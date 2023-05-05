The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the much-awaited high-voltage India vs Pakistan match at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

The BCCI has shortlisted more than 10 cities, but the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is the ‘front-runner’ to host the high-profile game, according to The Indian Express.

A lot of cricket fans from across the country and the world would be arriving in India to witness the traditional rivals take on each other and with its capacity of more than a lakh, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium fits the bill to host the game.

This would be the first India-Pakistan match in India in seven years. The last time they played each other on Indian soil was in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni India had defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Both teams have ever since only met at events overseas.

The BCCI will announce the schedule for the premier tournament after the ongoing IPL season. The event is tentatively expected to set off on 5 October.

Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala have been shortlisted as the venues for the World Cup.

While only seven of these will host India’s matches, reportedly Chennai and Bengaluru will host most of Pakistan’s games owing to security concerns.

Bangladesh also will reportedly get to play their games at Kolkata and Guwahati to cut the distance for Bangladeshi fans.

The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have had seven encounters, so far, in the ODI World Cups and India has won all seven of these. No matter where the match takes place the Indian fans would want Team India to continue with their no-loss record, while Pakistan fans would be rooting for the men in green to put an end to India’s no-loss run.

