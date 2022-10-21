Following BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s announcement of Asia Cup 2023 moving to a neutral venue from Pakistan, legendary pacer Wasim Akram criticised the Indian cricket official for not informing the host nation before announcing.

Jay Shah, who also serves as Asian Cricket Council president, announced after BCCI’s AGM earlier this week that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup and the event will be shifted to a neutral venue, which would be decided later.

Akram, however, was displeased with Shah’s action and said India can’t dictate terms on how Pakistan will play cricket.

“India can’t dictate ki Pakistan kaise cricket khele... I’m an ex-cricketer, sportsperson, I don’t know what’s happening on political front. But people to people contact zaroori hai (It’s important to contact directly). Agar aapko kehna hi tha Jay Shah sahab, toh aap kam se kam hamaare chairman ko phone karte, meeting bithaate Asian Council ki. Aap apna idea dete, uspe discussion hoti. (If Jay Shah had to say something, he should have phone-called the PCB chairman, there should have been a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. There should have been a discussion),” Akram said on A Sports.

“You can’t just stand up and say we are not travelling. Jabki award kiya hai poore council ne Pakistan ko Asia Cup. (Pakistan were awarded the Asia Cup) That’s not fair,” Akram further said.

Earlier, Akram’s fellow pace great Waqar Younis accused India of wanting to damage Pakistan cricket.

