Live Updates
India vs West Indies, highlights, 3rd ODI at Cuttack, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli leads hosts to series win in decider
Date: Sunday, 22 December, 2019 22:29 IST
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
This over 48.4
- 0
- 4
- 2
- 0
- 2(1NB)
batsman
- 39 (31)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 17 (6)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 74 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 63 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
30 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 12
Shardul Thakur 17(6)
Ravindra Jadeja 10(9)
|
286/6 (46.1 over)
Virat Kohli 85 (81) SR: S.R (104.94)
b Keemo Paul
Highlights
-
21:40 (IST)
It's all over!
India clinch the third ODI by four wickets and eight balls to spare. They have also won the series 2-1.
Jadeja goes for a quick single and the near fielder comes up with a direct hit. The call goes to third umpire but it's a no-ball so India win the match anyway because they needed only one run.
-
21:31 (IST)
Short from Cottrell and Shardul pulls the ball over fine-leg fielder for a maximum! This is a big hit!
-
21:23 (IST)
WOAH! Kohli departs!
Keemo Paul is the man! Kohli goes for the push outside off-stump but drags the ball to the stumps. Big, big wicket. Kohli b Paul 85.
-
20:46 (IST)
BOWLED!
Kedar Jadhav walks back to the pavilion. The ball from Cottrell nips back in and it shatters the stumps through the gates. Jadhav is in shock. Kedar Jadhav b Cottrell 9(10).
-
20:27 (IST)
Another Indian wicket!
Pant plays away from the body but the ball hits his bat and crashes on to the stumps. Keemo Paul strikes! Pant b Keemo Paul 7(6).
-
20:15 (IST)
GONE!
Another wicket for the Windies. Short ball from Keemo Paul. Iyer goes for the pull but finds the fielder at deep square leg. Good low catch by Joseph. Shreyas Iyer c Alzarri Joseph b Keemo Paul 7(7).
-
20:01 (IST)
Rahul departs!
Short from Joseph and Rahul goes for the half-pull-half-flick shot. The ball takes the edge and falls into keeper's gloves. Big breakthrough for the Windies. Rahul c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 77(89).
-
19:25 (IST)
GONE!
Rohit departs after making 63. Goes for the cover-drive but edges the ball to the keeper. Holder gets the breakthrough. Rohit c Shai Hope b Holder 63(63).
-
17:23 (IST)
FIFTY! Crashed! Pollard clobbers this wide of long-off for four and there is was nothing really the fielder could do. This has been a terrific half-century by Pollard
-
17:17 (IST)
OUT! Thakur gets his man! Slower short ball from round the stumps that was digged in short and Pooran skipping down the track is only able to slice it to Jadeja runs in from at deep point to snaffle it. End of a breathtaking innings from Pooran.
Pooran c Jadeja b SN Thakur 89(64)
-
15:50 (IST)
OUT! GONE! Navdeep Saini with a terrific yorker to clean up Roston Chase. Genuine pace from Saini. Straight and full, right at the base of the off stump and Chase was late to bring his bat down in time. This wicket will do a world of good to his confidence. He leaps in joy and celebrates with his teammates.
Roston Chase b Navdeep Saini 38(48)
-
15:44 (IST)
OUT! Hetmyer's gone and India can breathe a sigh of relief! Saini has his first ODI wicket. Pacy short ball by Saini and Hetmyer who was riding his luck in last couple of overs runs out if it as he pulls a ball high in the air to fine leg fielder.
Hetmyer c Kuldeep Yadav b Navdeep Saini 37(33)
-
15:01 (IST)
BOWLED'EM!
What a comeback for Mohammed Shami! He returns to the bowling crease and gets the big scalp of Shai Hope! Excellent length by Shami, pitched on off stump and just seemed to have seamed a little into the right-hander and through the defences of the in form Shai Hope.
Shai Hope b Shami 42(50)
-
14:52 (IST)
DROPPED! PANT DROPS CHASE FOR 0
Chance goes down as Rishabh Pant drops a catch behind the stumps. Kuldeep bowled a tossed up delivery from round the stumps, inviting the drive from Chase. He got a thin outside edge and Pant fluffs it the ball ricochetes off Pant's pads onto the stumps and there is an inquiry for stumping but Chase had his foot grounded when the the lights in the stumps went up.
-
14:41 (IST)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over. He breaks the opening stand with the wicket of Evin Lewis. The southpaw couldn't resist the temptation of taking on the left-arm spinner as he goes for a big slog sweep. Flighted on middle and Lewis bends on his knee to smash it through mid wicket but gets the lower half of the bat and the ball goes high and straight down long-on's throat. Saini did well to keep his eyes on the ball and gobble the catch.
Drinks called on the field.
