India announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday in Sri Lanka where the team is based currently for the Asia Cup 2023. The squad announced by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar was on the expected lines, with middle-order batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson and pacer Prasidh Krishna missing out from the 18-member squad that is currently present in Sri Lanka.

India squad: Rahul vs Kishan a happy headache for Men in Blue, says Agarkar

Despite KL Rahul not playing competitive cricket since May this year and missing out on the first two group games in the Asia Cup, the selectors have shown faith in the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Ishan Kishan played a lovely innings (against Pakistan). You’d rather have a headache. There will be a conversation when KL Rahul returns. We’ll sit down and discuss. Happy to have two players who will fight for a place than the other way around,” Agarkar said at the squad announcement.

While there are no major omissions and inclusions, the absence of an off-spinner is something that has not gone down well with some of the experts and fans. On the other hand, some experts were happy with the squad announced and were not surprised by the decision made by the selectors.

Here are some of the reactions.

Selectors have done their job. A good one at that. Over to the players now for execution. #WC2023 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 5, 2023

Team India nahin #TeamBharat.

This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah . https://t.co/LWQjjTB98Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

Expected team 🙌 Sending out my best wishes to the Men in Blue 🇮🇳 Go well @bcci 🏆 #CWC2023 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 5, 2023

Good luck to all the player who got selected for team india for the upcoming World Cup. Go fearless boys 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 5, 2023

No real surprises in India’s World Cup squad, you could argue there’s a strong case for Tilak Varma to be in there ahead of Suryakumar Yadav as the reserve bat. Left hander in the middle order who offers some modest off spin. #CWC23 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 5, 2023

Rohit Sharma was dropped from the 2011 World Cup squad by India, he returns to the World Cup in India as the captain after 12 years. What a journey 👏 #CWC23 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/smlmtthGpb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 5, 2023

The lack of an off-spinner in the squad raises eyebrows.

No single off-spinner in India’s World Cup squad. Not even a part-timer. How do you see that? — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 5, 2023

India’s World Cup squad is out and no surprises really. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson miss out as expected. However, the lack of an off-spinner stands out. This is a team that believes in match-ups and not having an off-spinner could hurt them when left-handers are at the crease — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 5, 2023

Deeply unimaginative Indian World Cup squad. Why is Axar in it? He will never displace Jadeja. Why is Shardul there? He will never win India a game. Just for odd late-order 20-30? Why isn’t Ashwin there? Doesn’t India want a match-winning spinner in the squad?

Such dull thinking — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) September 5, 2023

Yuzi Chahal will be the missing link if he is not in the world cup squad.

One more interesting fact that India dont have any off spinner in their squad which can be a factor against the lefties. There are so many lefties in different teams.#CWC2023 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/YuJBZQ9WAi — Tasnim Mahmood Sajid 🇧🇩 (@MahmoodTasnim) September 5, 2023

Second question is In world cup squad of india , India does not have any Right hand leg spinner or Off spinner These doesnt make me sense means Seriously ?? OPTIONS : CHAHAL , SUNDAR , ASHWIN , BISHNOI 👀#bishnoi #ashwin #sundar #chahal #yuzichahal #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JRvoLWyuWC — Prayag Nayak (@PrayagNayak7) September 5, 2023

Thik hai squad to.. Wish either ash anna Or washi was there.. Don’t have single Off Spinner 😔😔 Ab jo bhi hai. Let’s back our Team India / Bharat. Let’s goo… https://t.co/gmxcGoXRd9 — Manish Sharma (@manishs446) September 5, 2023

Former India player Harbhajan Singh wanted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to be a part of the team.

Surprise not to see @yuzi_chahal in the World Cup squad for Team India. pure Match winner — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 5, 2023

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav