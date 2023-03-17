That brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening game of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia in Mumbai. On behalf of my colleagues at the Firstpost sports desk, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!
India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai Highlights: Rahul and Jadeja stitch an unbroken 108-run sixth wicket stand, with the former remaining unbeaten on 75, as India win by five wickets with 61 balls to spare.
Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match for his all-round contribution (2/46 and 45 not out and an incredible catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne)
At 39/4, India’s hopes appeared extinguished with Mitchell Starc bowling the spell of a lifetime and putting the Aussies in the driver’s seat. KL Rahul, though had other plans, and brought the hosts back on their feet with two match-saving partnerships in the company of skipper Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, the second one guiding the Men in Blue home.
India will have concerns regarding their top order heading into the remaining games at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, the way their middle order fought back today along with their all-round bowling performance will certainly give them a lot of confidence.
Australia skipper Smith, meanwhile, will be ruing his decision of bringing Starc back for his final two overs after the game had well and truly slipped out of their grasp following a 17-run over from Zampa.
KL Rahul (75* off 91): Saw three wickets fall down really early and Starc was swinging the ball really well. Just wanted to bat the first 15-20 balls and take it from there. Just wanted to play normal cricket shots and not go searching for runs. Couple of boundaries early on settled my nerves. Whoever I batted with, the talk was obviously there is a bit of help in the wicket but we can’t go into our shell. Get some runs is the only way you can put pressure on the bowler. We wanted to run hard and put the loose balls away.
After 39.5 overs,India 191/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 75 , Ravindra Jadeja 45)
FOUR! Jadeja hits the winning boundary off Starc, going for an aerial drive wide of mid on, as India win by five wickets with more than 10 overs to spare, going 1-0 up with two games to go!
And what a partnership between Rahul and Jadeja, worth 108 and one that proved to be the difference in the end! And Rahul will certainly have regained the faith of the team leadership and silenced his critics with what is one of his more memorable knocks under pressure.
FOUR! Flicked over the square leg region by Jadeja off Starc! India 187/5; need 2 to win from 63 balls
The partnership between Rahul and Jadeja hits the century mark, with India on the brink of going 1-0 up at the Wankhede! Rahul brings up the milestone with a single off Starc, with the pair consuming 127 deliveries along the way. Outstanding stuff from the middle-order pair, rising to the occasion at a time when the Aussies were breathing down their necks. India just one hit over the fence away from a win now! IND 183/5
After 39 overs,India 181/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 74 , Ravindra Jadeja 37)
Five off Abbott's penultimate over, including a brace to Rahul off the fifth ball after getting an inside nick through the square leg region, leaving India needing just 8 to win from 11 overs. Rahul/Jadeja could pull this off with a couple of hits to the fence from here.
After 38 overs,India 176/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 70 , Ravindra Jadeja 36)
Smith brings Abbott and Starc back into the attack, but it might be a tad bit late for the Aussies to mount a fightback, specially after that 17-run over from Zampa which has put the Men in Blue on the brink of victory at the Wankhede. With plenty of overs left in the chase, Rahul and Jadeja happy to do the job in singles right now. Nine off the last two. India need 13 from 12 overs.
What a way to silence once's critics
After 39.5 overs,India 191/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 75 , Ravindra Jadeja 45)
FOUR! Jadeja hits the winning boundary off Starc, going for an aerial drive wide of mid on, as India win by five wickets with more than 10 overs to spare, going 1-0 up with two games to go!
And what a partnership between Rahul and Jadeja, worth 108 and one that proved to be the difference in the end! And Rahul will certainly have regained the faith of the team leadership and silenced his critics with what is one of his more memorable knocks under pressure.
The partnership between Rahul and Jadeja hits the century mark, with India on the brink of going 1-0 up at the Wankhede! Rahul brings up the milestone with a single off Starc, with the pair consuming 127 deliveries along the way. Outstanding stuff from the middle-order pair, rising to the occasion at a time when the Aussies were breathing down their necks. India just one hit over the fence away from a win now! IND 183/5
After 35 overs,India 150/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 54 , Ravindra Jadeja 32)
FOUR! Slashed hard behind point by Rahul off a back-of-length delivery from Green, bringing up the 150 for the Men in Blue in the process! Collects the boundary right after bringing up his fifty. Partnership's worth 67 off 99 deliveries. India need another 39 to win off 90 balls.
