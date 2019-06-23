First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 28 Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
ZIM in NED | 2nd ODI Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'If any match deserved to finish with a hat trick it was that one', Twitter celebrates last-over thriller

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's thrilling win over Afghanistan at Southampton, extending India's unbeaten run in the World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 23, 2019 00:02:17 IST

Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.

Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.

They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.

Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four.

With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.

Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's thrilling win:

India rode on captain Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's half-centuries

Afghanistan always had a chance to chase down 225 on a sluggish pitch

India lost a review early on with the slimmest of margins, eliciting this meme-worthy reaction from Kohli

The stubborn pair of Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi was sent back in the same over by Jasprit Bumrah

But Afghanistan still had pinch-hitters in the form of the SRH duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi

And Nabi didn't disappoint by hitting a battling 50

However, Mohammed Shami came up trumps in the last over to get a hat-trick and the win for India

India have a team choc-a-block with match-winners

Sums up the match perfectly

Even though they lost, Afghanistan and Nabi won many hearts for their gritty showing

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 00:02:17 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Hardik Pandya, Hashmatullah Shahidi, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India, India Cricket Team, India Vs Afghanistan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Shami, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, TweetFeed, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all