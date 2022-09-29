India Legends vs Australia Legends Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS: IND-L win by 5 wickets, march ahead in the final

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Updates: The rain-interrupted match between India and Australia that got postponed to Thursday will resume from the same point at 3.30 PM from where it was stopped. Australia were 136/5 in 17 overs when the match was halted.

Preview: India Legends vs Australia Legends, the first semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series 2022, which was halted on Wednesday due to rain will continue today (29 September) from the same point where it stopped on 28 September. The semi-finals is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Due to the chances of rain on Thursday, the remainder of the India Legends vs Australia Legends match will start early at 3.30 PM. Meanwhile, the second semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends has now been rescheduled to 20 September.

Australians were 136/5 batting first in 17 overs when rain interrupted the game with a shower and eventually turned heavier forcing the match officials to postpone the game. Cameron White (6) and Brad Haddin (0) were at the crease for Australia when the game came to a halt.

Shane Watson (30), Alex Doolan (35), Ben Dunk (46), Callum Ferguson (10) and Nathan Reardon (5) were the five Aussies wickets to fall.

Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan took two wickets each while the remaining scalp went to Rahul Sharma.

If the second semi-final is impacted by rain as well, then it will be completed on 1 October while the final will be held on 2 October. Sunday (2 October) has been put as a reserve day.

India Legends squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Gaikwad.

Australia Legends squad: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Chadd Sayers, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, George Horlin.

