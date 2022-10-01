India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends LIVE: When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Final

Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends take on Tilakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament in Raipur on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the 2020-21 final, which was contested by the two teams and a match where India Legends were crowned champions of the inaugural edition.

On Saturday, it will be a battle between the teams that finished first and second in the points table. While Sri Lanka ended as table leaders with 18 points (Four wins in five matches), while India, who won just a couple of matches out of five ended up with 14 points after three of their matches ended in no-result due to rain.

For Sri Lanka Legends, all eyes will be on Nuwan Kulasekara, who are on top of the wicket-takers standings with 10 wickets. Sanath Jayasuriya is next with seven scalps to his name.

For India, their batting charts are led by Naman Ojha with 158 runs, while Pragyan Ojha leads the bowling charts with Pragyan Ojha.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the Road Safety World Series 2022 final:

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played on Saturday, 1 October.

What time will the Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends start?

The match will start at 7.30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7 PM.

Where will the Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends played?

The Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

How can I watch the Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends LIVE?

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex, and Sports18. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

