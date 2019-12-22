Virat Kohli: Having done it so many time you have a bit more calmness. With dew becoming a factor and the pitch was a good to bat on and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles. Jaddu (Jadeja) took a lot pressure off me and even Shardul taking pressure off me. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. I did have a nervous stay out there when I was walking out but when I saw Jaddu being so confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult than being in the middle of a run chase. It [2019] has been one of the best years in Indian cricket that has ever been apart from that half an hour that we play in the World Cup. But apart from that, the way we've played has been satisfying. We will keep chasing that ICC trophy, our vision it to win it, but to be a part of this time is beautiful thing. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. When we travel now we think we have it in us to win every series not just a match.We are in the process of trying out people, see how they react under pressure. In a few years we will have to go through the transistion again and keep the Indian cricket as strong as they had it if not stronger and we will keep striving for it.