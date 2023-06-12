The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, slated to begin on 12 July. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean.

The BCCI took to its Twitter handle to announce the schedule.

Windsor Park in Dominica will play host to the first Test from 12 July. Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will host the second Test from 20 July, which also happens to be the 100th Test between the two countries.

Both Tests will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

On Sunday, India suffered a 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the WTC’s 2021-23 cycle at The Oval in London. Having been set a target of 444, knocks from Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) were not enough as India were bowled out for 234 on day five of the Test. Scott Boland (3/46) and Nathan Lyon (4/41) were the standout bowlers.

The three ODIs will act as a preparation of sorts for the ODI World Cup slated to be held in India later this year. The West Indies, will however play the World Cup qualifiers later in June after having failed to finish in the top eight of the ICC ODI rankings.

The T20Is will be held in Trinidad, Guyana and Florida.

The Schedule:

July 12-16, first Test at Dominica

July 20-24, second Test at Trinidad;

July 27, first ODI at Barbados

July 29, second ODI at Barbados

August 1, third ODI at Trinidad

August 3, first T20I at Trinidad

August 6, second T20I at Guyana

August 8, third T20I at Guyana

August 12, fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US)

August 13, fifth T20I at Lauderhill (US)

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.