India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: West Indies 7/0 in 2 overs

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE
FOUR! That the first boundary of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar just bowled that back of the length, outside the off, giving enough time to King to come into the position and pull that away for a boundary mid-wicket
|West Indies
|India
|7/0 (2.1 ov) - R/R 3.23
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Brandon King
|Batting
|7
|8
|1
|0
|Kyle Mayers
|Batting
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Avesh Khan
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
7 (7) R/R: 3.23
Brandon King 7(8)
Kyle Mayers 0(5)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs WI match: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has has elected to bowl first
FOUR! That the first boundary of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar just bowled that back of the length, outside the off, giving enough time to King to come into the position and pull that away for a boundary mid-wicket
After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Brandon King 1 , Kyle Mayers 0)
A good start from Deepak Hooda. He gives just one in that one and has deceived the batters with the pace of the ball
The players are out in the middle. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King will be opening the innings for West Indies, Deepak Hooda will bowl the first over for India
Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
India have made one change. Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for this match and Deepak Hooda hs been included in.
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has has elected to bowl first
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third T20I between India and West Indies. The series is levelled at 1-1 after the home side clinched a win in the second clash in a final over finish
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs WI match: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third T20I between India and West Indies.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India and West Indies will lock horns in the third T20I scheduled to take place in St Kitts. The five-match series is levelled at 1-1 after the hosts defeated The Men in Blue in the second clash in a final-over finish. Both the sides will now look to take the lead.
India’s squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies squad:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh
