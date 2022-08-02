India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: West Indies 7/0 in 2 overs



India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs WI match: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third T20I between India and West Indies.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India and West Indies will lock horns in the third T20I scheduled to take place in St Kitts. The five-match series is levelled at 1-1 after the hosts defeated The Men in Blue in the second clash in a final-over finish. Both the sides will now look to take the lead.

India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh

