  India Legends vs Australia Legends Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS: IND-L win by 5 wickets, march ahead in the final
India Legends vs Australia Legends, RSWS 2022 Semi-Final 1 HIGHLIGHTS: India were in a spot of bother at one stage but the late surge from Irfan Pathan has eventually handed them a win and a place in the final

17:41 (IST)

India Legends have marched ahead into the final and they will either play Sri Lanka Legends or West Indies Legends in the title clash on Saturday. That's it from our end for this game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the tournament

17:26 (IST)

A brilliant comeback from India Legends after losing some wickets in quick succession in the middle overs

17:20 (IST)
six

India Legends vs Australia Legends LIVE Cricket SCORE
Another maximum from Irfan Pathan's bat and this will wrap the match. India Legends have chased down the target by 5 wickets. They march ahead into the final of the tounrament. India were in a spot of bother at a stage but this late surge from Irfan has handed them a win

17:14 (IST)
six

IND-L vs AUS-L LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Make it three from the over. 6, 6, WD, 6. That's how the over has been so far. India Legends need 5 off 9 now

17:12 (IST)
six

IND-L vs AUS-L LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Irfan Pathan gets into the act straightaway. He hammers two maximums in a row. First one over backward square boundary and this one over long on

17:11 (IST)

IND-L vs AUS-L LIVE Cricket SCORE
12 runs have come down that 18th over bringing down the equation to 24 needed off 12. Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan are at the crease

16:59 (IST)
wkt

IND-L vs AUS Legends LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Wickets are tumbling for India Legends now. Yusuf Pathan has edged one back to the wicket keeper off Shane Watson. He will go back for 1 off 2. The India Legends are 125/5 now

16:55 (IST)
wkt

IND-L vs AUS Legends LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Stuart Binny was trying hard to score runs quickly but has to walk back as he has been caught at long on by White off McGain. India legends are 122/4 as Binny departs for 2 off 6

16:49 (IST)
wkt

IND-L vs AUS Legends LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Australia Legends finally have a wicket and its Shane Watson who has provided them with the breakthrough. Bowled that one back of the length, on to the middle stump as Yuvraj gives himself room, tries to hit that over mid-wicket but misses the ball and it rattles the stumps behind. He goes for 18 off 15

16:46 (IST)
four

IND-L vs AUS Legends LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Naman Ojha is not stopping. He is dealing in boundaries at the moment. An over pitched ball from Reardon and Ojha hits that to the long off area for another four

India Legends vs Australia Legends, Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS: IND-L registered a place in the final. (Photo Source: Twitter/@RSWorldSeries)

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Updates: The rain-interrupted match between India and Australia that got postponed to Thursday will resume from the same point at 3.30 PM from where it was stopped. Australia were 136/5 in 17 overs when the match was halted.

Preview: India Legends vs Australia Legends, the first semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series 2022, which was halted on Wednesday due to rain will continue today (29 September) from the same point where it stopped on 28 September. The semi-finals is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Due to the chances of rain on Thursday, the remainder of the India Legends vs Australia Legends match will start early at 3.30 PM. Meanwhile, the second semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends has now been rescheduled to 20 September.

Australians were 136/5 batting first in 17 overs when rain interrupted the game with a shower and eventually turned heavier forcing the match officials to postpone the game. Cameron White (6) and Brad Haddin (0) were at the crease for Australia when the game came to a halt.

Shane Watson (30), Alex Doolan (35), Ben Dunk (46), Callum Ferguson (10) and Nathan Reardon (5) were the five Aussies wickets to fall.

Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan took two wickets each while the remaining scalp went to Rahul Sharma.

If the second semi-final is impacted by rain as well, then it will be completed on 1 October while the final will be held on 2 October. Sunday (2 October) has been put as a reserve day.

India Legends squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Gaikwad.

Australia Legends squad: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Chadd Sayers, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, George Horlin.

Updated Date: September 29, 2022 17:24:13 IST

