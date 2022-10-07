Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting order experimentation for India's loss to Pakistan

IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting order experimentation for India's loss to Pakistan

India's defeat to Pakistan was only their third in T20Is and first in the Women's Asia Cup.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur batted at No 7 spot against Pakistan. AP file photo

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the batting order experimentation and poor execution for her side’s stunning defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan on Friday in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022. This was India’s only third-ever loss to Pakistan in T20Is.

India had been shuffling their batting lineup in the Asia Cup matches. Even against Pakistan, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma were sent in to bat ahead of Harmanpreet who batted at the No 7 spot instead of her preferred No 4 position.

After the match, Harmanpreet said 138 was a “chaseable” target but rued the fact that her batters didn’t finish the job.

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired,” Harmanpreet admitted in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate strike, we played too many dot balls.”

On her decision to bat at No 7 spot, Harmanpreet explained: “Whoever is new in the side, they should good number of games heading into the game, because whenever you change the side the players coming in should be ready. We are aware of that and never take any team lightly. It is a part of the game. Yesterday, Thailand played a good game. Today, they (Pakistan) played good cricket, and they came up trumps. Going forward, we need to work on those areas.”

Updated Date: October 07, 2022 17:17:54 IST

