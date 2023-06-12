Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India to begin WTC 2023-25 cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies in July

Cricket

India to begin WTC 2023-25 cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies in July

Windsor Park in Dominica will play host to the first Test from 12 July. Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will host the second Test from 20 July, which also happens to be the 100th Test between the two countries.

India to begin WTC 2023-25 cycle with two-match Test series against West Indies in July

Both Tests against West Indies will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, slated to begin on 12 July. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean.

The BCCI took to its Twitter handle to announce the schedule.

Windsor Park in Dominica will play host to the first Test from 12 July. Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will host the second Test from 20 July, which also happens to be the 100th Test between the two countries.

Both Tests will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

On Sunday, India suffered a 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the WTC’s 2021-23 cycle at The Oval in London. Having been set a target of 444, knocks from Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) were not enough as India were bowled out for 234 on day five of the Test. Scott Boland (3/46) and Nathan Lyon (4/41) were the standout bowlers.

The three ODIs will act as a preparation of sorts for the ODI World Cup slated to be held in India later this year. The West Indies, will however play the World Cup qualifiers later in June after having failed to finish in the top eight of the ICC ODI rankings.

The T20Is will be held in Trinidad, Guyana and Florida.

The Schedule:

July 12-16, first Test at Dominica

July 20-24, second Test at Trinidad;

July 27, first ODI at Barbados

July 29, second ODI at Barbados

August 1, third ODI at Trinidad

August 3, first T20I at Trinidad

August 6, second T20I at Guyana

August 8, third T20I at Guyana

August 12, fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US)

August 13, fifth T20I at Lauderhill (US)

With inputs from PTI 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 23:09:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final 2023: What do stats tell us about India vs Australia Test matches?
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: What do stats tell us about India vs Australia Test matches?

India and Australia who will compete in the WTC Final 2023 have gone head-to-head 106 times in Test cricket

WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill will punish Australia bowlers if don't bowl well, says Greg Chappell
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill will punish Australia bowlers if don't bowl well, says Greg Chappell

After winning the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, Shubman Gill will be looking to have a memorable WTC Final 2023.

WTC Final 2023: How Team India fielders are preparing for the wicked deviation in English conditions?
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: How Team India fielders are preparing for the wicked deviation in English conditions?

Team India is using innovative methods to prepare its fielders for the windy conditions in England.