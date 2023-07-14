Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 17th player from India to get to three figures on their debut. He now joins players like Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag in the club
Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t have perhaps asked for a better Test debut; 143 not out on stumps Day 2. With this feat, the 21-year-olf has etched his name on the elite list of players, who also began their Test career with a century on debut.
Jaiswal is the 17th Indian player to get to three figures on their debut. He now joins players like Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag in the club.
|Player
|Score
|Against/Year
|Lala Amarnath
|118
|England (1933)
|Deepak Shodhan
|110
|Pakistan (1952)
|AG Kripal Singh
|100*
|New Zealand (1955)
|Abbas Ali Baig
|112
|England (1959)
|Hanumant Singh
|105
|England (1964)
|Gundappa Viswanath
|137
|Australia (1969)
|Surinder Amarnath
|124
|New Zealand (1976)
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|110
|England (1984)
|Pravin Amre
|103
|South Africa (1992)
|Sourav Ganguly
|131
|England (1996)
|Virender Sehwag
|105
|South Africa (2001)
|Suresh Raina
|120
|Sri Lanka (2010)
|Shikhar Dhawan
|187
|Australia (2013)
|Rohit Sharma
|177
|West Indies (2013)
|Prithvi Shaw
|134
|West Indies (2018)
|Shreyas Iyer
|105
|New Zealand (2021)
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|110
|West Indies (2023)
Jaiswal also is only the seventh player to make a debut Test century away from home, and the first to do so in 13 years; Suresh Raina scored a century in his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2010.
|Player
|Score
|Against/Year
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|143* (at stumps on day two)
|West Indies (2023)
|Suresh Raina
|120
|Sri Lanka (2010)
|Virender Sehwag
|105
|South Africa (2003)
|Sourav Ganguly
|131
|England (1996)
|Pravin Amre
|103
|South Africa (1992)
|Surinder Amarnath
|124
|New Zealand (1976)
|Abbas Ali Baig
|112
|England (1959)
Besides these two elite clubs, he also became only the third Indian opener so far to make a century in his Test debut; Only Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018) had done this so far.
IND vs WI: Jaiswal’s patient debut ton helps India surge ahead
However, the young Jaiswal wasn’t the only one making and breaking records. His opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also had their names registered in some important chapters.
Rohit Sharma, who completed 3853 Test runs, joined Virat Kohli on the super exclusive list of batters with over 3500 runs in all three platforms: T20Is, ODIs and Tests.
Virat Kohli also became the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests by completing 8515 runs on stumps Day 2 (he’s 36 not out), replacing former Indian explosive batter Virender Sehwag with 8503 runs. The four above him now are Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid(13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122) and VVS Laxman (8781).
Both Kohli and Dravid are with the team in the Caribbean ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, and the Delhi cricketer posted a photo of him and Dravid in Dominica.
Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143, forging a mammoth 229-run opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (103) along the way as India ended the day on 312/2, stretching their lead to 162.
Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut, as well as the first from his country to achieve the feat in the West Indies, stitching a record opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma along the way.