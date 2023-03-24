Former cricketer Imran Nazir believes India’s fear of facing Pakistan on its soil is the reason behind their insistence on not playing the Asia Cup there.

India has, however, maintained that their position is rooted in security concerns.

Nazir pointed to Australia and England’s tour to Pakistan to downplay India’s security argument. Both Australia and England have played full-fledged series in Pakistan in recently.

“There is no security reason. Just look how many teams have been to Pakistan. Forget A teams, even Australia visited,” he said the Nadir Ali Podcast.

“These are all just cover-ups. The truth is that India won’t come to Pakistan [for Asia Cup] because they are afraid of losing. Security is just an excuse. Come and play cricket. When you start playing politics, there is no way back”

In March 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by gunmen when they were en route to the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Six Sri Lankan players were wounded in the attack. Six Pakistani police personnel and two civilians also lost their lives.

India and Pakistan have severed bilateral ties but have continued to play in ICC and ACC events.

