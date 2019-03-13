First Cricket
ENG in WI | 3rd T20I Mar 11, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 15, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
USA in UAE Mar 15, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Hosts fight back, restrict Aussies to 272/9

Date: Wednesday, 13 March, 2019 17:31 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

272/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.44
Fours
26
Sixes
4
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nathan Lyon not out 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 48 3
Mohammed Shami 9 0 57 2

  • The Indian camp will by hoping the dew factor goes in their favour for once later this evening. 

  • India haven't exactly been getting the big scores at Kotla for a while now. Can they break the trend tonight? Stay tuned to our live blog to find out. 

  • India will be extremely satisfied with the last 10 overs especially after what transpired in Mohali. Australia in the meantime will feel they could have added another 15-20 runs and pushed towards a score around the 300 mark. Australia was 161-1 after 30 overs. India will be confident of chasing this total down. 

  • After 50 overs,Australia 272/9 ( Nathan Lyon 1 , )

    Brilliant is the word for Bumrah. Finishes with figures of economical figures of 0/39 in his 10. India restrict Australia to 272/9. They will be chasing 273 and they will be going back to change room as a very happy side knowing how great a start the visitors had got and how they staged a comeback. Hundred from Khawaja, fifty from Handscomb and a quickfire 29 from Richardson. Apart from them, no one else could come up with a good knock. We will be back with the chase in about half-an-hour. 

  • OUT! Ninth wicket goes down on the last ball of the over as Richardson hit it to leg side and runs hard for the second. Kohli throws at quick speed and before the batsman could reach back to the crease, Pant collects the ball and runs him out. J Richardson run out (Kohli/Pant) 29(21) 

  • Australia today:

    First 30 overs: 161/1 
    Next 20 overs: 111/8 

  • FOUR! Superb delivery, slower in pace, deceived the batsman, ball takes the edge and runs to third man boundary for a four.

  • Bumrah to bowl the last over of the innings.

  • After 49 overs,Australia 265/8 ( Jhye Richardson 23 , Nathan Lyon 1)

    Bhuvneshwar gets three wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 48. Brilliant comeback from, considering he started on a bad note. Australia have lost eight wickets now. At one stage, it was difficult to get these, now they are coming in abundance.

  • Jasprit Bumrah had figures of  8-0-14-0, his 9th and the 48th over of the innings has gone for 19, it could be game changing over. It was unnecessary by Bumrah to throw the ball at the stumps. It has cost him and India four runs. Richardson and Cummins have added 34 run in 16 balls. 

  • Only twice 250-plus targets have been successfully chased at Kotla in ODIs - 278 by India v Sri Lanka in 1982 and 272 by Sri Lanka v India in 1996. 

  • Nathan Lyon, right handed bat, is the new man in

  • OUT! Cummins has to go. It was a half-hearted appeal by Bhuvneshwar for a caught and ball, umpires did not look confident, went uptsair and the replay showed that ball hitting the pads on its way to Bhuvneshwar's hands. Pat Cummins c and b Bhuvneshwar 15(8) 

  • Bhuvneshwar to bowl his last. 

  • After 48 overs,Australia 260/7 ( Jhye Richardson 21 , Pat Cummins 13)

    Great over for Aussies. They go past 250. Bumrah leaks 19 runs in the over. Four boundaries in total in the over. Richardson is doing the damage here. All set for a 280+ total now.

  • FOUR! Lovely batting from Richardson, he guides it beautifully for a boundary through the vacant slip region.

  • FOUR! Poor stuff from Bumrah, throws unnecessarily and gives away four runs in over-throw. 

  • FOUR! Lovely shot from Richardson as he drives it beautifully through the covers for boundary

  • FOUR! Cheeky from Richardson, opens the blade and steers down the third man region for a boundary

  • After 47 overs,Australia 241/7 ( Jhye Richardson 6 , Pat Cummins 9)

    First somewhat good over from Australia after a long time. 11 runs off it. Wonder what target Aussies are looking out for at this stage? 

  • FOUR! Smashed past the bowler by Cummins, this goes to the ropes straight down the ground at a speed of the bullet. 

  • Bhuvneshwar continues

  • After 46 overs,Australia 230/7 ( Jhye Richardson 4 , Pat Cummins 1)

    This is a superb comeback from India. Wickets have fallen, runs have been dried up. Just four overs now and Australia, who once looked set to go beyond 300, struggle to reach 250 now.

