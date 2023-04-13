Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been impressed with the young talent of Tilak Varma, saying that the 20-year-old has got the maturity and would be surprised if he does not see Tilak playing for India in the next six to eight months.

Tilak Varma, playing for Mumbai Indians, has so far scored 147 runs from three matches at a strike-rate of 158.06. The uncapped youngster had amassed 397 runs from 14 matches for MI in IPL 2022.

“India player already. This guy is an Indian player and I would be very surprised if he does not play T20 cricket for India in the next six months or eight months. He has got the maturity, he has got the flare. He will make a world of difference to the Indian middle order,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

Shastri went onto add that the maturity that Tilak showcases is a positive sign for both MI and Team India.

“He is just 20 years of age, the kind of maturity he is showing, is someone who is much older than that. It is very positive, not only from the Mumbai point of view but from the India point of view as well,” added the 60-year-old.

