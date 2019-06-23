India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'If any match deserved to finish with a hat trick it was that one', Twitter celebrates last-over thriller
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's thrilling win over Afghanistan at Southampton, extending India's unbeaten run in the World Cup.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.
Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.
They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.
Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four.
With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.
Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's thrilling win:
India rode on captain Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's half-centuries
Afghanistan always had a chance to chase down 225 on a sluggish pitch
India lost a review early on with the slimmest of margins, eliciting this meme-worthy reaction from Kohli
The stubborn pair of Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi was sent back in the same over by Jasprit Bumrah
But Afghanistan still had pinch-hitters in the form of the SRH duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi
And Nabi didn't disappoint by hitting a battling 50
However, Mohammed Shami came up trumps in the last over to get a hat-trick and the win for India
India have a team choc-a-block with match-winners
Sums up the match perfectly
Even though they lost, Afghanistan and Nabi won many hearts for their gritty showing
With inputs from AFP
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 23, 2019 00:02:17 IST
Also See
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Two years from his Oval slip, Jasprit Bumrah bosses Fakhar Zaman with relentless discipline
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashmatullah Shahidi batted on with broken helmet so as not to worry mother
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons' Twitter outburst against chief selector reveals signs of trouble within team