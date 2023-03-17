IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score

At 39/4, India’s hopes appeared extinguished with Mitchell Starc bowling the spell of a lifetime and putting the Aussies in the driver’s seat. KL Rahul, though had other plans, and brought the hosts back on their feet with two match-saving partnerships in the company of skipper Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, the second one guiding the Men in Blue home.



India will have concerns regarding their top order heading into the remaining games at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, the way their middle order fought back today along with their all-round bowling performance will certainly give them a lot of confidence.

Australia skipper Smith, meanwhile, will be ruing his decision of bringing Starc back for his final two overs after the game had well and truly slipped out of their grasp following a 17-run over from Zampa.