Fifty to KL Rahul — his 2nd in ODIs this year and his 13th overall in the format! Brings up the milestone with a single off Cam Green in the 35th over. Takes 73 balls to bring up the milestone, collecting five boundaries along the way. IND 145/5
After 32 overs,India 133/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 44 , Ravindra Jadeja 26)
The fifty partnership — the first of the Indian innings — comes up between Rahul and Jadeja at the end of the 32nd over, with the pair consuming 76 deliveries in what has been a patient stand so far. The milestone comes up with a leg bye after Stoinis hits Rahul on the front pad and appeals unsuccessfully for a leg-before.
OUT! Stoinis with the breakthrough as he bounces the Indian skipper out! Pandya tries to hook the short delivery that was aimed at his throat, and ends up hooking it towards long leg, where Green latches on to the ball right in front of the boundary rope. Australia shake things up a bit just when India appeared to be sailing rather smoothly. IND 83/5
Pandya c Green b Stoinis 25(31)
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Smith's decision to persist with Starc from one end lands him the wicket of Gill, who was looking increasinly settled and was becoming a threat for the Aussies. Superb catch by Labuschagne at point diving to his left. Third wicket for Starc in what has been a dream spell so far. IND 39/4
Gill c Labuschagne b Starc 20
OUT! Two wickets in an over for Mitchell Starc as he traps local boy Suryakumar Yadav leg-before for a golden duck! And it's the inswinger that he uses to devastating effect to grab his second wicket in his third over. Was initially turned down by umpire Nitin Menon, and skipper Steve Smith decided to take this upstairs after a bit of chat with the bowler and the keeper, the decision of which paid off in the end. India in deep trouble at the moment. IND 16/3
Surya LBW Starc 0(1)
OUT! Deserved scalp for Starc, who's bowling an outstanding spell at the moment, as he traps Kohli bang in front of middle with a full inswinger, with the umpire wasting no time in raising the finger. With two wickets down in the powerplay, the 189-run target suddenly appears a mountain to climb. IND 16/2
Kohli LBW Starc 4(9)
OUT! Marcus Stoinis strikes in his very first over as Ishan Kishan departs for 3. What will disappoint the Indian dressing room even more is the fact that he burns a review on his way back to the dugout after getting three reds on HawkEye. IND 5/1
Kishan LBW Stoinis 3(8)
After 35.4 overs,Australia 188/10 ( Mitchell Starc 4 , )
OUT! Siraj grabs the final wicket, getting Zampa caught-behind for a six-ball duck as Australia are bowled out for 188 after being invited to bat by the Men in Blue. Siraj finishes with three wickets, the same as Shami. Australia get bundled out inside 36 overs, losing their last six wickets for just 19 runs, and will be especially disappointed given this is a belter of a Wankhede wicket.