Lewis c Saini b Jadeja 21(50)
-
14:18 (IST)
DROPPED! Lewis absolutely crashes a wide delivery from Saini to point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left and is parallel to the ground, he does get two hands to the ball but isn't able to cling on. Very tough chance for Jaddu, especially because the ball was traveling extremely quickly. Lewis earns a life on 14.
-
13:07 (IST)
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell
-
13:06 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini
-
13:01 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss in the series-deciding third one-dayer at Cuttack, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to field.
That's all we have for tonight. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. Indian cricket team caps off an excellent year with a superb series victory over the West Indies. Apart from losing the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, the year was a happy one for Virat Kohli's team.
We will be back again with the cricketing action on 5 January when India will take Sri Lanka in a T20I series.
Hope you have a great new year and keep loving the amazing game of cricket.
Virat Kohli: Having done it so many time you have a bit more calmness. With dew becoming a factor and the pitch was a good to bat on and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles. Jaddu (Jadeja) took a lot pressure off me and even Shardul taking pressure off me. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. I did have a nervous stay out there when I was walking out but when I saw Jaddu being so confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult than being in the middle of a run chase. It [2019] has been one of the best years in Indian cricket that has ever been apart from that half an hour that we play in the World Cup. But apart from that, the way we've played has been satisfying. We will keep chasing that ICC trophy, our vision it to win it, but to be a part of this time is beautiful thing. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. When we travel now we think we have it in us to win every series not just a match.We are in the process of trying out people, see how they react under pressure. In a few years we will have to go through the transistion again and keep the Indian cricket as strong as they had it if not stronger and we will keep striving for it.
Rohit Sharma: We wanted to win this game. It was a good batting track, carry on the partnerships. The way KL and Virat batted, not to forgot Jadeja's contribution. I also enjoyed Shardul's pull shot. Extremely grateful for the year I've had. A World Cup victory would have been nice but as a team whether red ball or white ball cricket, the team came together really well.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard: I don't think there's much to be disappointed about. Very proud of the guys. They showed their mettle. There's a lot to look forward in the future and I'm very excited.
Shardul Thakur: The positive thinking was to give company to Jadeja till the end.
Ravindra Jadeja: The wicket was good for batting. The ball was coming nicely to bat so it made things easier. Yes, there was a bit of pressure because I didn't bat much in the series. Virat told me to try and play my game and luckly I could be there till the end.
Bit of a see-saw this series. Kohli-Jadeja manage to see India to a year-ending series' win. West Indies have pushed India through this series and in the T20s before, so they are onto something with Pollard's leadership. India, too strong in their den, when they revert to formula.
It's all over!
India clinch the third ODI by four wickets and eight balls to spare. They have also won the series 2-1.
Jadeja goes for a quick single and the near fielder comes up with a direct hit. The call goes to third umpire but it's a no-ball so India win the match anyway because they needed only one run.
Short once again from Paul and it's a four. Jadeja gets his bat to touch the ball and it races away to the fine-leg bounday. This is India's match now.
After 48 overs,India 309/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 33 , Shardul Thakur 17)
The first ball from Cottrell is slower one but down the leg-side so it's a wide. Jadeja plays and misses the next ball. The third ball results in a single. Cottrell goes for the bouncer but it's over the head and umpire calls it wide. The next one goes for a six and then Shardul smashes a boundary. Two singles to end the over. 15 runs from the over. India need 7 from 12 balls.
Cannot stop celebrating in the dressing room
kohli is a lot calmer in the middle during run chases #INDvWI— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 22, 2019
Shardul is doing it for India! Cottrell pitches the ball up and the batsman smashes it over mid-on for a boundary.
Short from Cottrell and Shardul pulls the ball over fine-leg fielder for a maximum! This is a big hit!
After 47 overs,India 294/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 31 , Shardul Thakur 6)
Mind you, Shardul can bat and he can hit big shots too. He needs to give company to Jadeja till the end. Singles and doubles can actually do the job for India. A big over for Windies because Kohli's gone but it's done yet.
WOAH! Kohli departs!
Keemo Paul is the man! Kohli goes for the push outside off-stump but drags the ball to the stumps. Big, big wicket. Kohli b Paul 85.
After 46 overs,India 286/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Ravindra Jadeja 29)
The pressure is released with Jadeja's boundary in the second over. Both batsmen knew they only need singles or doubles from the rest of the deliveries. Jadeja goes for another boundary with a pull but the deep fielder does well to stop the ball.
Width over from Cottrell and Jadeja makes use of it. Smashes the ball towards the extra-cover for a four.
After 45 overs,India 278/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Ravindra Jadeja 23)
Kohli goes for the drive in the first ball but gets beaten. The ball comes back in but not enough to hit the stumps. They needed the boundary in the over and Jadeja gets it. Holder is done with his quota of overs. 10 overs, 63 runs and one wicket.
