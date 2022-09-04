India ‘A’ vs New Zealand ‘A’: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna, say reports

Indian quick bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been selected in the India ‘A’ squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand ‘A’ after Prasidh Krishna injured himself.

Krishna sustained a back spasm and did not feature in the first four-day match either. Thakur, who was earlier named in the West Zone squad in Duleep Trophy, was named his replacement on Sunday, the Times of India reported.

Saurashtra seamer Chetan Sakaria has been brought into the West Zone team to replace Thakur and play in the inter-zonal tournament from 8 to 25 September.

Cricbuzz also reported that Thakur was holidaying in Thailand and an SOS was sent to him, to return immediately.

The first match between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ ended in a draw after some mammoth centuries from batters of both sides.

The other two four-day games will be played in Hubli and Bangalore from 8 and 15 September respectively.

India A squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.