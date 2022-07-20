India arrive in Trinidad for three ODIs vs West Indies

Indian cricket team arrived in West Indies for the three ODIs against the hosts. The sides will later lock horns in the five T20Is. In absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the ODIs and will have Ravindra Jadeja as his deputy.

The ODI side features the likes of Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and the young guns would be looking to make a mark ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. For the T20Is, Rohit Sharma, who is currently holidaying in the UK with his family, returns to lead the side. The T20I series could give a sign of things to come and it will be interesting to see where KL Rahul, if he regains match fitness, bats.

India squad for 3 ODIs against West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies ODI Squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies T20I Squad: Yet to be announced

ODI series fixtures:

1st ODI - July 22 (Trinidad)

2nd ODI - July 24 (Trinidad)

3rd ODI - July 27 (Trinidad)

T20 series fixtures:

1st T20 - July 29 (Trinidad)

2nd T20- 01 August (St Kitts)

3rd T20 - 02 August (St Kitts)

4th T20 - 06 August Lauderhill, Florida

5th T20- 07 August Lauderhill, Florida.

