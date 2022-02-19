India squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma named Test captain; Pujara, Rahane dropped; Kohli, Pant to miss T20Is

The All-India Senior Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma on Saturday announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I and two-match Test Series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma was named as India's new Test captain, replacing Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane who have recently struggled in the international arena have been dropped from India's Test squad. Other major ommissions include that of wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja who has been out of action for a while returns to both T20I and Test squads.

Sharma confirmed that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been released from Team India's bio-bubble ahead of the third T20I against West Indies. They will also miss the Sri Lanka T20I series, but be back for the Test matches. Shardul Thakur has been rested for Sri Lanka Test and T20I series

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the Sri Lanka series on fitness grounds.

India T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat

R Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Schedule:

1st T20I: 24 February (Lucknow)

2nd T20I: 26 February (Dharamsala)

3rd T20I: 27 February (Dharamsala)

1st Test: 4-8 March (Mohali)

2nd Test: 12-16 March (Bengaluru)

