It's confirmed! The toss takes place at 10:30pm (IST) and the match starts at 11pm (IST)
It's confirmed! The toss takes place at 10:30pm (IST) and the match starts at 11pm (IST)
The latest update is that the game has now been postponed to 11pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second T20I between India and West Indies
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: India will look to stretch the lead against West Indies
INDIA vs WEST INDIES, 2nd T20I: India will be up against West Indies in the second T20I of the series in St Kitts. The match was initially scheduled to begin at 8pm (IST) but a delay in the arrival of luggage caused a delay in the start of the match. The game will now commence at 10pm (IST).
"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st"," the statement from CWI read.
"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."
"Stadium gates now open at 10.00am. Tickets are available from the stadium box office with mounds/grounds tickets at US$15/EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at “tickets.windiestickets.com”," it added.
India are leading the series 1-0 after clinching a comprehensive win in the first match.
India’s squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies squad:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh
