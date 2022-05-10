India to host Australia for a three-match T20I series in September

India are set to host T20 World Champions Australia for a three-match T20I series in September this year.

According to a report in foxsports.com.au, “Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September."

The fixtures will serve as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia in October and November.

India, on the other side, will be up against the South African team at home for a five-match T20I series after the Indian Premier League is over. The series will begin on 9th June 2022 in Delhi.

The side will then travel to Ireland for a couple of T20Is before going to England for the fifth and final Test of the series which was postponed last year after there was a Covid-19 situation in the Indian contingent. The Test will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs respectively.

