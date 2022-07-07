India to lock horns with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India and Pakistan are likely to face each other on 28th August, 2022 in Asia Cup fixture. The tournament that will be held in Sri Lanka in August-September will commence on 27th August, 2022 with the final taking place on 11th September.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) has received the green signal from the BCCI and the qualifiers would start on 21st August. This would be the first time that two arch-rivals will be facing each other after the T20 World Cup clash in 2021. Pakistan thumped India by 10 wickets in that match to clinch their first-ever win over arch-rivals in a World Cup fixture.

The Asia Cup will be held in a T20 format with the Indian team coming in as the defending champions. It was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement.

The Indian team has won the Asia Cup for record six times while Sri Lanka have been crowned the Asian champions five times. Pakistan have won it twice.

With not much of T20 cricket coming up for India before the T20 World Cup, the tournament can help the management give final touch to the core team.

