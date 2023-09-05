Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India Cricket World Cup Squad Announced: Lack of off-spinner irks fans while experts express satisfaction

Cricket

India Cricket World Cup Squad Announced: Lack of off-spinner irks fans while experts express satisfaction

India picked their 15-member squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday but did not include a single off-spinner while two left-arm spinners were called up.

India Cricket World Cup Squad Announced: Lack of off-spinner irks fans while experts express satisfaction

India's Cricket World Cup Squad was announced on Tuesday by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. AP

India announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday in Sri Lanka where the team is based currently for the Asia Cup 2023. The squad announced by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar was on the expected lines, with middle-order batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson and pacer Prasidh Krishna missing out from the 18-member squad that is currently present in Sri Lanka.

India squad: Rahul vs Kishan a happy headache for Men in Blue, says Agarkar

Despite KL Rahul not playing competitive cricket since May this year and missing out on the first two group games in the Asia Cup, the selectors have shown faith in the wicketkeeper-batter.

Related Articles

Big opportunity

'Big opportunity' for India to win ODI World Cup on home soil, says Mithali Raj

Big opportunity

'No one wants to win more than players': Virat Kohli on India's hopes of lifting ODI World Cup

“Ishan Kishan played a lovely innings (against Pakistan). You’d rather have a headache. There will be a conversation when KL Rahul returns. We’ll sit down and discuss. Happy to have two players who will fight for a place than the other way around,” Agarkar said at the squad announcement.

While there are no major omissions and inclusions, the absence of an off-spinner is something that has not gone down well with some of the experts and fans. On the other hand, some experts were happy with the squad announced and were not surprised by the decision made by the selectors.

Here are some of the reactions.

The lack of an off-spinner in the squad raises eyebrows.

Former India player Harbhajan Singh wanted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to be a part of the team.

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Published on: September 05, 2023 15:23:33 IST

Tags:

also read

World Cup 2023: Netherlands bank on camps, practice matches in India to make an impact
First Cricket News

World Cup 2023: Netherlands bank on camps, practice matches in India to make an impact

Netherlands will arrive in India mid-September to have an acclimatization camp in Bengaluru, where they will play a couple of local sides.

Asia Cup will be key to India's preparations for World Cup, believe Tim Southee, Mathew Hayden
First Cricket News

Asia Cup will be key to India's preparations for World Cup, believe Tim Southee, Mathew Hayden

India's chief men's selector Ajit Agarkar had stressed the World Cup squad will most likely come from the 17-member squad of the Asia Cup.

India World Cup Squad: KL Rahul named in 15-member squad, Hardik Pandya vice-captain
First Cricket News

India World Cup Squad: KL Rahul named in 15-member squad, Hardik Pandya vice-captain

India World Cup Squad announcement Highlights: Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar unveiled India's 15-member squad for the World Cup