Zampa c Rahul b Siraj 0(6)
OUT! Edged... and taken! Another catch for Gill at the slip cordon, and this one's even better than his previous catch, as Siraj removes Abbott for a seven-ball duck! Australia are now one wicket away from getting bowled out and they're 12 short of 200 at the moment. Shami may have earned a breather but the wickets continue to tumble! AUS 188/9
Abbott c Gill b Siraj 0(7)
OUT! Wickets are falling like nine pins at the moment, and it's a proper collapse on a lively Wankhede surface with Glenn Maxwell the latest to depart. The 'Big Show' hardly gets going in his first international appearance since November, crawling to 8 off 10 before holing out to Panday at catching midwicket to give Jadeja his second wicket. Australia have now lost four wicket for 15 runs in the last 28 balls, and they are yet to breach 200 with just two wickets in hand! AUS 184/8
Maxwell c Pandya b Jadeja 8(10)
OUT! Gill makes amends for two dropped chances earlier today! Stoinis, who had been dropped on nought in the previous over, once again gets a thick outside edge. And once again, it is a tough chance for Gill as the ball flies towards him like a rocket. This time he pouches it safely as Australia lose their seventh wicket less than 200 on the board. AUS 184/7
Stoinis c Gill b Shami 5(8)
BOWLED! Second wicket for Shami in as many overs, and what a spell this is turning out to be for Shami! Green gets the marching orders now, as the senior pacer once again hits timber, this time beating the batter completely with a gem of a delivery that straightens along the off stump, uprooting it in the end. AUS 174/6
Green b Shami 12(19)
BOWLED! Shami strikes not long into his second spell! For a second time today, the pacer induces an inside-edge — this time off a right hander as Inglis ends up chopping the ball onto his off stump to depart for 26. AUS 169/5
Inglis b Shami 26(27)
OUT! Terrific grab by Jadeja at short third as India grab two wickets in quick succession, with Labuschagne departing after getting off to a patient start! Labuschagne was attempting to cut this square, but was done in by the extra bounce, getting a thick outside edge. What a cricketer Ravi Jadeja is, still leaping around like a 20-year-old despite catching up on age. AUS 140/4
Labuschagne c Jadeja b Kuldeep 15(22)
OUT! Big wicket for the Indians as Jadeja gets the prized scalp of Marsh, who was starting to look near unstoppable at the moment. The all-rounder gets down on one knee, looking to clear the fence for a sixth maximum of his innings, only to get a thick leading edge that results in a simple catch for Siraj at short third. AUS 129/3
Marsh c Siraj b Jadeja 81(65)
FOUR! FOUR! Mitch Marsh brings up his 14th ODI half-century in style — producing a firm cut off a wide delivery outside off from Kuldeep Yadav! Follows it up with a cheeky little paddle towards the fine leg fence to bring up the 100 for the Aussies. This is the first time Marsh is opening for Australia in the format, and boy has he made the opportunity count. Brings up the milestone in 51 deliveries, collecting eight fours and three maximums along the way. AUS 102/2
OUT! Superb catch by Rahul as India skipper Pandya breaks the solid second-wicket stand by dismissing his opposite number Smith, who ends up getting a thick outside edge while attempting to cut a length ball outside off. Drinks brought to the field after the wicket. AUS 77/2
Smith c Rahul b Pandya 22(30)
After 10 overs,Australia 59/1 ( Mitchell Marsh 31 , Steven Smith (C) 16)
SIX! Expensive start for Shardul Thakur as he gets smashed for a six my Marsh, who hits this with the straightest of bats and narrowly misses hitting the sight screen. Brings up the fifty partnership with Smith with the first maximum of the innings. Australia looking well set at the end of the first powerplay.
BOWLED! Siraj strikes two balls after getting hit for a boundary by Head. Bowls this a tad straighter with a hint of inward movement; Head once again shapes for a cut, but ends up chopping the ball onto his leg stump, which goes for a cartwheel. AUS 5/1
Head b Siraj 5(10)
Teams:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia, 1st ODI preview: With the riveting four-match Test series behind them, India and Australia gear up for some white-ball action with the two sides facing off in the first of three One-Day Internationals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
Team India once again emerged victorious against Australia in a Test series, winning the four-Test rubber 2-1 after the final Test in Ahmedabad ended in a high-scoring draw. The Rohit Sharma-led side had retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi inside three days.
The third Test in Indore also ended inside three days — but in an Australian victory, as Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon managed to spin a web around the Indian batters. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, however, scored tons in Ahmedabad to help the hosts score nearly 600 and evaporate Australia’s hopes of pulling off a series-leveling win.
Australia, incidentally, were the last team to beat India on their own backyard in any format, winning three games in a row after losing the first two in an ODI series in 2019 right before the World Cup. India, though, would exact revenge less than a year later, winning a three-match ODI series 2-1 after losing the opening game.
Squads:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
IND vs AUS ODI series: From full schedule, squads, live streaming to telecast details, everything about the upcoming series.
Team India sealed a 2-1 win against the visitors and qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian side in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will be unavailable due to family commitments.
Rohit Sharma and David Warner are both expected to return for the remaining two ODIs of the India-Australia series.