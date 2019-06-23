Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.

Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.

They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.

Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four.

With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.

Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's thrilling win:

India rode on captain Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's half-centuries

Me trying to figure out why everyone is criticising Kedar Jadhav when he is clearly the second best batsman today. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/GCJLUitBli — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan always had a chance to chase down 225 on a sluggish pitch

This is gettable for Afghanistan but if they get do it will be after a big struggle; they will have to display the self-belief they haven't shown so far. Tough pitch to bat on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

India lost a review early on with the slimmest of margins, eliciting this meme-worthy reaction from Kohli

Out dede bhai. Afghanistan se haarenge toh bohot beizzati hogi. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/ag7cOlNbIQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

The stubborn pair of Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi was sent back in the same over by Jasprit Bumrah

Wrap him up, take care of him, give him all he wants but @Jaspritbumrah93 is the real Kohinoor. #CWC19 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 22, 2019

But Afghanistan still had pinch-hitters in the form of the SRH duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi

And Nabi didn't disappoint by hitting a battling 50

However, Mohammed Shami came up trumps in the last over to get a hat-trick and the win for India

Shami's Facebook password might be weak but his will to fight back is very very strong. #INDvAFG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

India have a team choc-a-block with match-winners

Dhawan injury:

Rahul asked to open - gets 50 Bhuvneshwar injury:

Vijay asked to complete over - gets wicket first ball

Shami asked to step in - takes hat-trick decent team this #INDvAFG #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 22, 2019

Sums up the match perfectly

If any match deserved to finish with a hat trick it was that one. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 22, 2019

Even though they lost, Afghanistan and Nabi won many hearts for their gritty showing

In terms of individual performances in a match, this effort from Nabi is up there with the best in World Cups. 2/33 with the ball, dismissing 2 of India’s top 3 then scoring 52 off 55 chasing a score against a really good Indian attack. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 22, 2019

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here