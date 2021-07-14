LIVE Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I at Chelmsford: Mandhana, Harmanpreet take visitors to safety after early blow

FOUR! Down leg from Ecclestone and Mandhana makes her pay, sweeping it towards backward square leg.
|India Women
|England Women
|47/2 (8.5 ov) - R/R 5.32
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Smriti Mandhana
|Batting
|26
|28
|3
|0
|Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
|Batting
|13
|13
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sophie Ecclestone
|1.5
|0
|13
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 13/2 (3.3)
|
34 (34) R/R: 6.37
Smriti Mandhana 20(19)
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 13(13)
|
Harleen Deol 6(10) S.R (60)
c Natalie Sciver b Sophie Ecclestone
FOUR! Down leg from Ecclestone and Mandhana makes her pay, sweeping it towards backward square leg.
After 8 overs,India Women 40/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 20 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 12)
Time for spin as Sarah Glenn, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. The rotation of strike has been much better from Harmanpreet today, she is timing the ball really well. Seven runs off the over, including a lovely cut by Harmanpreet which helped her collect a boundary.
FOUR! Short from Ecclestone, Harmanpreet rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
After 7 overs,India Women 33/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 18 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 7)
End of the powerplay and another bowling change for England as Freya Davies, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. And she concedes, five off the over, including a four from the blade of Harmanpreet, who appears in good touch today.
FOUR! Welcome boundary for India. Unorthodox but effective. Harmanpreet scoops it over the wicketkeeper for a boundary.
After 6 overs,India Women 28/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 17 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 3)
Sciver returns to the attack. Mandhana misses out on scoring a four off the fourth, which was bowled down leg but the shot from Mandhana found the fine leg fielder. Four runs off the over. England on top at the end of the powerplay.
After 5 overs,India Women 24/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 15 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)
Nine runs off Brunt’s third and the penultimate over before the end of powerplay as Mandhana collects two fours in the over.
FOUR! Back of a length from Brunt, it was around middle and leg and Mandhana pulled it through square leg. First boundary for the left-hander.
FOUR! Back of a length from Brunt, it was around middle and leg and Mandhana pulled it through square leg. First boundary for the left-hander.
After 4 overs,India Women 15/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 7 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1)
Bowling change for England as Sophie Ecclestone, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Gets smacked for a four from the blade of Harleen, but takes revenge on the very next delivery as Harleen holes out to Sciver at mid wicket. Six runs and a wicket in the over.
India women vs England women 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates: Time for spin as Sarah Glenn, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. The rotation of strike has been much better from Harmanpreet today, she is timing the ball really well. Seven runs off the over, including a lovely cut by Harmanpreet which helped her collect a boundary.
The tour started with a well-fought draw in the one-off Test where the likes of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana showcased their talent. This was followed by 2-1 series defeat in the ODIs, with Mithali Raj consistently registering 50-plus scores despite the series defeat.
However, with T20I series all square at 1-1 following India’s eight-run win in the second match, the visitors now stand a chance to claim victory to finish the tour positively. England lead scores in the multi-format series 8-6.
Shafali Verma was by far the impressive batter in the second game, where she top-scored with 48 to guide India to 148/4 from 20 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet (31) put up a better show, while Mandhana (20) and Deepti Sharma (24*) played crucial cameo roles. Mady Villiers was the most economical bowler for England, with figures of 1/9 in two overs.
In their run chase, England got off to a shaky start, losing Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver within the first three overs. However, a crucial 75-run partnership between Tammy Beaumont (59) and skipper Heather Knight (30) brought the hosts right back in the chase before the former was struck LBW by Deepti Sharma, leaving England at 106-3. A flurry of wickets followed as the likes of Knight and Sophia Dunkley were seen off, leaving the hosts in tatters at 125-6. England eventually ended up with a total of 140/8. Poonam Yadav finished with two wickets but Deepti Sharma (24* and 1/18) was adjudged player of the match for her all-round resilience.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.
England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The development has prompted Opposition parties and critics, who had earlier alleged wrongdoing in the 59,000-crore defence deal, have begun to target the Union government again
England women vs India women, 2nd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Rana has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. Can she hold nerve? Another wicket falls as Villiers departs after failing to reach the crease back off the second delivery. Ecclestone slaps the fourth delivery down the ground, Rana does well to get hand to it and save a boundary. She’s in some pace thereafter but continues to bowl. Just five off the over. DONE AND DUSTED! India win by eight wickets. A fine comeback from the visitors. The series is levelled at 1-1. All eyes on the decider now.
Ashwin also became the first specialist slow bowler in last 11 years to open the bowling in an English county game after Jeetan Patel in the year 2010.