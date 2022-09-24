India skipper Rohit Sharma anchored the side to a stunning win in the second T20I of the series against Australia as he scored 46* off 20 while chasing a target of 91 runs after the match was reduced to 8 overs per side. The toss was initially delayed due to wet outfield which eventually resulted in reduction of the overs.

Sharma struck four fours and another four sixes as India chased down Australia’s total with four balls to spare.

All square. See you in Hyderabad. 🇮🇳👊 pic.twitter.com/2DZM41SMEc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2022

India coming back into the series in wet conditions 😄 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/g7PQUHzalN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 23, 2022

A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight’s match happen 🙏 🤗 pic.twitter.com/42bTSJxSCI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 23, 2022

Quick W 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/Eg2VDZBOLk — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma in this form is such a sight to behold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2022

Chasing the target, Sharma and Lokesh Rahul, who scored 10, put on 39 runs off 17 balls for the first wicket.

India then lost some wickets in a quick succession in the middle overs and were reduced to 55/3 in the space of 10 deliveries. Leg spinner Adam Zampa struck a triple blow to send back Rahul, Virat Kohli (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (0). The spinner returned with figures of 3/16 in two overs.

The home side later needed 9 runs in the final over and Dinesh Karthik was on strike who struck a six and a four to take the team over the line.

Put in to bat, Matthew Wade was the star of the Australia innings with 43 not out off 20 balls. The visitors scored 90/5 in 8 overs.

