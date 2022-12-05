The Indian team for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be led by Shafali Verma while Shweta Sehrawat will be her deputy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup.
The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in South Africa from 14-29 January and will consist of 16 teams. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.
The Indian team would be led by Shafali Verma while Shweta Sehrawat will be her deputy.
Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree
