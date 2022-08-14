'India have got so many options': Salman Butt hails BCCI's rotation policy

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has applauded India’s rotation policy including resting senior players and giving multiple opportunities to the young players. Butt said that this has helped to create a bigger pool of players for India.

India have made multiple changes to their squads during the current year for different series. The senior players did not play in the T20 series against South Africa and Ireland, the ODI series against West Indies, and will also not feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. This has given youngsters a lot of opportunities.

Butt, talking about Indian team management on his YouTube channel, said that the rotation policy has been a normal practice for India in recent times.

"I think the rotation policy has become normal practice for the Indian team because they don’t play with the same players in every series. They give rest to senior players, provide more opportunities to the youngsters and keep changing the team.”

The southpaw further added that having multiple options is good for bigger tournaments such as Asia Cup.

“They have got so many options and combinations going. It becomes a difficult choice at times, but having a bench strength is healthy for competitions."

Interestingly, it’s not only the players but the head coach Rahul Dravid has also been rested on occasions with VVS Laxman performing the duties in his absence. Butt feels that overall human resource development is taking place in Indian cricket.

"Now they are going ahead with NCA staff. Head VVS Laxman will coach the team in Zimbabwe. So, (Rahul) Dravid, the head coach, is also getting rest. Human development is taking place in the Indian cricket team with increasing human resources, which is fantastic. In the future, they can expand it like the IPL."

India will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe before the start of the Asia Cup. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan to kick off their Asia Cup campaign on 28 August.

