Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India ‘A’ vs New Zealand ‘A’: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna, say reports

Cricket

India ‘A’ vs New Zealand ‘A’: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna, say reports

Shardul Thakur was reported to be holidaying in Thailand, but he was sent an SOS and asked to return immediately.

India ‘A’ vs New Zealand ‘A’: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna, say reports

File image of Shardul Thakur in action. AP

Indian quick bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been selected in the India ‘A’ squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand ‘A’ after Prasidh Krishna injured himself.

Krishna sustained a back spasm and did not feature in the first four-day match either. Thakur, who was earlier named in the West Zone squad in Duleep Trophy, was named his replacement on Sunday, the Times of India reported.

Saurashtra seamer Chetan Sakaria has been brought into the West Zone team to replace Thakur and play in the inter-zonal tournament from 8 to 25 September.

Cricbuzz also reported that Thakur was holidaying in Thailand and an SOS was sent to him, to return immediately.

The first match between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ ended in a draw after some mammoth centuries from batters of both sides.

The other two four-day games will be played in Hubli and Bangalore from 8 and 15 September respectively.

India A squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 04, 2022 20:21:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart reply when asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar
First Cricket News

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart reply when asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Gaikwad was asked to pick between a training session with MS Dhoni and dinner with Sachin Tendulkar. Here's what he had to say...

ICC makes multiple changes to sale of media rights process after pressure from broadcasters
First Cricket News

ICC makes multiple changes to sale of media rights process after pressure from broadcasters

The development comes after four major broadcasters refused to attend ICC's proposed mock auctions citing "opaqueness" of the tender process to which they demanded more clarity.

Skipper Shem Ngoche hails Nepal series as new dawn for Kenyan cricket
First Cricket News

Skipper Shem Ngoche hails Nepal series as new dawn for Kenyan cricket

Kenya are hosting the Nepalese in five T20s and three one-day games, the first at home in nearly 10 years, as they look to put their decline amid governance issues and political wrangles behind them