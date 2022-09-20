India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022: Match abandoned due to rain

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends was abandoned due to rain on Monday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Notably, India Legends, who were asked to bat first, scored 49 runs in 5.5 overs before rain played spoilsport. Tendulkar played some fantastic shots during his 13-ball stay on the crease before the rain poured in and the wet outfield forced umpires to call off the match.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second match in a row that rain prevented fans to watch Tendulkar & Co mesmerise them once again as India Legends’ last match against West Indies Legends was also abandoned due to rain in Kanpur.

Talking about the points table, with four points from 3 matches, India Legends are still placed third in the Road Safety World Series T20 standings.

The legends team from New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the points table with three points from as many games.

