India A vs New Zealand A: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to form with a ton in 3rd unofficial Test

India A batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was finally among the runs as he notched up a hundred against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test in Bengaluru on Thursday. Batting first, captain Priyank Panchal and his opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran put up 40 runs. Easwaran did the bulk of scoring during the first-wicket stand while Panchal could only manage 5 in 54 deliveries.

Easwaran was then joined by Gaikwad in the middle who came in at number three and the two batters scored 26 runs for the second wicket. Easwaran was undone for 38 off 83 and an in-form Rajat Patidar walked in next.

Patidar and Gaikwad tried to steady the ship with a 45-run stand for the third wicket before losing two wickets in a quick succession as the side was reduced to 111/4 with the likes of Panchal, Easwaran, Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan back in the hut.

But it was wicket-keeper batter Upendra Yadav along with Gaikwad who provided the much-needed resistance to the home side as they chipped in with a partnership of 134 runs for fifth wicket before Gaikwad eventually departed for 108 off 127 which included two maximums and 12 fours. Meanwhile, Yadav also notched up a fifty. India ‘A’ were 245/5 when Gaikwad was sent back.

The right-handed batter has had a struggling series before this knock as he could only manage 21 and 5 in the two innings that he played. The first two clashes of the three-match tie ended in a draw.

