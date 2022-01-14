India U19 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Match Dates and Times, Fixtures, Venue, India Times of all India Playing Matches

India U19 World Cup 2022 Schedule

India will look to add a fifth title to their U-19 trophy cabinet as they head into the U-19 World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean.

India's maiden U-19 World Cup win came in 2000 and since then, they have won three more, in 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India were so close to winning their fifth in the last edition in 2020 but Bangladesh edged them in the final of the tournament to win their first-ever U-19 World Cup title.

This time around, India again start one of the favourites in West Indies.

Delhi batter Yash Dhull will lead the side that is coached by former India cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

The past editions have unearthed stars such as Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan and many more. They would be looking to unearth another talent pool this time around as well.

India are placed in Group B with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

India will start off their campaign against South Africa in Guyana on 15 January.

With 16 teams participating, there are four groups of four teams each and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League Quarter-finals.

Here's a look at India's group stage schedule and squad

15 January, Saturday: India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana - 7.30 pm IST

19 January, Wednesday: India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 at the

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 7.30 pm IST

22 January, Saturday: India U-19 vs Uganda U-19 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 7.30 pm IST

India's squad

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.