Short from Holder and Jadeja is up to the task. Pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
After 44 overs,India 270/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 81 , Ravindra Jadeja 17)
Smart cricket from Kohli and Jadeja. They got the runs in the previous over so both were happy with singles and doubles from Cottrell's six balls. Five singles and a double from the over. Kohli moves into 80s. The required run rate is just above 7.5.
After 43 overs,India 263/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 78 , Ravindra Jadeja 13)
Khary Pierre is into the attack and his over is a costly one. Kohli manufactures a boundary on the off-side and then goes for the gap on the leg-side, which also results in a four. 10 runs from the over.
Kohli and his wrists does the trick. What a hit that is. Sees the gap on the leg side and places it perfectly for a boundary.
Nicely done by Kohli! Short from Pierre and Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards the third man for a boundary.
After 42 overs,India 253/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Holder is back into the attack. Both batsmen are not trying for the big shots yet. Both of them are quick runners between the wickets so they are making use of the field. Kohli probably realised he can't lose another wicket. Five singles in the over.
After 41 overs,India 248/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)
The second ball from Cottrell is down the leg and it beats the wicket-keeper. So bonus runs for India. In the third ball, Jadeja calls for a quick single and Kohli responds to the call. Cottrell runs to the ball and comes up with a footballer's kick but the ball misses the stumps. If that had hit stumps then Kohli would've walking back to the pavilion. Five wides and five singles from the over.
After 40 overs,India 237/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)
Good over from Alzarri Joseph. A wicket always slows things and this over results in only five singles. The run rate is around eight which is not too bad. One or two good overs can make things more easier for India.
After 39 overs,India 232/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
Superb captaincy from Pollard to bring back Cottrell who does justice to the call by picking the wicket of Jadhav. The Sheldon Cottrell salute comes up and even the crowd joins him in support. Not sure if Jadhav will play the next series. Jadeja sends the last ball to the fine leg boundary for a four.
BOWLED!
Kedar Jadhav walks back to the pavilion. The ball from Cottrell nips back in and it shatters the stumps through the gates. Jadhav is in shock. Kedar Jadhav b Cottrell 9(10).
Full toss and on the leg-stump from Cottrell. Kohli finds the gap on the leg-side with a flick.
After 38 overs,India 221/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Kedar Jadhav 8)
Good over for India. 11 runs from the over. Kohli will know that he can't leave it too late to up the ante. A boundary a over will make it better as the match progresses into death overs.
West Indies are having a hard time on the field. Another misfield and it results in a boundary. This time, the culprit is Holder at third man.
After 37 overs,India 210/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Kedar Jadhav 3)
Kohli will make Jadhav run hard. He will push his partner to his limits and Jadhav has to be ready for it. A double and two singles from the over. Kohli wants a single off the last ball but Jadhav refuses the call. And Kohli is not too happy about it.
The skipper reaches the half-century mark in 51 balls but he knows the job's not done so he's not celebrating.
After 36 overs,India 206/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Holder to bowl his 8th over of the day. There will be no change in how Kohli approaches this chase. If there's a chance to hit the ball, he will go for it. The question is who will give him the company till the end. The skipper goes for a quick single but the fielder at off collects the ball and releases it no time. It's a direct hit but replays shows Jadhav just manages to cross the line in time.
After 36 overs,India 206/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Holder to bowl his 8th over of the day. There will be no change in how Kohli approaches this chase. If there's a chance to hit the ball, he will go for it. The question is who will give him the company till the end. The skipper goes for a quick single but the fielder at off collects the ball and releases it no time. It's a direct hit but replays shows Jadhav just manages to cross the line in time.
Twist in the tale indeed. Both Iyer and Pant have departed in the 26 minutes between this and last update. Iyer with a half-hearted pull and Pant, well, a tad unlucky but he was being tied down on the off-side again. Which means sooner than later, he will get out. Kohli still in position for a masterclass chase.
After 35 overs,India 201/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , )
West Indies are back into the game with three quick wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played so well in the series but in this ODI, the decider, both of them failed. Is Kohli feeling the pressure? His wicket could be the difference between winning and losing. A wicket, a four and two singles from Paul's over.
Another Indian wicket!
Pant plays away from the body but the ball hits his bat and crashes on to the stumps. Keemo Paul strikes! Pant b Keemo Paul 7(6).
3rd ODI preview: India will have winning momentum on their side as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday.
The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match at Visakhapatnam.
Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.
Rohi Sharma struck a blistering 159 while his opening partner KL Rahul also slammed a century. Then the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with quick-fire knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.
The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs. India's fielding has not been up to the mark and they would certainly like to change that in the series-deciding ODI.
As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut in the absence of the injured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the match with a lower back problem.
Windies captain Kieron Pollard didn't hesitate in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind.
The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
