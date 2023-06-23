Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has said that India do not have a “threatening” bowler in their squad. Shehzad’s comments come before India’s tour of the West Indies where they will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

“Team India doesn’t have a potent bowler in their squad. No disrespect to them. But there hasn’t been any threatening bowler from India that the opposition batter is scared to play him. They have good bowlers like Bumrah, Jadeja and Ashwin, but there has not been a dangerous bowler as such. Their batters are dangerous,” speaking to Nadir Ali on his podcast, Shehzad said.

The Pakistani batter recalled the bowling exploits of legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar while making a bold claim against Team India.

“Akhtar, also known as Rawalpindi Express, used to terrorise world-class batters during his prime. He was known for his menacing pace and deadly bouncers.” I can’t recollect any other bowler apart from Shoaib Akhtar. When I was new to the team, he was already The Shoaib Akhtar. He had 2 great qualities. First, he never bowled no-balls in the nets. Second, he never bowled unnecessary bouncers to the batters in the nets. He knew the batter would get hurt,” Shehzad added.

India have been without Jasprit Bumrah for a while as the pacer underwent back surgery in March 2023. Recently, the team suffered a 209-run loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023.

