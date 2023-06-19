Time and again, Team India have failed to go all the way and win a major ICC trophy and end their 10-year wait, with their latest disappointment being the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London.

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar is someone who has followed the Indian cricket team closely over the last few years, and the 67-year-old believes that the past selectors lacked vision, and a “deep knowledge” about cricket.

India had also reached the final of WTC in 2021, but lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. In the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, they reached the semi-finals where they went down to eventual champions England. India’s last ICC trophy came in the 2013 Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Vengsarkar cited an example of making Shikhar Dhawan as India skipper for a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Most of the senior players were unavailable for this due to the WTC 2021 final and the Test series against England that followed.

“The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain,” the former India batter was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Vengsarkar also criticised the BCCI, saying that the bench strength is important and just having the IPL every year was not enough.

“You haven’t groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement,” added the former Mumbai cricketer.

India will next tour West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is starting from 12 July. The Test matches will be part of the new WTC 2023-25 cycle.