  • Full credit to India for playing five bowlers in a such a crucial match. All the three pacers have been outstanding and as has Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav has an economy rate of 6.04 in this series. It is fair to say the Australian batsmen have handled him pretty well. Perhaps it is due to the amount of deliveries they have faced in the last three months  

  • Pat Cummins, right handed bat, is the new man in

  • OUT! Edge off Carey's bat, off-cutter from Shami and Carey fails to time the ball, bat comes late and the edge carried to Pant who dives in front to complete a good catch. Carey c Pant b Shami 3(9)

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Australia 228/6 ( Richardson 3 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    This is the Bhuvneshwar we know. Right on money, creativity at its best as well. Not letting the batsmen hit their shots. Just 4 runs from this over at this stage of the game. 

  • OUT! Bowled' Em! Slower delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Stoinis tries to play the big shot but the inside edge chops the ball on to the stumps. Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20(27) 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Australia 224/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 20 , Alex Carey (W) 2)

    Spectacular effort inside the cirlce by Kuldeep to save at leats 3 runs. Boundaries are hard to come by for Australia. And such efforts give a lot of confidence to the bowlers. 6 off the over.

  • Far too many dot balls from Marcus Stoinis in this innings, but he has been good enough to hit a couple of sixes. Ashton Turner perishing against the turn, no dew here and the small amount of grip on the pitch was enough to deceive him. Australia need to a minimum of 275 on this pitch. Full credit to Virat Kohli, he has changed his bowlers at the right time and ensured the batsmen have not been able to get set. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Australia 218/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 16 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    These dry overs for Australia may hurt them later on in the match. What a performance from Bumrah, who has given just 14 runs so far in his eight. Guess, Kohli will take him off now. But would that be a good decision? Should bowl him out and expect more Australian wickets to fall trying to hit him.

  • Most expensive bowling figures for Kuldeep Yadav in ODIs:

    75/2 v Australia, Indore, 2017
    74/1 v Australia, Delhi, 2019*
    68/3 v England, Lord’s, 2018

  • Perfectly done there

  • Bumrah continues

  • After 42 overs,Australia 217/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 15 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    A wicket in the over and that too of hero of the previous match - Turner - yet 14 runs have come off in the over. Kuldeep has looked out of touch in this match and should he be getting another over is a big question here.

  • Alex Carey, left handed bat, is the new man in

  • SIX! Tossed-up, and Stoinus shimmies down the track and hits it straight over the sight screen for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short in length, Turner goes on back foot and smacks him over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 

  • Kuldeep continues. 

  • After 41 overs,Australia 203/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 8 , Ashton Turner 14)

    What an over from Bumrah. He is giving it his all. Runs in and attacked the stump. The fourth ball was a stunner of a delivery, deserved a wicket as it angles into Stoinis and then shaped away a bit, leaving the batsman shocked. Just 1 off the over.

  • Bumrah back on. 

  • After 40 overs,Australia 202/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 8 , Ashton Turner 13)

    200 up for Australia in the 40th over. The way Khawaja and Handscomb were going, it should have been done a long time back. India must target to curtail Aussies below 300-mark. Kuldeep bowled some loose deliveries in this over too but was lucky to be not hit.

  • Kuldeep brought back

  • After 39 overs,Australia 199/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 7 , Ashton Turner 11)

    Shami has been very good in his third spell of the day. Two new batsmen in and he has not let pressure go off the hook. Stoinis produces probable the best shot of the day to release some pressure off Australia on the last ball of the over.

  • FOUR! SHOT OF THE DAY from Stoinis, as straight as it can get, there was no stopping this one from anyone. 

  • Shami continues

India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI Latest Match Updates, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Brilliant is the word for Bumrah. Finishes with figures of economical figures of 0/39 in his 10. India restrict Australia to 272/9. They will be chasing 273 and they will be going back to change room as a very happy side knowing how great a start the visitors had got and how they staged a comeback. Hundred from Khawaja, fifty from Handscomb and a quickfire 29 from Richardson. Apart from them, no one else could come up with a good knock. We will be back with the chase in about half-an-hour.India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. To follow the full scorecard of the 5th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Hosts fight back, restrict Aussies to 272/9

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Australia captain Aaron Finch. AP

Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.

Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.

The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.

Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019

Tags : #5th ODI score #Aaron Finch #Ashton Turner #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Ind vs Aus #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #India vs Australia 2019 #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #KL Rahul #Live score #Rishabh Pant #Usman Khawaja #Virat Kohli

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

