as straight as it can get, there was no stopping this one from anyone.

Shami has been very good in his third spell of the day. Two new batsmen in and he has not let pressure go off the hook. Stoinis produces probable the best shot of the day to release some pressure off Australia on the last ball of the over.

200 up for Australia in the 40th over. The way Khawaja and Handscomb were going, it should have been done a long time back. India must target to curtail Aussies below 300-mark. Kuldeep bowled some loose deliveries in this over too but was lucky to be not hit.

What an over from Bumrah. He is giving it his all. Runs in and attacked the stump. The fourth ball was a stunner of a delivery, deserved a wicket as it angles into Stoinis and then shaped away a bit, leaving the batsman shocked. Just 1 off the over.

OUT! Wrong' un from Kuldeep, it was tossed up and Turner came down the wicket, hit it but could not connect well, ball went up in the air and reached long-on where Jadeja caught it with safe hands. Turner c Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 20(20)

A wicket in the over and that too of hero of the previous match - Turner - yet 14 runs have come off in the over. Kuldeep has looked out of touch in this match and should he be getting another over is a big question here.

These dry overs for Australia may hurt them later on in the match. What a performance from Bumrah, who has given just 14 runs so far in his eight. Guess, Kohli will take him off now. But would that be a good decision? Should bowl him out and expect more Australian wickets to fall trying to hit him.

Far too many dot balls from Marcus Stoinis in this innings, but he has been good enough to hit a couple of sixes. Ashton Turner perishing against the turn, no dew here and the small amount of grip on the pitch was enough to deceive him. Australia need to a minimum of 275 on this pitch. Full credit to Virat Kohli, he has changed his bowlers at the right time and ensured the batsmen have not been able to get set.

Spectacular effort inside the cirlce by Kuldeep to save at leats 3 runs. Boundaries are hard to come by for Australia. And such efforts give a lot of confidence to the bowlers. 6 off the over.

OUT! Bowled' Em! Slower delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Stoinis tries to play the big shot but the inside edge chops the ball on to the stumps. Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20(27)

This is the Bhuvneshwar we know. Right on money, creativity at its best as well. Not letting the batsmen hit their shots. Just 4 runs from this over at this stage of the game.

OUT! Edge off Carey's bat, off-cutter from Shami and Carey fails to time the ball, bat comes late and the edge carried to Pant who dives in front to complete a good catch. Carey c Pant b Shami 3(9)

Full credit to India for playing five bowlers in a such a crucial match. All the three pacers have been outstanding and as has Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav has an economy rate of 6.04 in this series. It is fair to say the Australian batsmen have handled him pretty well. Perhaps it is due to the amount of deliveries they have faced in the last three months

This is a superb comeback from India. Wickets have fallen, runs have been dried up. Just four overs now and Australia, who once looked set to go beyond 300, struggle to reach 250 now.

FOUR! Smashed past the bowler by Cummins, this goes to the ropes straight down the ground at a speed of the bullet.

First somewhat good over from Australia after a long time. 11 runs off it. Wonder what target Aussies are looking out for at this stage?

Great over for Aussies. They go past 250. Bumrah leaks 19 runs in the over. Four boundaries in total in the over. Richardson is doing the damage here. All set for a 280+ total now.

OUT! Cummins has to go. It was a half-hearted appeal by Bhuvneshwar for a caught and ball, umpires did not look confident, went uptsair and the replay showed that ball hitting the pads on its way to Bhuvneshwar's hands. Pat Cummins c and b Bhuvneshwar 15(8)

Only twice 250-plus targets have been successfully chased at Kotla in ODIs - 278 by India v Sri Lanka in 1982 and 272 by Sri Lanka v India in 1996.

Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 8-0-14-0, his 9th and the 48th over of the innings has gone for 19, it could be game changing over. It was unnecessary by Bumrah to throw the ball at the stumps. It has cost him and India four runs. Richardson and Cummins have added 34 run in 16 balls.

Bhuvneshwar gets three wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 48. Brilliant comeback from, considering he started on a bad note. Australia have lost eight wickets now. At one stage, it was difficult to get these, now they are coming in abundance.

OUT! Ninth wicket goes down on the last ball of the over as Richardson hit it to leg side and runs hard for the second. Kohli throws at quick speed and before the batsman could reach back to the crease, Pant collects the ball and runs him out. J Richardson run out (Kohli/Pant) 29(21)

Brilliant is the word for Bumrah. Finishes with figures of economical figures of 0/39 in his 10. India restrict Australia to 272/9. They will be chasing 273 and they will be going back to change room as a very happy side knowing how great a start the visitors had got and how they staged a comeback. Hundred from Khawaja, fifty from Handscomb and a quickfire 29 from Richardson. Apart from them, no one else could come up with a good knock. We will be back with the chase in about half-an-hour.

India will be extremely satisfied with the last 10 overs especially after what transpired in Mohali. Australia in the meantime will feel they could have added another 15-20 runs and pushed towards a score around the 300 mark. Australia was 161-1 after 30 overs. India will be confident of chasing this total down.

Australia's 9-272 is the highest ODI total at Feroz Shah Kotla since the Windies scored a venue-high 8-330 eight years ago. The last time India made more than 272 at FSK was 23 years ago, 3-289 v NZ. Tendulkar was POTM #INDvAUS

The slowness of the pitch and some excellent bowling has made batting difficult and the total below where it was headed. But won't be easy to chase if there isn't any dew.

The Indian camp will by hoping the dew factor goes in their favour for once later this evening.

Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.

OUT! FINCH Cleaned Up by Jadeja, ball pitches on middle-off stump line and then turns away just enough to beat Finch's forward defence and disturbed the off-stump. Finch b Jadeja 27(43)

FIFTY for Usman Khawaja , came off 48 balls and he has not looked uncomfortable in this innings so far.

Boundary on the first ball which was a tossed-up delivery. Kedar fires one into Handscomb on the next one and almost cleaned him up. The plan from Australia is to not let any spinner take control of the game. 8 off the over. 20 overs gone and 100 is also up for visitors.

HUNDRED for Khawaja! Second ton for Khawaja in the tournament as he punches it on off-side and takes a single. Jumps punches his fist in the air. Deserves every bit of this celebration. Great going.

OUT! Half-volley and Khawaja smashes it to cover, flies to Kohli placed there, who catches it and throws the ball hard on to the ground as if to drain all his frustration down. The reaction was not really needed but India have the wicket. Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100(106)

OUT! Maxwell gone and India right in this again. Jadeja tosses it up and turns it away from Maxwell, who clears front leg and tries to clear the covers, but gives a straight catch to Kohli placed there. Kotla is on its feet and cheering. Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1(3)

OUT! And another wicket for India, Shami removes Handscomb, good length and the ball rises surprising the batsman, ball takes the edge and travels to Pant who collects it cleanly with both hands. Handscomb c Pant b Shami 52(60)

Brilliant is the word for Bumrah. Finishes with figures of economical figures of 0/39 in his 10. India restrict Australia to 272/9. They will be chasing 273 and they will be going back to change room as a very happy side knowing how great a start the visitors had got and how they staged a comeback. Hundred from Khawaja, fifty from Handscomb and a quickfire 29 from Richardson. Apart from them, no one else could come up with a good knock. We will be back with the chase in about half-an-hour.India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.

Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.

Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.

The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.

Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

