LIVE Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I at Chelmsford: Mandhana, Harmanpreet take visitors to safety after early blow

India women vs England women 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates: Time for spin as Sarah Glenn, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. The rotation of strike has been much better from Harmanpreet today, she is timing the ball really well. Seven runs off the over, including a lovely cut by Harmanpreet which helped her collect a boundary.

Third T20I preview: With the T20I series at stake in Chelmsford, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will hope to sign off their tour to England on a high when they take on Heather Knight’s hosts on Wednesday.

The tour started with a well-fought draw in the one-off Test where the likes of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana showcased their talent. This was followed by 2-1 series defeat in the ODIs, with Mithali Raj consistently registering 50-plus scores despite the series defeat.

However, with T20I series all square at 1-1 following India’s eight-run win in the second match, the visitors now stand a chance to claim victory to finish the tour positively. England lead scores in the multi-format series 8-6.

Shafali Verma was by far the impressive batter in the second game, where she top-scored with 48 to guide India to 148/4 from 20 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet (31) put up a better show, while Mandhana (20) and Deepti Sharma (24*) played crucial cameo roles. Mady Villiers was the most economical bowler for England, with figures of 1/9 in two overs.

In their run chase, England got off to a shaky start, losing Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver within the first three overs. However, a crucial 75-run partnership between Tammy Beaumont (59) and skipper Heather Knight (30) brought the hosts right back in the chase before the former was struck LBW by Deepti Sharma, leaving England at 106-3. A flurry of wickets followed as the likes of Knight and Sophia Dunkley were seen off, leaving the hosts in tatters at 125-6. England eventually ended up with a total of 140/8. Poonam Yadav finished with two wickets but Deepti Sharma (24* and 1/18) was adjudged player of the match for her all-round resilience.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.