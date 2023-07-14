Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins a few elite lists with debut ton; Rohit and Kohli also achieve milestones

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 17th player from India to get to three figures on their debut. He now joins players like Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag in the club

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in record books with his century on Test debut. AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t have perhaps asked for a better Test debut; 143 not out on stumps Day 2. With this feat, the 21-year-olf has etched his name on the elite list of players, who also began their Test career with a century on debut.

Read: With century on debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal shows he belongs on the Test stage

Jaiswal is the 17th Indian player to get to three figures on their debut. He now joins players like Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag in the club.

Player Score Against/Year
Lala Amarnath 118 England (1933)
Deepak Shodhan 110 Pakistan (1952)
AG Kripal Singh 100* New Zealand (1955)
Abbas Ali Baig 112 England (1959)
Hanumant Singh 105 England (1964)
Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia (1969)
Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand (1976)
Mohammad Azharuddin 110 England (1984)
Pravin Amre 103 South Africa (1992)
Sourav Ganguly 131 England (1996)
Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa (2001)
Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka (2010)
Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia (2013)
Rohit Sharma 177 West Indies (2013)
Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies (2018)
Shreyas Iyer 105 New Zealand (2021)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 110 West Indies (2023)

Jaiswal also is only the seventh player to make a debut Test century away from home, and the first to do so in 13 years; Suresh Raina scored a century in his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Player Score Against/Year
Yashasvi Jaiswal 143* (at stumps on day two) West Indies (2023)
Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka (2010)
Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa (2003)
Sourav Ganguly 131 England (1996)
Pravin Amre 103 South Africa (1992)
Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand (1976)
Abbas Ali Baig 112 England (1959)

Besides these two elite clubs, he also became only the third Indian opener so far to make a century in his Test debut; Only Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018) had done this so far.

IND vs WI: Jaiswal’s patient debut ton helps India surge ahead

However, the young Jaiswal wasn’t the only one making and breaking records. His opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also had their names registered in some important chapters.

Rohit Sharma, who completed 3853 Test runs, joined Virat Kohli on the super exclusive list of batters with over 3500 runs in all three platforms: T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

Virat Kohli also became the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests by completing 8515 runs on stumps Day 2 (he’s 36 not out), replacing former Indian explosive batter Virender Sehwag with 8503 runs. The four above him now are Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid(13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122) and VVS Laxman (8781).

Published on: July 14, 2023 13:57:00 IST

