India Asia Cup Match Schedule: Check Team India's fixtures and squad for the tournament

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday (27 August). The tournament can be dubbed as a dress rehearsal for Asia’s top cricketing nations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in October-November.

A total of six teams will feature in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed participants. The winner of a qualifying tournament, which is already underway in Oman, will join India and Pakistan in Group A. Singapore, UAE, Kuwait, and Hong Kong are the teams that are competing in the Asia Cup qualifier.

There is a lot at stake in this year’s Asia Cup and what makes this year’s tournament even more special is the re-ignition of the greatest rivalry that exists in cricket's history – India vs Pakistan. The Asia Cup brings back special memories for both great nations, with teams having played several memorable encounters over the years.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions and they are the most successful team in Asia Cup history with seven titles (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018). The Men in Blue will be looking to regain their throne as the best in the continent, ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India, seven-time Asia Cup champions, will face Pakistan in their tournament opener and the rivalry will feature not once or twice, but potentially thrice if both make it to the final.

Asia Cup Format

Asia Cup returns to the T20 format this year and it will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the final, which means that each team faces the remaining sides in their group once which makes for two matches per side. The top two teams from each group then progress to the Super Four stage, where all teams play each other once in a round-robin format.

The top two teams in the Super Four stage then face each other in the final to determine the winner of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Groups

India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A alongside the undecided sixth team. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B.

Schedule for Asia Cup 2022

27 August: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Group B) in Dubai

28 August: India vs Pakistan (Group A) in Dubai

30 August: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Group B) in Sharjah

31 August: India vs TBA (Group A) in Dubai

1 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Group B) in Dubai

2 September: Pakistan vs TBA (Group A) in Sharjah

3 September: B1 vs B2 (Super 4) in Sharjah

4 September: A1 vs A2 (Super 4) in Dubai

6 September: A1 vs B1 (Super 4) in Dubai

7 September: A2 vs B2 (Super 4) in Dubai

8 September: A1 vs B2 (Super 4) in Dubai

9 September: B1 vs A2 (Super 4) in Dubai

11 September: 1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4 (Final) in Dubai

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

On standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

