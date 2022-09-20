India vs Australia 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma equals Martin Guptill’s record of most T20I sixes

India captain Rohit Sharma equalled New Zealand batter Martin Guptill’s record of most T20 International sixes on Tuesday during the first T20I between Team India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Rohit scored 11 off 9 balls after India were put to bat first. His innings consisted of a six and a boundary. Notably, the opener was the first to depart, getting dismissed off seamer Josh Hazlewood’s bowling with Nathan Ellis taking a fine catch near the deep square leg region.

Interestingly, Rohit now has hit the maximum number of sixes in the shortest format, with a total of 172 sixes and he is tied with Guptill at the top of the tally. They are followed by West Indies great Chris Gayle (124), former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian captain Aaron Finch (117).

Also Check: IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE score updates

The Indian skipper has had a solid 2022 with the bat. He has scored 434 runs in 18 matches at an average of 24.11. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 72. He has smashed a total of 22 sixes this year.

Talking about the match, Australia Captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put India to bat in the first T20 international.

The reigning T20 World Champions opted to bowl first apparently to take advantage of the dew factor.

This is the first match of the three-match T20I series being played between the two sides.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not playing in Mohali but Harshal Patel has made a comeback after injury. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant also misses out on the playing eleven for India.

Umesh Yadav, who came into the squad as Mohammad Shami was diagnosed with COVID-19, is in the playing eleven.

India and Australia have faced each other 23 times in T20Is of which India have registered 13 wins while Australia have won on nine occasions and one match ended in a no result.